80th Tata Steel Masters 2018 (Games and Results)

Mark Crowther - Thursday 11th January 2018

The 80th Tata Steel Masters takes place in Wijk aan Zee with away days in Hilversum and Groningen, 13th to 28th January 2018. World Champion Magnus Carlsen and last year's winner Wesley So return. Also back is Viswanathan Anand (a record 5 time winner alongside Carlsen and went 70 games undefeated 1998 to 2004). Other top group players: Caruana, Mamedyarov, Kramnik, Svidler, Karjakin, Giri, Wei Yi, Matlakov, Hou Yifan, Adhiban and Gawain Jones.

80th Tata Steel 2018 (Wijk aan Zee NED)
Fri 12th Jan 2018 - Sun 28th Jan 2018 - Official Site - Live

80th Tata Steel GpA (14 players 13 Rds SRR Indiv TC:100:50:15+30spm(1))

80th Tata Steel GpB (14 players 13 Rds SRR Indiv TC:100:50:15+30spm(1))

