79th Tata Steel Masters 2017 (8)

Wesley So leads the Tata Steel Masters after 8 rounds

Mark Crowther - Sunday 22nd January 2017

Richard Rapport was happy to win but thought Magnus Carlsen over-reached from equality. Photo © Michiel Abeln

Richard Rapport was happy to win but thought Magnus Carlsen over-reached from equality. Photo © Michiel Abeln

Wesley So leads the Tata Steel Masters after 8 rounds going into the second rest day. So equalised with black quickly against Sergey Karjakin's rather quiet setup.

Magnus Carlsen's failure to win against Giri the day before may have contributed to his complete loss of objectivity against Richard Rapport's 1.Nf3 d5 2.b3 opening. Carlsen had equality after 22 moves but after a long thought went for the dubious 22...d3 presumably a winning attempt and move by move his position went downhill until he resigned on move 33. A very strange loss.

There were two fantastic games in the round. Levon Aronian recovered from a poor loss in round 7 with aggression against Anish Giri. He sharpened things up with 8.Na3 in the Catalan, sacrificed the exchange a few moves later and Giri never really escaped the resulting bind. Giri resigned on move 43.

Baskaran Adhiban scored his third win in a row with a fine attacking effort against Dmitry Andreikin. Adhiban continued his policy of playing a new opening with the Vienna Game (which transposed to a Closed Sicilian) and then broke through with a long sustained king-side attack in an impressive manner.

Pentala Harikrishna had an edge against Wei Yi's Petroff Defence but couldn't make anything of it. Pavel Eljanov was winning at various stages against Radoslaw Wojtaszek but it wasn't easy in the face of king-side pressure and the game finished in perpetual check. It seemed like Loek van Wely must beat Ian Nepomniachtchi with the advantage he had after first time control but it was not at all easy and the game was drawn.

Markus Ragger and Gawain Jones continue to lead the Challengers Group with 6/8.

Round 8 standings: 1st Wesley So 5.5pts 2nd Eljanov, Wei Yi 5pts 4th Aronian, Carlsen, Adhiban, Karjakin 4.5pts 8th Harikrishna, Giri 4pts 10th Andreikin, Wojtaszek 3.5pts 12th Rapport, Nepomniachtchi 3pts 14th Van Wely 1.5pts

Rest day Monday 23rd January 2017.

Round 9 Tuesday 24th January 2017 12:30pm So-Aronian, Wojtaszek-Karjakin, Andreikin-Eljanov, Wei Yi-Adhiban, Nepomniachtchi-Harikrishna, Carlsen-Van Wely, Giri-Rapport

79th Tata Steel GpA Wijk aan Zee (NED), 13-29 i 2017 cat. XXI (2751)
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0 1 2 3 4
1. So, Wesley g USA 2808 * ½ . . ½ ½ ½ 1 ½ . . 1 . 1 2887
2. Eljanov, Pavel g UKR 2755 ½ * . 0 . 1 ½ ½ . . ½ 1 . 1 5 2837
3. Wei, Yi g CHN 2706 . . * ½ 0 . . ½ ½ ½ . 1 1 1 5 2852
4. Aronian, Levon g ARM 2780 . 1 ½ * ½ ½ 0 ½ 1 . . . ½ . 2798
5. Carlsen, Magnus g NOR 2840 ½ . 1 ½ * . . . ½ ½ 1 0 ½ . 2795
6. Adhiban, Baskaran g IND 2653 ½ 0 . ½ . * 1 0 . 1 1 . . ½ 2802
7. Karjakin, Sergey g RUS 2785 ½ ½ . 1 . 0 * ½ ½ . . ½ . 1 2784
8. Harikrishna, Pentala g IND 2766 0 ½ ½ ½ . 1 ½ * . ½ ½ . . . 4 2746
9. Giri, Anish g NED 2773 ½ . ½ 0 ½ . ½ . * ½ ½ . 1 . 4 2771
10. Andreikin, Dmitry g RUS 2736 . . ½ . ½ 0 . ½ ½ * . ½ ½ ½ 2694
11. Wojtaszek, Radoslaw g POL 2750 . ½ . . 0 0 . ½ ½ . * ½ ½ 1 2700
12. Rapport, Richard g HUN 2702 0 0 0 . 1 . ½ . . ½ ½ * ½ . 3 2681
13. Nepomniachtchi, Ian g RUS 2767 . . 0 ½ ½ . . . 0 ½ ½ ½ * ½ 3 2660
14. Van Wely, Loek g NED 2695 0 0 0 . . ½ 0 . . ½ 0 . ½ * 2494
Round 8 (January 22, 2017)
Eljanov, Pavel - Wojtaszek, Radoslaw ½-½ 46 B92 Sicilian Najdorf with 6.Be2
Aronian, Levon - Giri, Anish 1-0 43 E10 Blumenfeld Counter Gambit
Adhiban, Baskaran - Andreikin, Dmitry 1-0 46 C25 Vienna Game
Karjakin, Sergey - So, Wesley ½-½ 22 A06 Zukertort Opening
Harikrishna, Pentala - Wei, Yi ½-½ 27 C43 Petroff's Defence
Rapport, Richard - Carlsen, Magnus 1-0 33 A06 Zukertort Opening
Van Wely, Loek - Nepomniachtchi, Ian ½-½ 74 D83 Gruenfeld 4.Bf4
79th Tata Steel GpB Wijk aan Zee (NED), 13-29 i 2017 cat. XIV (2593)
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0 1 2 3 4
1. Ragger, Markus g AUT 2697 * 0 ½ ½ 1 1 . . . 1 . . 1 1 6 2761
2. Jones, Gawain C B g ENG 2665 1 * 0 . . . ½ ½ 1 . 1 1 . 1 6 2791
3. Smirin, Ilia g ISR 2667 ½ 1 * 1 . . ½ . 0 ½ 1 . . 1 2725
4. Lu, Shanglei g CHN 2612 ½ . 0 * ½ . . ½ 1 . 1 1 . ½ 5 2696
5. Xiong, Jeffery g USA 2667 0 . . ½ * 0 1 ½ . 1 . 1 1 . 5 2687
6. Hansen, Eric g CAN 2603 0 . . . 1 * ½ ½ ½ . ½ 1 ½ . 2653
7. Grandelius, Nils g SWE 2642 . ½ ½ . 0 ½ * ½ ½ . . . 1 1 2621
8. L'Ami, Erwin g NED 2605 . ½ . ½ ½ ½ ½ * . ½ . 0 1 . 4 2595
9. Tari, Aryan g NOR 2584 . 0 1 0 . ½ ½ . * ½ ½ . . 1 4 2583
10. Dobrov, Vladimir g RUS 2499 0 . ½ . 0 . . ½ ½ * 1 0 1 . 2570
11. Bok, Benjamin g NED 2608 . 0 0 0 . ½ . . ½ 0 * . 1 1 3 2471
12. Van Foreest, Jorden g NED 2612 . 0 . 0 0 0 . 1 . 1 . * 0 ½ 2420
13. Lei, Tingjie wg CHN 2467 0 . . . 0 ½ 0 0 . 0 0 1 * . 2365
14. Guramishvili, Sopiko m GEO 2370 0 0 0 ½ . . 0 . 0 . 0 ½ . * 1 2313
Round 8 (January 22, 2017)
Jones, Gawain C B - L'Ami, Erwin ½-½ 43 C45 Scotch Game
Smirin, Ilia - Ragger, Markus ½-½ 30 C26 Vienna Game
Lu, Shanglei - Xiong, Jeffery ½-½ 37 B90 Sicilian Najdorf Variation
Grandelius, Nils - Hansen, Eric ½-½ 34 C50 Giuoco Piano
Tari, Aryan - Bok, Benjamin ½-½ 27 C11 French Defence
Dobrov, Vladimir - Lei, Tingjie 1-0 39 A11 Reti Opening
Guramishvili, Sopiko - Van Foreest, Jorden ½-½ 36 A40 Unusual Replies to 1.d4

.