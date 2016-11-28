World Chess Championship 2016 (12) World Chess Championship match tied 6-6, rapid and blitz tie-breaks on Wednesday Mark Crowther - Monday 28th November 2016

The World Chess Championship match in New York will go to rapid and blitz tie-breaks on Wednesday after a short draw in the final classical game.

World Champion Magnus Carlsen clearly decided not to push at all today and played a dull variation in reaction to Karjakin's Berlin Defence. Pieces came off quickly and the game was agreed drawn on move 30 after around 40 minutes of play. It's possible Carlsen started his preparation for the tie-breaks yesterday. Carlsen is a great pragmatist. He must feel this way was his best chance to keep his title.

The tie-breaks take place on Carlsen's birthday on Wednesday 30th November. Karjakin will have white in the first rapid game. There will be four rapid games at 25 minutes plus 10 seconds a move. If tied 5 pairs of blitz games will be played, if all these are tied there's a final 5 minute for white, 4 minute for black game (3 seoonds a move after move 61) where white has to win. There will be 10 minutes between each game.

Score Carlsen 6 Karjakin 6

World Championship tie-breaks on Wednesday 30th November 2pm local time 7pm UK time.

WCh New York Carlsen, Magnus - Karjakin, Sergey ½-½ 42 A45 Trompowsky Karjakin, Sergey - Carlsen, Magnus ½-½ 33 C84 Ruy Lopez Centre Attack Carlsen, Magnus - Karjakin, Sergey ½-½ 78 C67 Ruy Lopez Berlin Karjakin, Sergey - Carlsen, Magnus ½-½ 94 C88 Ruy Lopez Closed Carlsen, Magnus - Karjakin, Sergey ½-½ 51 C50 Giuoco Piano Karjakin, Sergey - Carlsen, Magnus ½-½ 32 C88 Ruy Lopez Closed Karjakin, Sergey - Carlsen, Magnus ½-½ 33 D10 Slav Defence Carlsen, Magnus - Karjakin, Sergey 0-1 52 D05 Colle System Karjakin, Sergey - Carlsen, Magnus ½-½ 74 C78 Ruy Lopez Moeller Defence Carlsen, Magnus - Karjakin, Sergey 1-0 75 C65 Ruy Lopez Berlin Karjakin, Sergey - Carlsen, Magnus ½-½ 34 C84 Ruy Lopez Centre Attack Carlsen, Magnus - Karjakin, Sergey ½-½ 30 C67 Ruy Lopez Berlin

WCh New York (USA), 11-30 xi 2016 Name Ti NAT Rtng 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 Total Perf Carlsen, Magnus g NOR 2853 ½ ½ ½ ½ ½ ½ ½ 0 ½ 1 ½ ½ 6 2772 Karjakin, Sergey g RUS 2772 ½ ½ ½ ½ ½ ½ ½ 1 ½ 0 ½ ½ 6 2853

