World Chess Championship 2016 (12)
World Chess Championship match tied 6-6, rapid and blitz tie-breaks on Wednesday
Mark Crowther - Monday 28th November 2016
The World Chess Championship match in New York will go to rapid and blitz tie-breaks on Wednesday after a short draw in the final classical game.
World Champion Magnus Carlsen clearly decided not to push at all today and played a dull variation in reaction to Karjakin's Berlin Defence. Pieces came off quickly and the game was agreed drawn on move 30 after around 40 minutes of play. It's possible Carlsen started his preparation for the tie-breaks yesterday. Carlsen is a great pragmatist. He must feel this way was his best chance to keep his title.
The tie-breaks take place on Carlsen's birthday on Wednesday 30th November. Karjakin will have white in the first rapid game. There will be four rapid games at 25 minutes plus 10 seconds a move. If tied 5 pairs of blitz games will be played, if all these are tied there's a final 5 minute for white, 4 minute for black game (3 seoonds a move after move 61) where white has to win. There will be 10 minutes between each game.
Score Carlsen 6 Karjakin 6
World Championship tie-breaks on Wednesday 30th November 2pm local time 7pm UK time.
|WCh New York
|Carlsen, Magnus
|-
|Karjakin, Sergey
|½-½
|42
|A45
|Trompowsky
|Karjakin, Sergey
|-
|Carlsen, Magnus
|½-½
|33
|C84
|Ruy Lopez Centre Attack
|Carlsen, Magnus
|-
|Karjakin, Sergey
|½-½
|78
|C67
|Ruy Lopez Berlin
|Karjakin, Sergey
|-
|Carlsen, Magnus
|½-½
|94
|C88
|Ruy Lopez Closed
|Carlsen, Magnus
|-
|Karjakin, Sergey
|½-½
|51
|C50
|Giuoco Piano
|Karjakin, Sergey
|-
|Carlsen, Magnus
|½-½
|32
|C88
|Ruy Lopez Closed
|Karjakin, Sergey
|-
|Carlsen, Magnus
|½-½
|33
|D10
|Slav Defence
|Carlsen, Magnus
|-
|Karjakin, Sergey
|0-1
|52
|D05
|Colle System
|Karjakin, Sergey
|-
|Carlsen, Magnus
|½-½
|74
|C78
|Ruy Lopez Moeller Defence
|Carlsen, Magnus
|-
|Karjakin, Sergey
|1-0
|75
|C65
|Ruy Lopez Berlin
|Karjakin, Sergey
|-
|Carlsen, Magnus
|½-½
|34
|C84
|Ruy Lopez Centre Attack
|Carlsen, Magnus
|-
|Karjakin, Sergey
|½-½
|30
|C67
|Ruy Lopez Berlin
|WCh New York (USA), 11-30 xi 2016
|Name
|Ti
|NAT
|Rtng
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|Total
|Perf
|Carlsen, Magnus
|g
|NOR
|2853
|½
|½
|½
|½
|½
|½
|½
|0
|½
|1
|½
|½
|6
|2772
|Karjakin, Sergey
|g
|RUS
|2772
|½
|½
|½
|½
|½
|½
|½
|1
|½
|0
|½
|½
|6
|2853
TWIC is 22. First issue 17th September 1994.