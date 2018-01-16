Chess24 Sopiko Scotch

Home » Chess News » Events » 80th Tata Steel Masters 2018 » Giri and Anand share the lead after Tata Steel Masters Round 4

80th Tata Steel Masters 2018 (4)

Giri and Anand share the lead after Tata Steel Masters Round 4

Mark Crowther - Tuesday 16th January 2018

Giri vs Carlsen in Round 4. Photo ©

Giri vs Carlsen in Round 4. Photo © | http://www.tatasteelchess.com/

Anish Giri and Viswanathan Anand both drew in Round 4 of the 80th Tata Steel Masters in Wijk aan Zee.

Giri said after the game he predicted Carlsen's choice of the Winawer French but not the right variation. He was pleased to recall as much of the theory as he did but the game stayed more or less dynamically equal throughout. Adhiban drew with white against an under the weather Viswanathan Anand. Adhiban was better for a while but after 21...Qc8 which he missed he was the one seeking a draw. Gawain Jones lost a sharp King's Indian to Wei Yi. Jones missed the power of the resource 26.Rg5 and his position collapsed.

Vladimir Kramnik continued a fine run of wins against Peter Svidler with white in Wijk aan Zee. Svidler was about equal out of the opening but still was the one under pressure. 18...Rc7?! (Bxe5 is better) was the result of a miscalulation in a long line and after having to settle for 19.Rxa7 Rb8 black didn't last long.

Wesley So was in a real mess with black against Fabiano Caruana after the poor 21...Nfg8 (Rfd8) but continue to resist. Caruana missed many chances in a winning position (34.Qh8 or 37.Rd6 for instance) but after 37.Bg5 So was out of the woods. So's 40...d2 presented Caruana with a final chance but after 41.Rf1?! (41.Rd1!) the game finiahed in a draw.

Karjakin vs Mamedyarov was a fairly dull Petroff. Hou Yifan drifted into trouble against Maxim Matlakov (27.Nf1 was dynamic equality) and after giving up the exchange was much worse. Hou Yifan did fight well but 46.Ke5? was the decisive error (46.Kd3 and the game goes on) after which Matlakov converted.

Vidit and Korobov lead the B-Group on 3.5/4.

Round 4 Standings: 1st= Anand, Giri 3pts 3rd= Carlsen, Kramnik, Mamedyarov 2.5pts 6th= Karjakin, So, Wei Yi, Matlakov, Jones 2pts 11th= Caruana, Svidler 1.5pts 13th Adhiban 1pt 14th Hou Yifan 0.5pts

Round 5 Wed 17th Jan 2018 1pm GMT in Hilversum: Svidler-Hou Yifan, Carlsen-Kramnik, Jones-Giri, Anand-Wei Yi, Wesley So-Adhiban, Mamedyarov-Caruana, Matlakov-Karjakin.

80th Tata Steel GpA Wijk aan Zee (NED), 12-28 i 2018 cat. XX (2750)
  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0 1 2 3 4  
1. Anand, Viswanathan g IND 2767 * . . . . ½ . . 1 . 1 . ½ . 3 2927
2. Giri, Anish g NED 2752 . * ½ 1 . . . . . . . ½ . 1 3 2960
3. Carlsen, Magnus g NOR 2834 . ½ * . . . . ½ . . ½ . 1 . 2835
4. Kramnik, Vladimir g RUS 2787 . 0 . * . . . 1 . . . 1 . ½ 2830
5. Mamedyarov, Shakhriyar g AZE 2804 . . . . * ½ ½ . ½ . . . . 1 2830
6. Karjakin, Sergey g RUS 2753 ½ . . . ½ * ½ . . ½ . . . . 2 2750
7. So, Wesley g USA 2792 . . . . ½ ½ * . ½ . ½ . . . 2 2771
8. Wei, Yi g CHN 2743 . . ½ 0 . . . * . 1 . ½ . . 2 2757
9. Matlakov, Maxim g RUS 2718 0 . . . ½ . ½ . * . . . . 1 2 2760
10. Jones, Gawain C B g ENG 2640 . . . . . ½ . 0 . * ½ . 1 . 2 2740
11. Caruana, Fabiano g USA 2811 0 . ½ . . . ½ . . ½ * . . . 2671
12. Svidler, Peter g RUS 2768 . ½ . 0 . . . ½ . . . * ½ . 2647
13. Adhiban, Baskaran g IND 2655 ½ . 0 . . . . . . 0 . ½ * . 1 2559
14. Hou, Yifan g CHN 2680 . 0 . ½ 0 . . . 0 . . . . * ½ 2443
Round 4 (January 16, 2018)
Giri, Anish - Carlsen, Magnus ½-½ 31 C19 French Winawer
Kramnik, Vladimir - Svidler, Peter 1-0 24 D78 Gruenfeld 3.g3
Karjakin, Sergey - Mamedyarov, Shakhriyar ½-½ 35 C42 Petroff's Defence
Wei, Yi - Jones, Gawain C B 1-0 48 E71 King's Indian 5.h3
Caruana, Fabiano - So, Wesley ½-½ 48 E46 Nimzo Indian Rubinstein
Adhiban, Baskaran - Anand, Viswanathan ½-½ 38 A09 Reti Opening
Hou, Yifan - Matlakov, Maxim 0-1 54 C89 Ruy Lopez Marshall
80th Tata Steel GpB Wijk aan Zee (NED), 12-28 i 2018 cat. XV (2612)
  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0 1 2 3 4  
1. Korobov, Anton g UKR 2652 * . . . . ½ . . . 1 1 1 . . 2928
2. Vidit, Santosh Gujrathi g IND 2718 . * . . . . . ½ 1 . . . 1 1 2951
3. Gordievsky, Dmitry g RUS 2622 . . * . ½ . . ½ ½ . . 1 . . 2692
4. Van Foreest, Lucas m NED 2481 . . . * 0 . . 1 ½ . . . . 1 2743
5. Van Foreest, Jorden g NED 2629 . . ½ 1 * ½ . . . 0 . . . . 2 2594
6. Xiong, Jeffery g USA 2634 ½ . . . ½ * . . . . ½ ½ . . 2 2594
7. L'Ami, Erwin g NED 2634 . . . . . . * . ½ . ½ . ½ ½ 2 2617
8. Tari, Aryan g NOR 2599 . ½ ½ 0 . . . * . ½ . . . . 2528
9. Krasenkow, Michal g POL 2671 . 0 ½ ½ . . ½ . * . . . . . 2526
10. Bluebaum, Matthias g GER 2640 0 . . . 1 . . ½ . * . 0 . . 2505
11. Bok, Benjamin g NED 2607 0 . . . . ½ ½ . . . * . ½ . 2517
12. Girya, Olga wg RUS 2489 0 . 0 . . ½ . . . 1 . * . . 2550
13. Harika, Dronavalli g IND 2497 . 0 . . . . ½ . . . ½ . * ½ 2576
14. Amin, Bassem g EGY 2693 . 0 . 0 . . ½ . . . . . ½ * 1 2389
Round 4 (January 16, 2018)
Korobov, Anton - Girya, Olga 1-0 72 A13 Reti Opening
Vidit, Santosh Gujrathi - Harika, Dronavalli 1-0 39 B51 Sicilian Rossolimo
Gordievsky, Dmitry - Krasenkow, Michal ½-½ 71 A36 English Botvinnik
Van Foreest, Lucas - Amin, Bassem 1-0 46 C58 Two Knights Defence
Xiong, Jeffery - Van Foreest, Jorden ½-½ 30 C03 French Tarrasch
Bluebaum, Matthias - Tari, Aryan ½-½ 42 A34 English Symmetrical
Bok, Benjamin - L'Ami, Erwin ½-½ 36 A14 Reti Opening

View the games on this Page

Download the PGN from this page

vs

NIC Magazine 8 2017

Chess and Bridge Shop

Chess.com Titled Tuesday

American Chess Magazine 4

ChessBase Ad 4 Openings

Ginger GM - Chess Grandmaster Simon Williams

Contact Mark Crowther (TWIC) if you wish to advertise here.

The Week in Chess Magazine

Send a £30 donation via Paypal and contact me via email (Email Mark Crowther - mdcrowth@btinternet.com) I'll send you an address for a cbv file of my personal copy of every issue of the games in one database. Over 2 million games.

Read about 20 years of TWIC.

Read about issue 1200.

TWIC 1210 15th January 2018 - 2206 games

Read TWIC 1210

Download TWIC 1210 PGN

Download TWIC 1210 ChessBase

.