79th Tata Steel Masters 2017 (2) Eljanov leads Tata Steel Masters with second win Mark Crowther - Sunday 15th January 2017

Radoslaw Wojtaszek was beaten by Magnus Carlsen in Round 2. Photo © | http://www.tatasteelchess.com/ Pavel Eljanov still leads the Tata Steel masters alone after beating Loek Van Wely in the second round. Magnus Carlsen scored his first win beating Radoslaw Wojtaszek and Pentala Harikrishna beat Baskaran Adhiban after the latter blundered into mate in time trouble. Round 2 Standings: Eljanov 2pts Carlsen, Harikrishna 1.5pts So, Aronian, Giri, Andreikin, Wei Yi, Karjakin, Nepomniachtchi 1pt Wojtaszek, Rapport, Van Wely, Adhiban, 0.5pts Markus Ragger leads the Challengers Group with 2/2 ahead of Ilia Smirin, Gawain Jones and Benjamin Bok on 1.5pts. Round 3 pairings Monday 16th January 12:30 GMT: Adhiban-Aronian, Eljanov-Harikrishna, Karjakin-Van Wely, So-Rapport, Wojtaszek-Giri, Andreikin-Carlsen, Wei Yi-Nepomniachtchi.

Magnus Carlsen beat Radoslaw Wojtaszek using the rare 6.a3 vs the Najdorf Sicilian Sergey Karjakin used in round 1. Carlsen wondered why Karjakin didn't play 7.Nf5 and after checking it decided to play it today. 9...gxf6 was a serious alternative to 9...Qxf6, Carlsen said he had nice pressure after 11.Qg4 but that he didn't follow it up accurately and black was fine at one stage. Carlsen felt his opponent's 27...Ra6 was the start of him losing the thread of the game and 30...Rc5 holding onto the e-pawn seems more tenacious rather than giving it up. Carlsen brought home the point fairly comfortably after that.

Pavel Eljanov had the more comfortable position against Loek van Wely but the objective assessment remained about equal until 33.Nf4 allowing 33...Rc1+ 34.Kh2 Qd8! with a winning attack. 33.Qd7 preventing this invasion was still about equal. Van Wely resigned on move 44.

Pentala Harikrishna didn't get any real advantage out of the opening against his team mate Baskaran Adhiban but 31...Kg6 allowed him to launch a tricky attack at the expense of a pawn. The position was still about equal but on move 40 Adhiban blundered with 40...Kf5? allowing 41.Nh4+ with a winning position.

Wei Yi chose a stonewall setup against Levon Aronian's Catalan and found a series of accurate moves to hold the draw. Anish Giri and Wesley So drew in a Catalan. Richard Rapport played 1.b3 against Sergey Karjakin and looked in danger of being worse but Karjakin couldn't find anything and the game was drawn. Ian Nepomniachtchi and Dmitry Andreikin drew by repetition in a Scotch after 21 moves.

79th Tata Steel GpA Wijk aan Zee (NED), 13-29 i 2017 cat. XXI (2751) 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0 1 2 3 4 1. Eljanov, Pavel g UKR 2755 * . . . . . . . . . . 1 1 . 2 2. Carlsen, Magnus g NOR 2840 . * . ½ . . . . . . 1 . . . 1½ 2972 3. Harikrishna, Pentala g IND 2766 . . * . ½ . . . . . . . . 1 1½ 2909 4. So, Wesley g USA 2808 . ½ . * . ½ . . . . . . . . 1 2806 5. Aronian, Levon g ARM 2780 . . ½ . * . . ½ . . . . . . 1 2736 6. Giri, Anish g NED 2773 . . . ½ . * . . ½ . . . . . 1 2796 7. Andreikin, Dmitry g RUS 2736 . . . . . . * ½ . ½ . . . . 1 2736 8. Wei, Yi g CHN 2706 . . . . ½ . ½ * . . . . . . 1 2758 9. Karjakin, Sergey g RUS 2785 . . . . . ½ . . * . . ½ . . 1 2737 10. Nepomniachtchi, Ian g RUS 2767 . . . . . . ½ . . * ½ . . . 1 2743 11. Wojtaszek, Radoslaw g POL 2750 . 0 . . . . . . . ½ * . . . ½ 2610 12. Rapport, Richard g HUN 2702 0 . . . . . . . ½ . . * . . ½ 2577 13. Van Wely, Loek g NED 2695 0 . . . . . . . . . . . * ½ ½ 2511 14. Adhiban, Baskaran g IND 2653 . . 0 . . . . . . . . . ½ * ½ 2537

Round 2 (January 15, 2017) Carlsen, Magnus - Wojtaszek, Radoslaw 1-0 44 B90 Sicilian Najdorf Variation Harikrishna, Pentala - Adhiban, Baskaran 1-0 43 C78 Ruy Lopez Moeller Defence Aronian, Levon - Wei, Yi ½-½ 35 D02 Queen's Pawn Game Giri, Anish - So, Wesley ½-½ 43 D78 Gruenfeld 3.g3 Nepomniachtchi, Ian - Andreikin, Dmitry ½-½ 21 C45 Scotch Game Rapport, Richard - Karjakin, Sergey ½-½ 30 A01 Larsen Opening Van Wely, Loek - Eljanov, Pavel 0-1 44 E15 Queens Indian

79th Tata Steel GpB Wijk aan Zee (NED), 13-29 i 2017 cat. XIV (2593) 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0 1 2 3 4 1. Ragger, Markus g AUT 2697 * . . . . . 1 . . . . . . 1 2 2. Smirin, Ilia g ISR 2667 . * . . . ½ . . . . . 1 . . 1½ 2748 3. Jones, Gawain C B g ENG 2665 . . * . . . . ½ . . . . 1 . 1½ 2699 4. Bok, Benjamin g NED 2608 . . . * ½ . . . . . . . . 1 1½ 2728 5. Hansen, Eric g CAN 2603 . . . ½ * . . . ½ . . . . . 1 2596 6. Dobrov, Vladimir g RUS 2499 . ½ . . . * . . ½ . . . . . 1 2625 7. Xiong, Jeffery g USA 2667 0 . . . . . * . . 1 . . . . 1 2654 8. Grandelius, Nils g SWE 2642 . . ½ . . . . * . . ½ . . . 1 2635 9. Tari, Aryan g NOR 2584 . . . . ½ ½ . . * . . . . . 1 2551 10. Van Foreest, Jorden g NED 2612 . . . . . . 0 . . * 1 . . . 1 2636 11. L'Ami, Erwin g NED 2605 . . . . . . . ½ . 0 * . . . ½ 2434 12. Lu, Shanglei g CHN 2612 . 0 . . . . . . . . . * ½ . ½ 2325 13. Guramishvili, Sopiko m GEO 2370 . . 0 . . . . . . . . ½ * . ½ 2445 14. Lei, Tingjie wg CHN 2467 0 . . 0 . . . . . . . . . * 0

Round 2 (January 15, 2017) Jones, Gawain C B - Guramishvili, Sopiko 1-0 35 B51 Sicilian Rossolimo Hansen, Eric - Bok, Benjamin ½-½ 26 B94 Sicilian Najdorf with 6.Bg5 Dobrov, Vladimir - Tari, Aryan ½-½ 40 D96 Gruenfeld Russian Xiong, Jeffery - Van Foreest, Jorden 1-0 64 E62 King's Indian 6...Nc6 Grandelius, Nils - L'Ami, Erwin ½-½ 37 C07 French Tarrasch Lu, Shanglei - Smirin, Ilia 0-1 37 B40 Sicilian Classical Lei, Tingjie - Ragger, Markus 0-1 84 E60 King's Indian without Nc3

View the games on this Page

Download the PGN from this page

vs