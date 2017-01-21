Chess24 Jan Nimzo

79th Tata Steel Masters 2017 (7)

So still leads Tata Steel Masters after 7 rounds Carlsen misses a win vs Giri

Mark Crowther - Saturday 21st January 2017

Giri drew with Carlsen only after the latter missed a clear win late on. Photo ©

Giri drew with Carlsen only after the latter missed a clear win late on. Photo © | http://www.tatasteelchess.com/

Wesley So survived a lost position to draw against Pavel Eljanov and hold on to the lead in the Tata Steel Masters after 7 rounds. In time trouble Eljanov failed to find 30.Nf3! but this was not at all the strangest thing that happened in Round 7.

Sergey Karjakin will be relieved to have won a long grind against Levon Aronian but only after failing to exploit an extraordinary lapse from his opponent in the opening that should have cost a piece. 10...f6? 11.c4 would have forced something like 11...Bxf2+ but it would not have been enough compensation.

Magnus Carlsen played the Colle System and allowed his opponent Anish Giri to reach complete equality. Then Carlsen started to outplay his opponent and 56.Rc8+ would have forced mate in 3 or a decisive material advantage. Instead Carlsen played another continuation which also looked to be winning but turned out not to be and Giri escaped with a draw.

Wei Yi played a very sharp variation of the Najdorf against Loek van Wely and quickly set problems his opponent couldn't handle. 13...Nc5 was already losing for black and although after some inaccuracies Van Wely had some reasonable drawing chances he couldn't hold.

Baskaran Adhiban won his second game in a row with black beating Radoslaw Wojtaszek in a fluctuating struggle where he had the advantage, then was in a losing position before finally getting a decisive edge in the end.

Dmitry Andreikin tried 1.c3 but only ended up in an inferior Exchange Queen's Gambit for his troubles against Harikrishna. Game drawn after 43 moves. Ian Nepomniachtchi is far, far from his best and after being too crudely aggressive with white in the opening was worse for most of the rest of the game against Richard Rapport before the game was drawn.

Gawain Jones and Markus Ragger lead the Challengers with 5.5/7 half a point clear of Ilia Smirin.

Round 7 Standings: 1st Wesley So 5pts 2nd Carlsen, Eljanov, Wei Yi 4.5pts 5th Giri, Karjakin 4pts 7th Aronian, Harikrishna, Adhiban, Andreikin 3.5pts 11th Wojtaszek 3pts 12th Nepomniachtchi 2.5pts 13th Rapport 2pts 14th Van Wely 1pt

Round 8 Sunday 22nd January 2017 at 12:30pm UK time: Aronian-Giri, Rapport-Carlsen, Van Wely-Nepomniachtchi, Harikrishna-Wei Yi, Adhiban-Andreikin, Eljanov-Wojtaszek, Karjakin-So.

79th Tata Steel GpA Wijk aan Zee (NED), 13-29 i 2017 cat. XXI (2751)
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0 1 2 3 4
1. So, Wesley g USA 2808 * ½ ½ . ½ . . 1 ½ . . . 1 1 5 2898
2. Carlsen, Magnus g NOR 2840 ½ * . 1 ½ . ½ . . ½ 1 ½ . . 2862
3. Eljanov, Pavel g UKR 2755 ½ . * . . ½ 0 ½ 1 . . . 1 1 2843
4. Wei, Yi g CHN 2706 . 0 . * ½ . ½ . . ½ . 1 1 1 2858
5. Giri, Anish g NED 2773 ½ ½ . ½ * ½ . . . ½ ½ 1 . . 4 2820
6. Karjakin, Sergey g RUS 2785 . . ½ . ½ * 1 ½ 0 . . . ½ 1 4 2782
7. Aronian, Levon g ARM 2780 . ½ 1 ½ . 0 * ½ ½ . . ½ . . 2753
8. Harikrishna, Pentala g IND 2766 0 . ½ . . ½ ½ * 1 ½ ½ . . . 2752
9. Adhiban, Baskaran g IND 2653 ½ . 0 . . 1 ½ 0 * . 1 . . ½ 2762
10. Andreikin, Dmitry g RUS 2736 . ½ . ½ ½ . . ½ . * . ½ ½ ½ 2749
11. Wojtaszek, Radoslaw g POL 2750 . 0 . . ½ . . ½ 0 . * ½ ½ 1 3 2692
12. Nepomniachtchi, Ian g RUS 2767 . ½ . 0 0 . ½ . . ½ ½ * ½ . 2653
13. Rapport, Richard g HUN 2702 0 . 0 0 . ½ . . . ½ ½ ½ * . 2 2600
14. Van Wely, Loek g NED 2695 0 . 0 0 . 0 . . ½ ½ 0 . . * 1 2432
Round 7 (January 21, 2017)
So, Wesley - Eljanov, Pavel ½-½ 38 C50 Giuoco Piano
Carlsen, Magnus - Giri, Anish ½-½ 123 D05 Colle System
Wei, Yi - Van Wely, Loek 1-0 53 B94 Sicilian Najdorf with 6.Bg5
Karjakin, Sergey - Aronian, Levon 1-0 58 C50 Giuoco Piano
Andreikin, Dmitry - Harikrishna, Pentala ½-½ 43 A00 Irregular Openings
Wojtaszek, Radoslaw - Adhiban, Baskaran 0-1 66 A40 Unusual Replies to 1.d4
Nepomniachtchi, Ian - Rapport, Richard ½-½ 45 C55 Two Knights Defence
79th Tata Steel GpB Wijk aan Zee (NED), 13-29 i 2017 cat. XIV (2593)
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0 1 2 3 4
1. Jones, Gawain C B g ENG 2665 * 1 0 . . . ½ . 1 . 1 1 . 1 2827
2. Ragger, Markus g AUT 2697 0 * . ½ 1 1 . . . 1 . . 1 1 2784
3. Smirin, Ilia g ISR 2667 1 . * 1 . . ½ . 0 ½ 1 . . 1 5 2726
4. Lu, Shanglei g CHN 2612 . ½ 0 * . . . ½ 1 . 1 1 . ½ 2693
5. Xiong, Jeffery g USA 2667 . 0 . . * 0 1 ½ . 1 . 1 1 . 2691
6. Hansen, Eric g CAN 2603 . 0 . . 1 * . ½ ½ . ½ 1 ½ . 4 2655
7. Grandelius, Nils g SWE 2642 ½ . ½ . 0 . * ½ ½ . . . 1 1 4 2625
8. L'Ami, Erwin g NED 2605 . . . ½ ½ ½ ½ * . ½ . 0 1 . 2586
9. Tari, Aryan g NOR 2584 0 . 1 0 . ½ ½ . * ½ . . . 1 2579
10. Dobrov, Vladimir g RUS 2499 . 0 ½ . 0 . . ½ ½ * 1 0 . . 2532
11. Bok, Benjamin g NED 2608 0 . 0 0 . ½ . . . 0 * . 1 1 2452
12. Van Foreest, Jorden g NED 2612 0 . . 0 0 0 . 1 . 1 . * 0 . 2 2430
13. Lei, Tingjie wg CHN 2467 . 0 . . 0 ½ 0 0 . . 0 1 * . 2403
14. Guramishvili, Sopiko m GEO 2370 0 0 0 ½ . . 0 . 0 . 0 . . * ½ 2217
Round 7 (January 21, 2017)
Ragger, Markus - Guramishvili, Sopiko 1-0 32 B50 Sicilian Defence
Xiong, Jeffery - Dobrov, Vladimir 1-0 38 B27 Sicilian Early Fianchetto
L'Ami, Erwin - Lu, Shanglei ½-½ 31 D02 Queen's Pawn Game
Tari, Aryan - Grandelius, Nils ½-½ 88 A13 Reti Opening
Bok, Benjamin - Smirin, Ilia 0-1 38 B06 Modern Defence
Van Foreest, Jorden - Jones, Gawain C B 0-1 56 C50 Giuoco Piano
Lei, Tingjie - Hansen, Eric ½-½ 41 D74 Gruenfeld 3.g3

