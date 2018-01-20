Chess24 Sopiko Scotch

Home » Chess News » Events » 80th Tata Steel Masters 2018 » Mamedyarov increases his Tata Steel Masters lead to a point after 3rd win in a row

80th Tata Steel Masters 2018 (7)

Mamedyarov increases his Tata Steel Masters lead to a point after 3rd win in a row

Mark Crowther - Saturday 20th January 2018

Wei Yi lost to Shakhriyar Mamedyarov in Round 7. Photo ©

Wei Yi lost to Shakhriyar Mamedyarov in Round 7. Photo © | http://tatasteelchess.com

Shakhriyar Mamedyarov won his third game in a row beating Wei Yi in the 7th round of the 80th Tata Steel Masters. Mamedyarov grabbed a pawn in a Catalan but Wei Yi as black had sufficient compensation. However Wei Yi's 19...Rfc8 (19...g5 safeguarding the bishop was needed) was an error after which he was just a pawn down for nothing and lost quickly.

Vladimir Kramnik beat Viswanathan Anand in a smooth easy performance that left the winner surprised. 10.h3? was already an error probably overlooking that 10. ...g5 11. Bg3 Nh5 12. Nxe5? Nxg3 13. Nxc6 fails for a couple of reasons (Qxf6 or Bxf2+). Kramnik was unsure whether Anand forgot this or didn't know it in the first place but after this black was better and white's position was already harder to play, slowly but surely Kramnik improved his position for a very comfortable win. They first played in 1989 and this either equalised the players' classical score or put Kramnik one up.

Magnus Carlsen seemed relieved to beat a struggling Hou Yifan with a last gasp win. Carlsen felt he built up quite a significant advantage but was dissatisfied with his exchange sacrifice idea which he felt in retrospect wasn't the best decision. Carlsen pressed for a long time but it was only after the error 50...d5? that he had the win.

Sergey Karjakin beat Fabiano Caruana after the latter made a very strange oversight just leaving a pawn to be taken after 17...Qe7 18.Bxb7. It took Karjakin a bit of time to convert but the result wasn't much in doubt.

Gawain Jones ended up being a bit worse against Peter Svidler but after 27...fxe4 (27...f4!?) the position equalised and the game was drawn. Wesley So was a tiny bit better against Anish Giri but the game finished in a draw. Maxim Matlakov was better throughout against Baskaran Adhiban but he couldn't increase his advantage enough to win.

Anton Korobov maintained his 1pt lead over Santosh Vidit after both drew in round 7.

Round 7 Standings: 1st Mamedyarov 5.5/7pts, 2nd= Giri, Kramnik, Wesley So, Carlsen 4.5pts 6th= Karjakin, Anand 4pts 8th= Jones, Matlakov, Svidler 3.5pts 11th Wei Yi 2.5pts 12th Caruana 2pts 13th Adhiban 1.5pts 14th Hou Yifan 1pt

Round 8 Pairings Sunday 21st Jan 2018 12:30pm GMT: Hou Yifan-Caruana, Adhiban-Karjakin, Wei Yi-Matlakov, Giri-Mamedyarov, Kramnik- Wesley So, Svidler-Anand, Carlsen-Jones.

80th Tata Steel GpA Wijk aan Zee (NED), 12-28 i 2018 cat. XX (2750)
  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0 1 2 3 4  
1. Mamedyarov, Shakhriyar g AZE 2804 * . . ½ . ½ . . ½ . 1 1 1 1 2966
2. Giri, Anish g NED 2752 . * 1 ½ ½ . ½ ½ . ½ . . . 1 2854
3. Kramnik, Vladimir g RUS 2787 . 0 * . ½ . 1 ½ . 1 1 . . ½ 2842
4. So, Wesley g USA 2792 ½ ½ . * . ½ . . ½ . 1 ½ 1 . 2850
5. Carlsen, Magnus g NOR 2834 . ½ ½ . * . . . . ½ ½ ½ 1 1 2844
6. Karjakin, Sergey g RUS 2753 ½ . . ½ . * ½ ½ ½ . . 1 . ½ 4 2794
7. Anand, Viswanathan g IND 2767 . ½ 0 . . ½ * . 1 . ½ 1 ½ . 4 2795
8. Jones, Gawain C B g ENG 2640 . ½ ½ . . ½ . * . ½ 0 ½ 1 . 2752
9. Matlakov, Maxim g RUS 2718 ½ . . ½ . ½ 0 . * . . ½ ½ 1 2751
10. Svidler, Peter g RUS 2768 . ½ 0 . ½ . . ½ . * ½ . ½ 1 2727
11. Wei, Yi g CHN 2743 0 . 0 0 ½ . ½ 1 . ½ * . . . 2668
12. Caruana, Fabiano g USA 2811 0 . . ½ ½ 0 0 ½ ½ . . * . . 2 2600
13. Adhiban, Baskaran g IND 2655 0 . . 0 0 . ½ 0 ½ ½ . . * . 2530
14. Hou, Yifan g CHN 2680 0 0 ½ . 0 ½ . . 0 0 . . . * 1 2464
Round 7 (January 20, 2018)
Mamedyarov, Shakhriyar - Wei, Yi 1-0 30 E06 Catalan
So, Wesley - Giri, Anish ½-½ 40 D55 Queens Gambit Old Lasker Variation
Carlsen, Magnus - Hou, Yifan 1-0 55 D35 QGD Exchange
Karjakin, Sergey - Caruana, Fabiano 1-0 46 D37 QGD 5.Bf4
Anand, Viswanathan - Kramnik, Vladimir 0-1 36 C50 Giuoco Piano
Jones, Gawain C B - Svidler, Peter ½-½ 34 B22 Sicilian Alapin
Matlakov, Maxim - Adhiban, Baskaran ½-½ 53 E68 King's Indian Fianchetto
80th Tata Steel GpB Wijk aan Zee (NED), 12-28 i 2018 cat. XV (2612)
  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0 1 2 3 4  
1. Korobov, Anton g UKR 2652 * . . . 1 1 . ½ ½ 1 . 1 . 1 6 2918
2. Vidit, Santosh Gujrathi g IND 2718 . * ½ ½ ½ . . 1 . . 1 ½ 1 . 5 2755
3. Van Foreest, Lucas m NED 2481 . ½ * ½ 1 . . ½ . 0 1 . ½ . 4 2684
4. L'Ami, Erwin g NED 2634 . ½ ½ * . . ½ ½ . . ½ ½ ½ . 2612
5. Tari, Aryan g NOR 2599 0 ½ 0 . * ½ ½ . 1 . . . . 1 2605
6. Bluebaum, Matthias g GER 2640 0 . . . ½ * . ½ . 1 ½ . 1 0 2604
7. Gordievsky, Dmitry g RUS 2622 . . . ½ ½ . * ½ . ½ 0 . ½ 1 2601
8. Krasenkow, Michal g POL 2671 ½ 0 ½ ½ . ½ ½ * ½ . . . . . 3 2575
9. Xiong, Jeffery g USA 2634 ½ . . . 0 . . ½ * ½ ½ ½ . ½ 3 2570
10. Van Foreest, Jorden g NED 2629 0 . 1 . . 0 ½ . ½ * . ½ . ½ 3 2539
11. Amin, Bassem g EGY 2693 . 0 0 ½ . ½ 1 . ½ . * . ½ . 3 2553
12. Bok, Benjamin g NED 2607 0 ½ . ½ . . . . ½ ½ . * ½ ½ 3 2557
13. Harika, Dronavalli g IND 2497 . 0 ½ ½ . 0 ½ . . . ½ ½ * . 2525
14. Girya, Olga wg RUS 2489 0 . . . 0 1 0 . ½ ½ . ½ . * 2524
Round 7 (January 20, 2018)
Vidit, Santosh Gujrathi - Van Foreest, Lucas ½-½ 36 A18 English Opening
L'Ami, Erwin - Gordievsky, Dmitry ½-½ 36 E94 King's Indian Classical
Tari, Aryan - Girya, Olga 1-0 38 B12 Caro Kann Advanced
Krasenkow, Michal - Korobov, Anton ½-½ 30 E11 Bogo Indian Defence
Van Foreest, Jorden - Bok, Benjamin ½-½ 41 C65 Ruy Lopez Berlin
Amin, Bassem - Xiong, Jeffery ½-½ 19 B94 Sicilian Najdorf with 6.Bg5
Harika, Dronavalli - Bluebaum, Matthias 0-1 58 C07 French Tarrasch

View the games on this Page

Download the PGN from this page

vs

NIC Magazine 8 2017

Chess and Bridge Shop

Chess.com Pro-League

American Chess Magazine 4

ChessBase Ad 5 MyGames

Ginger GM - Chess Grandmaster Simon Williams

Contact Mark Crowther (TWIC) if you wish to advertise here.

The Week in Chess Magazine

Send a £30 donation via Paypal and contact me via email (Email Mark Crowther - mdcrowth@btinternet.com) I'll send you an address for a cbv file of my personal copy of every issue of the games in one database. Over 2 million games.

Read about 20 years of TWIC.

Read about issue 1200.

TWIC 1210 15th January 2018 - 2206 games

Read TWIC 1210

Download TWIC 1210 PGN

Download TWIC 1210 ChessBase

.