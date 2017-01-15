79th Tata Steel Masters 2017 (2)
Eljanov leads Tata Steel Masters with second win
Mark Crowther - Sunday 15th January 2017
Radoslaw Wojtaszek was beaten by Magnus Carlsen in Round 2. Photo © | http://www.tatasteelchess.com/
Pavel Eljanov still leads the Tata Steel masters alone after beating Loek Van Wely in the second round. Magnus Carlsen scored his first win beating Radoslaw Wojtaszek and Pentala Harikrishna beat Baskaran Adhiban after the latter blundered into mate in time trouble.
Round 2 Standings: Eljanov 2pts Carlsen, Harikrishna 1.5pts So, Aronian, Giri, Andreikin, Wei Yi, Karjakin, Nepomniachtchi 1pt Wojtaszek, Rapport, Van Wely, Adhiban, 0.5pts
Markus Ragger leads the Challengers Group with 2/2 ahead of Ilia Smirin, Gawain Jones and Benjamin Bok on 1.5pts.
Round 3 pairings Monday 16th January 12:30 GMT: Adhiban-Aronian, Eljanov-Harikrishna, Karjakin-Van Wely, So-Rapport, Wojtaszek-Giri, Andreikin-Carlsen, Wei Yi-Nepomniachtchi.
Magnus Carlsen beat Radoslaw Wojtaszek using the rare 6.a3 vs the Najdorf Sicilian Sergey Karjakin used in round 1. Carlsen wondered why Karjakin didn't play 7.Nf5 and after checking it decided to play it today. 9...gxf6 was a serious alternative to 9...Qxf6, Carlsen said he had nice pressure after 11.Qg4 but that he didn't follow it up accurately and black was fine at one stage. Carlsen felt his opponent's 27...Ra6 was the start of him losing the thread of the game and 30...Rc5 holding onto the e-pawn seems more tenacious rather than giving it up. Carlsen brought home the point fairly comfortably after that.
Pavel Eljanov had the more comfortable position against Loek van Wely but the objective assessment remained about equal until 33.Nf4 allowing 33...Rc1+ 34.Kh2 Qd8! with a winning attack. 33.Qd7 preventing this invasion was still about equal. Van Wely resigned on move 44.
Pentala Harikrishna didn't get any real advantage out of the opening against his team mate Baskaran Adhiban but 31...Kg6 allowed him to launch a tricky attack at the expense of a pawn. The position was still about equal but on move 40 Adhiban blundered with 40...Kf5? allowing 41.Nh4+ with a winning position.
Wei Yi chose a stonewall setup against Levon Aronian's Catalan and found a series of accurate moves to hold the draw. Anish Giri and Wesley So drew in a Catalan. Richard Rapport played 1.b3 against Sergey Karjakin and looked in danger of being worse but Karjakin couldn't find anything and the game was drawn. Ian Nepomniachtchi and Dmitry Andreikin drew by repetition in a Scotch after 21 moves.
|79th Tata Steel GpA Wijk aan Zee (NED), 13-29 i 2017
|cat. XXI (2751)
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|0
|1
|2
|3
|4
|1.
|Eljanov, Pavel
|g
|UKR
|2755
|*
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|1
|1
|.
|2
|2.
|Carlsen, Magnus
|g
|NOR
|2840
|.
|*
|.
|½
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|1
|.
|.
|.
|1½
|2972
|3.
|Harikrishna, Pentala
|g
|IND
|2766
|.
|.
|*
|.
|½
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|1
|1½
|2909
|4.
|So, Wesley
|g
|USA
|2808
|.
|½
|.
|*
|.
|½
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|1
|2806
|5.
|Aronian, Levon
|g
|ARM
|2780
|.
|.
|½
|.
|*
|.
|.
|½
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|1
|2736
|6.
|Giri, Anish
|g
|NED
|2773
|.
|.
|.
|½
|.
|*
|.
|.
|½
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|1
|2796
|7.
|Andreikin, Dmitry
|g
|RUS
|2736
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|*
|½
|.
|½
|.
|.
|.
|.
|1
|2736
|8.
|Wei, Yi
|g
|CHN
|2706
|.
|.
|.
|.
|½
|.
|½
|*
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|1
|2758
|9.
|Karjakin, Sergey
|g
|RUS
|2785
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|½
|.
|.
|*
|.
|.
|½
|.
|.
|1
|2737
|10.
|Nepomniachtchi, Ian
|g
|RUS
|2767
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|½
|.
|.
|*
|½
|.
|.
|.
|1
|2743
|11.
|Wojtaszek, Radoslaw
|g
|POL
|2750
|.
|0
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|½
|*
|.
|.
|.
|½
|2610
|12.
|Rapport, Richard
|g
|HUN
|2702
|0
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|½
|.
|.
|*
|.
|.
|½
|2577
|13.
|Van Wely, Loek
|g
|NED
|2695
|0
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|*
|½
|½
|2511
|14.
|Adhiban, Baskaran
|g
|IND
|2653
|.
|.
|0
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|½
|*
|½
|2537
|Round 2 (January 15, 2017)
|Carlsen, Magnus
|- Wojtaszek, Radoslaw
|1-0
|44
|B90
|Sicilian Najdorf Variation
|Harikrishna, Pentala
|- Adhiban, Baskaran
|1-0
|43
|C78
|Ruy Lopez Moeller Defence
|Aronian, Levon
|- Wei, Yi
|½-½
|35
|D02
|Queen's Pawn Game
|Giri, Anish
|- So, Wesley
|½-½
|43
|D78
|Gruenfeld 3.g3
|Nepomniachtchi, Ian
|- Andreikin, Dmitry
|½-½
|21
|C45
|Scotch Game
|Rapport, Richard
|- Karjakin, Sergey
|½-½
|30
|A01
|Larsen Opening
|Van Wely, Loek
|- Eljanov, Pavel
|0-1
|44
|E15
|Queens Indian
|79th Tata Steel GpB Wijk aan Zee (NED), 13-29 i 2017
|cat. XIV (2593)
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|0
|1
|2
|3
|4
|1.
|Ragger, Markus
|g
|AUT
|2697
|*
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|1
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|1
|2
|2.
|Smirin, Ilia
|g
|ISR
|2667
|.
|*
|.
|.
|.
|½
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|1
|.
|.
|1½
|2748
|3.
|Jones, Gawain C B
|g
|ENG
|2665
|.
|.
|*
|.
|.
|.
|.
|½
|.
|.
|.
|.
|1
|.
|1½
|2699
|4.
|Bok, Benjamin
|g
|NED
|2608
|.
|.
|.
|*
|½
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|1
|1½
|2728
|5.
|Hansen, Eric
|g
|CAN
|2603
|.
|.
|.
|½
|*
|.
|.
|.
|½
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|1
|2596
|6.
|Dobrov, Vladimir
|g
|RUS
|2499
|.
|½
|.
|.
|.
|*
|.
|.
|½
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|1
|2625
|7.
|Xiong, Jeffery
|g
|USA
|2667
|0
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|*
|.
|.
|1
|.
|.
|.
|.
|1
|2654
|8.
|Grandelius, Nils
|g
|SWE
|2642
|.
|.
|½
|.
|.
|.
|.
|*
|.
|.
|½
|.
|.
|.
|1
|2635
|9.
|Tari, Aryan
|g
|NOR
|2584
|.
|.
|.
|.
|½
|½
|.
|.
|*
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|1
|2551
|10.
|Van Foreest, Jorden
|g
|NED
|2612
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|0
|.
|.
|*
|1
|.
|.
|.
|1
|2636
|11.
|L'Ami, Erwin
|g
|NED
|2605
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|½
|.
|0
|*
|.
|.
|.
|½
|2434
|12.
|Lu, Shanglei
|g
|CHN
|2612
|.
|0
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|*
|½
|.
|½
|2325
|13.
|Guramishvili, Sopiko
|m
|GEO
|2370
|.
|.
|0
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|½
|*
|.
|½
|2445
|14.
|Lei, Tingjie
|wg
|CHN
|2467
|0
|.
|.
|0
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|*
|0
|Round 2 (January 15, 2017)
|Jones, Gawain C B
|- Guramishvili, Sopiko
|1-0
|35
|B51
|Sicilian Rossolimo
|Hansen, Eric
|- Bok, Benjamin
|½-½
|26
|B94
|Sicilian Najdorf with 6.Bg5
|Dobrov, Vladimir
|- Tari, Aryan
|½-½
|40
|D96
|Gruenfeld Russian
|Xiong, Jeffery
|- Van Foreest, Jorden
|1-0
|64
|E62
|King's Indian 6...Nc6
|Grandelius, Nils
|- L'Ami, Erwin
|½-½
|37
|C07
|French Tarrasch
|Lu, Shanglei
|- Smirin, Ilia
|0-1
|37
|B40
|Sicilian Classical
|Lei, Tingjie
|- Ragger, Markus
|0-1
|84
|E60
|King's Indian without Nc3
