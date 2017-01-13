Chess24 Jan Nimzo

The 79th Tata Steel Masters takes place in Wijk aan Zee 14th to 29th January 2017. World Champion Magnus Carlsen is back to defend his title from Wesley So, Sergey Karjakin, Levon Aronian, Anish Giri, Ian Nepomniachtchi, Pentala Harikrishna, Pavel Eljanov, Radoslaw Wojtaszek, Dmitri Andreikin, Wei Yi, Richard Rapport, Loek van Wely and Baskaran Adhiban. There is a strong challengers group alongside. The Masters group has "away days" at the Feyenoord Stadium in Rotterdam on January 19th and De Philharmonie in Haarlem on January 25th 2017.

Pavel Eljanov leads the Tata Steel Masters after a quiet first day (1)

The first round of the Tata Steel Masters was a relatively quiet affair with only Pavel Eljanov winning his game against Richard Rapport.

The first game to finish was that between Wesley So and World Champion Magnus Carlsen. So was surprised by Carlsen's precise choice of Slav variation and took the game into quiet waters and once queens came off a draw was inevitable. In truth this was a bit early for two of the favourite to meet and this result was widely predicted.

Richard Rapport tried a rare setup he'd used once before (12.0-0 departed from the game Abramovic-Rapport) against Pavel Eljanov. At first Rapport seemed to be doing well but after a couple of inexact moves (15...d3, instead 15...Ba6!? seems better and 18.Bc6?!, maybe 18...Nc6) the weaknesses he created in the opening came back to haunt him. Eljanov sacrificed the exchange leaving Rapport with a very passive position and quickly went on to win.

Baskaran Adhiban looked to be on the way to a debut win in the Masters group against Loek van Wely but a combination of good resistance from his Dutch opponent and some late inaccuracies meant that the game finished in a draw.

Sergey Karjakin's 6.a3 was a rare and not that impressive move against Anish Giri's Najdorf Sicilian. Giri had even faced the move in a blitz vs Harikrishna last April. Giri maybe had slightly the better of things at first but once Karjakin challenged on the b-file Giri had to be accurate in order to maintain the balance. Draw agreed on move 35.

Levon Aronian showed deep Marshall Ruy Lopez preparation in drawing with Harikrishna. Dmitry Andreikin didn't get very much against Wei Yi's Petroff. Radoslaw Wojtaszek's deeply prepared Gruenfeld with 4.Bf4 put Ian Nepomniachtchi under pressure to be accurate but he was up to the job.

In the B-Group there were wins for Benjamin Bok vs Tingjie Lei, Markus Ragger vs Jeffrey Xiong and Jorden van Foreest vs Erwin L'Ami.

Round 1 Standings Eljanov 1pt. Carlsen, So, Karjakin, Aronian, Giri, Nepomniachtchi, Harikrishna, Wojtaszek, Andreikin, Wei Yi, Van Wely and Adhiban 0.5pts Rapport 0pts

Round 2 Sunday 15th Jan 2017 12:30pm UK time: Aronian-Wei Yi, Nepomniachtchi-Andreikin, Carlsen-Wojtaszek, Giri-So, Rapport-Karjakin, Van Wely-Eljanov, Harikrishna-Adhiban.

Richard Rapport lost to Pavel Eljanov in round 1. Photo ©

79th Tata Steel 2017 (Wijk aan Zee NED)
Fri 13th Jan 2017 - Sun 29th Jan 2017 - Official Site - Live

79th Tata Steel GpA (14 players 13 Rds SRR Indiv TC:100:50:15+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games GpA | GpA Live

79th Tata Steel GpB (14 players 13 Rds SRR Indiv TC:100:50:15+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games GpB | GpB Live

79th Tata Steel GpA (14 players 13 Rds SRR Indiv TC: 100:50:15+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games GpA

vs

ChessTempo viewer

79th Tata Steel GpA Wijk aan Zee (NED), 13-29 i 2017 cat. XXI (2751)
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0 1 2 3 4
1. Eljanov, Pavel g UKR 2755 * . . . . . . . . . . ? . 1 1
2. Carlsen, Magnus g NOR 2840 . * ½ . . . . . ? . . . . . ½ 2808
3. So, Wesley g USA 2808 . ½ * . . ? . . . . . . . . ½ 2840
4. Karjakin, Sergey g RUS 2785 . . . * . ½ . . . . . . . ? ½ 2773
5. Aronian, Levon g ARM 2780 . . . . * . . ½ . . ? . . . ½ 2766
6. Giri, Anish g NED 2773 . . ? ½ . * . . . . . . . . ½ 2785
7. Nepomniachtchi, Ian g RUS 2767 . . . . . . * . ½ ? . . . . ½ 2750
8. Harikrishna, Pentala g IND 2766 . . . . ½ . . * . . . . ? . ½ 2780
9. Wojtaszek, Radoslaw g POL 2750 . ? . . . . ½ . * . . . . . ½ 2767
10. Andreikin, Dmitry g RUS 2736 . . . . . . ? . . * ½ . . . ½ 2706
11. Wei, Yi g CHN 2706 . . . . ? . . . . ½ * . . . ½ 2736
12. Van Wely, Loek g NED 2695 ? . . . . . . . . . . * ½ . ½ 2653
13. Adhiban, Baskaran g IND 2653 . . . . . . . ? . . . ½ * . ½ 2695
14. Rapport, Richard g HUN 2702 0 . . ? . . . . . . . . . * 0
Round 1 (January 14, 2017)
Eljanov, Pavel - Rapport, Richard 1-0 41 A04 Dutch System
So, Wesley - Carlsen, Magnus ½-½ 33 D12 Slav Defence
Karjakin, Sergey - Giri, Anish ½-½ 35 B90 Sicilian Najdorf Variation
Harikrishna, Pentala - Aronian, Levon ½-½ 49 C89 Ruy Lopez Marshall
Wojtaszek, Radoslaw - Nepomniachtchi, Ian ½-½ 31 D83 Gruenfeld 4.Bf4
Andreikin, Dmitry - Wei, Yi ½-½ 55 C42 Petroff's Defence
Adhiban, Baskaran - Van Wely, Loek ½-½ 61 B22 Sicilian Alapin
Round 2 (January 15, 2017)
Carlsen, Magnus - Wojtaszek, Radoslaw * 24 B90 Sicilian Najdorf Variation
Aronian, Levon - Wei, Yi * 33 D02 Queen's Pawn Game
Giri, Anish - So, Wesley * 21 D78 Gruenfeld 3.g3
Nepomniachtchi, Ian - Andreikin, Dmitry * 20 C45 Scotch Game
Harikrishna, Pentala - Adhiban, Baskaran * 25 C78 Ruy Lopez Moeller Defence
Van Wely, Loek - Eljanov, Pavel * 23 E15 Queens Indian
Rapport, Richard - Karjakin, Sergey * 22 A01 Larsen Opening

79th Tata Steel GpB (14 players 13 Rds SRR Indiv TC: 100:50:15+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games GpB

vs

ChessTempo viewer

79th Tata Steel GpB Wijk aan Zee (NED), 13-29 i 2017 cat. XIV (2593)
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0 1 2 3 4
1. Bok, Benjamin g NED 2608 * . . ½ . . . . . . . . . 1 2728
2. Ragger, Markus g AUT 2697 . * . . . . . . . . . 1 . ? 1
3. Van Foreest, Jorden g NED 2612 . . * . . . . . . . . ? 1 . 1
4. Hansen, Eric g CAN 2603 ½ . . * ½ . . . . . . . . . 1 2596
5. Tari, Aryan g NOR 2584 . . . ½ * . . . . ? . . . . ½ 2603
6. Smirin, Ilia g ISR 2667 . . . . . * . . ? ½ . . . . ½ 2499
7. Jones, Gawain C B g ENG 2665 . . . . . . * ½ . . ? . . . ½ 2642
8. Grandelius, Nils g SWE 2642 . . . . . . ½ * . . . . ? . ½ 2665
9. Lu, Shanglei g CHN 2612 . . . . . ? . . * . ½ . . . ½ 2370
10. Dobrov, Vladimir g RUS 2499 . . . . ? ½ . . . * . . . . ½ 2667
11. Guramishvili, Sopiko m GEO 2370 . . . . . . ? . ½ . * . . . ½ 2612
12. Xiong, Jeffery g USA 2667 . 0 ? . . . . . . . . * . . 0
13. L'Ami, Erwin g NED 2605 . . 0 . . . . ? . . . . * . 0
14. Lei, Tingjie wg CHN 2467 0 ? . . . . . . . . . . . * 0
Round 1 (January 14, 2017)
Bok, Benjamin - Lei, Tingjie 1-0 40 D45 Anti-Meran Variations
Ragger, Markus - Xiong, Jeffery 1-0 41 B90 Sicilian Najdorf Variation
Van Foreest, Jorden - L'Ami, Erwin 1-0 40 B19 Caro Kann
Tari, Aryan - Hansen, Eric ½-½ 49 C96 Ruy Lopez
Smirin, Ilia - Dobrov, Vladimir ½-½ 34 B93 Sicilian Najdorf with 6.f4
Jones, Gawain C B - Grandelius, Nils ½-½ 20 C45 Scotch Game
Guramishvili, Sopiko - Lu, Shanglei ½-½ 41 B90 Sicilian Najdorf Variation
Round 2 (January 15, 2017)
Hansen, Eric - Bok, Benjamin ½-½ 26 B94 Sicilian Najdorf with 6.Bg5
Jones, Gawain C B - Guramishvili, Sopiko * 22 B51 Sicilian Rossolimo
Grandelius, Nils - L'Ami, Erwin * 21 C07 French Tarrasch
Lu, Shanglei - Smirin, Ilia * 20 B40 Sicilian Classical
Dobrov, Vladimir - Tari, Aryan * 18 D96 Gruenfeld Russian
Xiong, Jeffery - Van Foreest, Jorden * 24 E62 King's Indian 6...Nc6
Lei, Tingjie - Ragger, Markus * 23 E60 King's Indian without Nc3

