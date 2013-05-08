Chess24 Jan Gustafsson on Alpha Zero

80th Tata Steel Masters 2018 (13)

Magnus Carlsen wins a record sixth Tata Steel Masters

Mark Crowther - Sunday 28th January 2018

Magnus Carlsen in play against Anish Giri in the first tie-break game. Photo ©

Magnus Carlsen in play against Anish Giri in the first tie-break game. Photo © | www.tatasteelchess.com/

The leaders Magnus Carlsen and Anish Giri both drew in the final round of the 80th Tata Steel Masters to finish on 9 points or +5, half a point clear of Shakhriyar Mamedyarov and Vladimir Kramnik. Carlsen then went on to defeat Giri 1.5-0.5 in a blitz tie-break.

Magnus Carlsen again demonstrated just what a formidable blitz player he is with a smooth technical win in the first tie-break game and turned round a tricky position to hold the second game for the draw he needed and indeed was much better at the end. This gives Carlsen a sixth win in Wijk aan Zee putting him one ahead of Anand with whom he shared the record. This is Giri's best result and his big score should give him hope that this is the start of a new phase of his career.

In the 13th Round Sergey Karjakin vs Magnus Carlsen and Wei Yi vs Anish Giri were well played draws where the leaders didn't get any winning chances. Shakhriyar Mamedyarov hoped to catch Giri and Carlsen with a win over Viswanathan Anand but although he did play an interesting game the small advantage he got was not enough for a win. Vladimir Kramnik admitted to some tired play as he was at one stage much worse against Baskaran Adhiban but then his Indian opponent gave up the exchange which more or less gifted a point to Kramnik. Wesley So crushed a dispirited Hou Yifan in a brutal fashion. I wonder if Hou Yifan this might be the end of her top flight chess career, at least for a long time. She is completing an international studies degree from Peking University and then is to attend Oxford and study for an MSc in Education. Article about Hou Yifan at Oxford.

Fabiano Caruana also had a terrible tournament, his worst performance in many years. Just about everything seemed off, he will be hoping it's just a blip ahead of the Candidates in March.

Santosh Gujrathi Vidit will play in the Masters Group next year. After a quick final round draw he had to wait a very long time to see if Anton Korobov could equal his score and overtake him on tie-break. As it was Korobov was worse for much of his game against Dmitry Gordievsky and lost in the end.

Final Round 13 Standings: 1st Carlsen 9pts and beat Giri in a tie-break match 1.5-0.5 2nd Giri 9pts 3rd= Kramnik, Mamedyarov 8.5pts 5th Anand, Wesley So, 8pts 7th Karjakin 7.5pts 8th Svidler 6pts 9th Wei Yi 5.5pts 10th= Jones, Caruana, Matlakov 5pts 13tg Adhiban 3.5pts 14th Hou Yifan 2.5pts

Carlsen's top group wins in Wijk aan Zee:
2008 70th Aronian and Carlsen 1st= 8/13 Cat 20
2010 72nd Carlsen 8.5/13 Cat 19
2013 75th Carlsen 10/13 Cat 20
2015 77th Carlsen 9/13 Cat 20
2016 78th Carlsen 9/13 Cat 20
2018 80th Carlsen 9/13 Cat 20

Carlsen's Tie-break results

Carlsen's Tie-Break results since 2007
Year Month Event Opponent Score Carlsen Result
2007 Aug Biel Alexander Onischuk 3-2 Win
2011 Oct Bilbao/Sao Paulo Vassily Ivanchuk 1.5-0.5 Win
2012 Oct Bilbao/Sao Paulo Fabiano Caruana 2-0 Win
2015 Feb Baden-Baden Arkadij Naiditsch 3-2 Win
2015 Dec London Maxime Vachier-Lagrave 1.5-0.5 Win
2015 Dec Qatar Masters Yu Yangyi 2-0 Win
2016 Nov WCh New York Sergey Karjakin 3-1 Win
2017 Jun Paris GCT Maxime Vachier-Lagrave 1.5-0.5 Win
2018 Jan Tata Steel Anish Giri 1.5-0.5 Win
80th Tata Steel GpA Wijk aan Zee (NED), 12-28 i 2018 cat. XX (2750)
  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0 1 2 3 4  
1. Giri, Anish g NED 2752 * ½ 1 1 ½ ½ ½ ½ ½ ½ ½ 1 1 1 9 2891
2. Carlsen, Magnus g NOR 2834 ½ * ½ ½ ½ 1 ½ ½ ½ 1 ½ 1 1 1 9 2884
3. Kramnik, Vladimir g RUS 2787 0 ½ * ½ 1 ½ 0 1 1 ½ 1 1 1 ½ 2857
4. Mamedyarov, Shakhriyar g AZE 2804 0 ½ ½ * ½ ½ ½ 1 1 ½ 1 ½ 1 1 2856
5. Anand, Viswanathan g IND 2767 ½ ½ 0 ½ * ½ ½ ½ ½ 1 1 1 ½ 1 8 2836
6. So, Wesley g USA 2792 ½ 0 ½ ½ ½ * ½ ½ 1 1 ½ ½ 1 1 8 2834
7. Karjakin, Sergey g RUS 2753 ½ ½ 1 ½ ½ ½ * ½ ½ ½ 1 ½ ½ ½ 2807
8. Svidler, Peter g RUS 2768 ½ ½ 0 0 ½ ½ ½ * ½ ½ ½ ½ ½ 1 6 2719
9. Wei, Yi g CHN 2743 ½ ½ 0 0 ½ 0 ½ ½ * 1 ½ ½ ½ ½ 2693
10. Jones, Gawain C B g ENG 2640 ½ 0 ½ ½ 0 0 ½ ½ 0 * ½ ½ 1 ½ 5 2671
11. Caruana, Fabiano g USA 2811 ½ ½ 0 0 0 ½ 0 ½ ½ ½ * ½ ½ 1 5 2658
12. Matlakov, Maxim g RUS 2718 0 0 0 ½ 0 ½ ½ ½ ½ ½ ½ * ½ 1 5 2665
13. Adhiban, Baskaran g IND 2655 0 0 0 0 ½ 0 ½ ½ ½ 0 ½ ½ * ½ 2582
14. Hou, Yifan g CHN 2680 0 0 ½ 0 0 0 ½ 0 ½ ½ 0 0 ½ * 2504
Round 13 (January 28, 2018)
Mamedyarov, Shakhriyar - Anand, Viswanathan ½-½ 66 D37 QGD 5.Bf4
So, Wesley - Hou, Yifan 1-0 30 E01 Catalan
Karjakin, Sergey - Carlsen, Magnus ½-½ 34 C88 Ruy Lopez Closed
Wei, Yi - Giri, Anish ½-½ 21 A06 Zukertort Opening
Caruana, Fabiano - Svidler, Peter ½-½ 30 C89 Ruy Lopez Marshall
Matlakov, Maxim - Jones, Gawain C B ½-½ 58 E65 King's Indian Fianchetto
Adhiban, Baskaran - Kramnik, Vladimir 0-1 55 C26 Vienna Game
80th Tata Steel GpA TB Wijk aan Zee NED Fri 12th Jan 2018 - Sun 28th Jan 2018
Leading Final Round 2 Standings:
RkNameTiFEDRtg12Pts
1Carlsen, MagnusGMNOR28341=1.5
2Giri, AnishGMNED27520=0.5
2 players
80th Tata Steel GpB Wijk aan Zee (NED), 12-28 i 2018 cat. XV (2612)
  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0 1 2 3 4  
1. Vidit, Santosh Gujrathi g IND 2718 * ½ ½ 1 ½ 1 ½ ½ ½ ½ ½ 1 1 1 9 2744
2. Korobov, Anton g UKR 2652 ½ * ½ 0 1 0 1 ½ 1 1 ½ ½ ½ 1 8 2695
3. Xiong, Jeffery g USA 2634 ½ ½ * ½ ½ ½ 1 1 ½ 0 1 ½ ½ ½ 2667
4. Amin, Bassem g EGY 2693 0 1 ½ * ½ 1 ½ ½ ½ ½ 0 1 ½ 1 2662
5. Van Foreest, Jorden g NED 2629 ½ 0 ½ ½ * ½ 0 ½ ½ 1 1 1 1 ½ 2667
6. Gordievsky, Dmitry g RUS 2622 0 1 ½ 0 ½ * ½ ½ 1 ½ 1 ½ ½ 1 2668
7. Bluebaum, Matthias g GER 2640 ½ 0 0 ½ 1 ½ * ½ ½ ½ 1 ½ 1 0 2609
8. L'Ami, Erwin g NED 2634 ½ ½ 0 ½ ½ ½ ½ * ½ ½ ½ ½ ½ ½ 6 2581
9. Bok, Benjamin g NED 2607 ½ 0 ½ ½ ½ 0 ½ ½ * ½ 1 ½ ½ ½ 6 2583
10. Tari, Aryan g NOR 2599 ½ 0 1 ½ 0 ½ ½ ½ ½ * 0 ½ ½ 1 6 2583
11. Van Foreest, Lucas m NED 2481 ½ ½ 0 1 0 0 0 ½ 0 1 * ½ ½ 1 2564
12. Krasenkow, Michal g POL 2671 0 ½ ½ 0 0 ½ ½ ½ ½ ½ ½ * ½ 1 2550
13. Harika, Dronavalli g IND 2497 0 ½ ½ ½ 0 ½ 0 ½ ½ ½ ½ ½ * ½ 5 2533
14. Girya, Olga wg RUS 2489 0 0 ½ 0 ½ 0 1 ½ ½ 0 0 0 ½ * 2446
Round 13 (January 28, 2018)
Vidit, Santosh Gujrathi - Van Foreest, Jorden ½-½ 24 D26 QGA
Amin, Bassem - Bok, Benjamin ½-½ 109 B30 Sicilian Rossolimo
Gordievsky, Dmitry - Korobov, Anton 1-0 78 D78 Gruenfeld 3.g3
Bluebaum, Matthias - Xiong, Jeffery 0-1 40 D80 Gruenfeld 4.Bg5
L'Ami, Erwin - Tari, Aryan ½-½ 21 D85 Gruenfeld Defence
Van Foreest, Lucas - Girya, Olga 1-0 38 B12 Caro Kann Advanced
Harika, Dronavalli - Krasenkow, Michal ½-½ 52 C50 Giuoco Piano

.