World Chess Championship 2016 (Games and Results)
World Chess Championship 2016
Mark Crowther - Wednesday 30th November 2016
The World Chess Championship match between defending champion Magnus Carlsen and his challenger Sergey Karjakin took place in New York City 11th to 30th November 2016. Organisers: AGON.
Match over 12 games plus possible tie-breaks. Dates 11th-30th November. Game 1 11th, G2 12th, G3 14th, G4 15th, G5 17th, G6 18th, G7 20th G8 21st, G9 23rd, G10 24th, G11 26th, G12 28th TB 30th.
Games started at 2pm local time 7pm UK time.
Venue: South Street Seaport second-floor atrium of the Fulton Market, Manhattan, New York City.
Magnus Carlsen retained his title only after a rapid tie-break. Carlsen lost game 8 but levelled the score by winning game 10. Karjakin had an opportunity in game 9 to take what probably would have been a decisive two game advantage In the tie-breaks Carlsen failed to convert a winning position in game two but won games three and four to keep his title.
Magnus Carlsen retains World Championship title with a spectacular final move (Rapid Tie-breaks)
Magnus Carlsen retained his World Chess Championship title winning the rapid tie-break 3-1. Carlsen admitted that he was aiming for this since the start of game 11.
Carlsen had endured frustration throughout the match and this continued for a while today in the rapids. Carlsen drew the first rapid game with few scares before obtaining a huge and at times winning advantage in game two. The finish was not so easy to find and eventually Karjakin escaped with a draw.
The third game was Carlsen's breakthrough. He employed a radical piece of preparation in the Ruy Lopez where he went for a kingside attack with black. A spectacular pawn sacrifice left him with a dominant position, it may have been that Karjakin could have made life much harder for the champion but after a few moves his risk paid off and with the clock counting down Karjakin allowed a simple finish.
Carlsen allowed Karjakin to play a quite sharp Sicilian in game four where he only needed a draw and employed a slightly unusual sideline that soon left him with a solid advantage. Carlsen looked a little nervous and allowed a bit of counter play. When Karjakin was desperately short of time Carlsen let him attack but he had everything worked out. The finish will go down in history. I suspect Karjakin saw it as he at first retracted the move 48...Qf2 but seeing nothing better he played it anyway and Carlsen finished with 49 Rc8+ Kh7 50 Qh6+ sacrificing his queen for forced mate and the retention of his title.
This is Carlsen's third World Championship victory and the closest call he has had. Karjakin admitted to some mistakes, he had trouble remembering what was probably an immense amount of opening preparation throughout the match. Carlsen's previous World Championship experience allowed his preparation to be more effective than Karjakin's who will no doubt have learned a lot if he gets another shot.
"In rapid chess it's better to be in a good shape and I wasn't" Karjakin and he thought that his opening preparation for that was too much.
"It was an advantage not to think so much about game 12 and he did." said Carlsen who took that game to a quick draw. "Playing four games instead of one seemed a very good idea."
Carlsen was very worried after his game 8 loss. "I had all sorts of negative thoughts in my head."
Final score Carlsen 6 Karjakin 6 in classical time control games. Carlsen 3 Karjakin 1 in rapid games.
Carlsen retained his title on his 26th birthday. A truly memorable day for him.
World Chess Championship 2016 (Rapid Tie-breaks)
Mark Crowther (Thu Dec 1 00:40:00 2016)
World Chess Championship 2016 (12)
World Chess Championship match tied 6-6, rapid and blitz tie-breaks on Wednesday
Mark Crowther | Mon Nov 28 20:06:00 2016
World Chess Championship 2016 (11)
World Championship match heads into the final game all square
Mark Crowther | Sat Nov 26 22:39:00 2016
World Chess Championship 2016 (10)
Carlsen levels World Championship match after nervy game 10
Mark Crowther | Fri Nov 25 02:00:00 2016
World Chess Championship 2016 (9)
Carlsen keeps his hopes alive after clinging on to draw World Championship Game 9
Mark Crowther | Thu Nov 24 01:14:00 2016
World Chess Championship 2016 (8)
Karjakin leads World Championship after 8 games following loss of objectivity from Carlsen
Mark Crowther | Tue Nov 22 01:03:00 2016
World Chess Championship 2016 (7)
Carlsen holds second draw in a row with black in World Championship Game 7
Mark Crowther | Sun Nov 20 22:08:00 2016
World Chess Championship 2016 (6)
Carlsen holds a comfortable draw with black in World Championship game 6
Mark Crowther | Fri Nov 18 21:07:00 2016
World Chess Championship 2016 (5)
Karjakin gets his first winning chances in World Championship game 5
Mark Crowther | Fri Nov 18 00:36:00 2016
World Chess Championship 2016 (4)
Carlsen frustrated again by Karjakin in World Championship game 4
Mark Crowther | Wed Nov 16 01:07:00 2016
World Chess Championship 2016 (3)
Karjakin escapes after marathon game three against Carlsen
Mark Crowther | Tue Nov 15 12:04:00 2016
World Chess Championship 2016 (2)
Carlsen holds Karjakin to a draw with black in World Championship Game 2
Mark Crowther | Sat Nov 12 22:33:00 2016
World Chess Championship 2016 (1)
Carlsen's Trompowsky neutralised as World Championship Game 1 is drawn
Mark Crowther | Fri Nov 11 23:29:00 2016
World Chess Championship 2016 (New York USA)
Fri 11th Nov 2016 - Wed 30th Nov 2016 - Official Site
WCh 2016 (2 players 12 Rds Match Indiv TC:100:50:15+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games
WCh Rapid TB 2016 (2 players 4 Rds Match Indiv TC:25m+10spm) - Games in PGN: Rapid Games
WCh 2016 (2 players 12 Rds Match Indiv TC: 100:50:15+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games
vs
ChessTempo viewer
|WCh New York
|Carlsen, Magnus
|-
|Karjakin, Sergey
|½-½
|42
|A45
|Trompowsky
|Karjakin, Sergey
|-
|Carlsen, Magnus
|½-½
|33
|C84
|Ruy Lopez Centre Attack
|Carlsen, Magnus
|-
|Karjakin, Sergey
|½-½
|78
|C67
|Ruy Lopez Berlin
|Karjakin, Sergey
|-
|Carlsen, Magnus
|½-½
|94
|C88
|Ruy Lopez Closed
|Carlsen, Magnus
|-
|Karjakin, Sergey
|½-½
|51
|C50
|Giuoco Piano
|Karjakin, Sergey
|-
|Carlsen, Magnus
|½-½
|32
|C88
|Ruy Lopez Closed
|Karjakin, Sergey
|-
|Carlsen, Magnus
|½-½
|33
|D10
|Slav Defence
|Carlsen, Magnus
|-
|Karjakin, Sergey
|0-1
|52
|D05
|Colle System
|Karjakin, Sergey
|-
|Carlsen, Magnus
|½-½
|74
|C78
|Ruy Lopez Moeller Defence
|Carlsen, Magnus
|-
|Karjakin, Sergey
|1-0
|75
|C65
|Ruy Lopez Berlin
|Karjakin, Sergey
|-
|Carlsen, Magnus
|½-½
|34
|C84
|Ruy Lopez Centre Attack
|Carlsen, Magnus
|-
|Karjakin, Sergey
|½-½
|30
|C67
|Ruy Lopez Berlin
|WCh New York (USA), 11-30 xi 2016
|Name
|Ti
|NAT
|Rtng
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|Total
|Perf
|Carlsen, Magnus
|g
|NOR
|2853
|½
|½
|½
|½
|½
|½
|½
|0
|½
|1
|½
|½
|6
|2772
|Karjakin, Sergey
|g
|RUS
|2772
|½
|½
|½
|½
|½
|½
|½
|1
|½
|0
|½
|½
|6
|2853
WCh Rapid TB 2016 (2 players 4 Rds Match Indiv TC: 25m+10spm) - Games in PGN: Rapid Games
vs
ChessTempo viewer
|WCh Rapid TB New York
|Karjakin, Sergey
|-
|Carlsen, Magnus
|½-½
|37
|C84
|Ruy Lopez Centre Attack
|Carlsen, Magnus
|-
|Karjakin, Sergey
|½-½
|84
|C50
|Giuoco Piano
|Karjakin, Sergey
|-
|Carlsen, Magnus
|0-1
|38
|C84
|Ruy Lopez Centre Attack
|Carlsen, Magnus
|-
|Karjakin, Sergey
|1-0
|50
|B54
|Sicilian Rauzer
|WCh Rapid TB New York (USA), 30 xi 2016
|Name
|Ti
|NAT
|Rtg
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Total
|Perf
|Carlsen, Magnus
|g
|NOR
|2853
|½
|½
|1
|1
|3
|2965
|Karjakin, Sergey
|g
|RUS
|2772
|½
|½
|0
|0
|1
|2660
TWIC is 22. First issue 17th September 1994.