Chess24 Learn from Carlsen

Home » Chess News » Events » World Chess Championship 2016 » World Chess Championship match tied 6-6, rapid and blitz tie-breaks on Wednesday

World Chess Championship 2016 (12)

World Chess Championship match tied 6-6, rapid and blitz tie-breaks on Wednesday

Mark Crowther - Monday 28th November 2016

The World Chess Championship match in New York will go to rapid and blitz tie-breaks on Wednesday after a short draw in the final classical game.

World Champion Magnus Carlsen clearly decided not to push at all today and played a dull variation in reaction to Karjakin's Berlin Defence. Pieces came off quickly and the game was agreed drawn on move 30 after around 40 minutes of play. It's possible Carlsen started his preparation for the tie-breaks yesterday. Carlsen is a great pragmatist. He must feel this way was his best chance to keep his title.

The tie-breaks take place on Carlsen's birthday on Wednesday 30th November. Karjakin will have white in the first rapid game. There will be four rapid games at 25 minutes plus 10 seconds a move. If tied 5 pairs of blitz games will be played, if all these are tied there's a final 5 minute for white, 4 minute for black game (3 seoonds a move after move 61) where white has to win. There will be 10 minutes between each game.

Score Carlsen 6 Karjakin 6

World Championship tie-breaks on Wednesday 30th November 2pm local time 7pm UK time.

WCh New York
Carlsen, Magnus - Karjakin, Sergey ½-½ 42 A45 Trompowsky
Karjakin, Sergey - Carlsen, Magnus ½-½ 33 C84 Ruy Lopez Centre Attack
Carlsen, Magnus - Karjakin, Sergey ½-½ 78 C67 Ruy Lopez Berlin
Karjakin, Sergey - Carlsen, Magnus ½-½ 94 C88 Ruy Lopez Closed
Carlsen, Magnus - Karjakin, Sergey ½-½ 51 C50 Giuoco Piano
Karjakin, Sergey - Carlsen, Magnus ½-½ 32 C88 Ruy Lopez Closed
Karjakin, Sergey - Carlsen, Magnus ½-½ 33 D10 Slav Defence
Carlsen, Magnus - Karjakin, Sergey 0-1 52 D05 Colle System
Karjakin, Sergey - Carlsen, Magnus ½-½ 74 C78 Ruy Lopez Moeller Defence
Carlsen, Magnus - Karjakin, Sergey 1-0 75 C65 Ruy Lopez Berlin
Karjakin, Sergey - Carlsen, Magnus ½-½ 34 C84 Ruy Lopez Centre Attack
Carlsen, Magnus - Karjakin, Sergey ½-½ 30 C67 Ruy Lopez Berlin

WCh New York (USA), 11-30 xi 2016
Name Ti NAT Rtng 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 Total Perf
Carlsen, Magnus g NOR 2853 ½ ½ ½ ½ ½ ½ ½ 0 ½ 1 ½ ½ 6 2772
Karjakin, Sergey g RUS 2772 ½ ½ ½ ½ ½ ½ ½ 1 ½ 0 ½ ½ 6 2853

View the games on this Page

Download the PGN from this page

vs

NIC Magazine 8 2016

Chess and Bridge Gelfand 2 Book

Chess.com Titled Tuesday

ChessBase 14 Ad 7

American Chess Magazine

Dover 1 Endgame Study

Ginger GM - Chess Grandmaster Simon Williams

Contact Mark Crowther (TWIC) if you wish to advertise here.

The Week in Chess Magazine

Send a £30 donation via Paypal and contact me via email (Email Mark Crowther - mdcrowth@btinternet.com) I'll send you an address for a cbv file of my personal copy of every issue of the games in one database. Over 1.6 million games.

Read about 20 years of TWIC.

TWIC 1154 19th December 2016 - 4464 games

Read TWIC 1154

Download TWIC 1154 PGN

Download TWIC 1154 ChessBase

.