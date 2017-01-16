79th Tata Steel Masters 2017 (3) Eljanov keeps the Tata Steel Masters lead after three rounds Mark Crowther - Monday 16th January 2017

Richard Rapport was on the verge of ending Wesley So's undefeated streak but self-destructed instead. Photo © | http://www.tatasteelchess.com/ Pavel Eljanov leads the Tata Steel Masters after a fairly uneventful draw against Pentala Harikrishna. Wesley So survived a busted position against Richard Rapport to go on to win. Wei Yi won the final game of the day to finish to beat Ian Nepomniachtchi. Magnus Carlsen was held to a draw by Dmitry Andreikin after getting the start of an advantage but not feeling able to take it on. Round 3 Standings: 1st Eljanov 2.5pts 2nd Harikrishna, Carlsen, Wei Yi, Wesley So, Karjakin 2pts 7th Aronian, Giri, Andreikin 1.5pts 10th Nepomniachtchi, Wojtaszek, Adhiban 1pt 13th Rapport, Van Wely 0.5pts Round 4 pairings Tuesday 17th January 2017 12:30pm UK time: Aronian-Nepomniachtchi, Carlsen-Wei Yi, Giri-Andreikin, Rapport-Wojtaszek, Van Wely-So, Harikrishna-Karjakin, Adhiban-Eljanov.

Pavel Eljanov played a not terribly critical variation of the English against Pentala Harikrishna and the game traded to a draw just after first time control.

Wesley So took his unbeaten streak to 46 games but he was just a move away from a loss against Richard Rapport. So looked to be building up a nice attack on the kingside when Rapport turned the tables with the fantastic shot 24.Bc1 returning the bishop back through the square a couple of moves later. On the verge of victory (33...Rd2 is the cleanest, 33...c6 is also good) Rapport played the very poor moves 33...Qf7? and then 34...Qg6? leaving himself totally busted. He must have missed something very simple with plenty of time on the clock.

Wei Yi beat Ian Nepomniachtchi in a sharp Najdorf Sicilian where after 24...Qd7? (24...Qe6 was better) Wei Yi must have been close to winning following 26.e6+. However Nepomniachtchi resisted very well but failed to find 66....Bc1 which he may well have done by a process of elimination. Instead after 66...Bc3 67.Rc4 led to a quick finish for Wei Yi.

Sergei Karjakin got a big edge out of the opening against Loek van Wely's Pirc Defence and whilst black defended stubbornly this is the kind of technical task Karjakin excels at.

Dmitry Andreikin was a little surprised to be let off with a draw by repetition by Magnus Carlsen after just 27 moves where he still stood a little worse. Andreikin felt he was a little better out of the opening until his 16.Bh3 was met by the strong 16...f5 which left black a little better. 19...g5 seems to have scared Andreikin. Carlsen chose the quieter 19...Rc8 and after 22.f4 Carlsen must have felt the best had gone because he allowed a repetition shortly afterwards.

Levon Aronian showed signs of preparing in detail for the London System and didn't have too many difficulties holding a draw against Adhiban.

79th Tata Steel GpA Wijk aan Zee (NED), 13-29 i 2017 cat. XXI (2751) 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0 1 2 3 4 1. Eljanov, Pavel g UKR 2755 * ½ . . . . . . . . . . 1 1 2½ 2994 2. Harikrishna, Pentala g IND 2766 ½ * . . . . ½ . . . . 1 . . 2 2854 3. Carlsen, Magnus g NOR 2840 . . * . ½ . . . ½ . 1 . . . 2 2889 4. Wei, Yi g CHN 2706 . . . * . . ½ . ½ 1 . . . . 2 2886 5. So, Wesley g USA 2808 . . ½ . * . . ½ . . . . 1 . 2 2896 6. Karjakin, Sergey g RUS 2785 . . . . . * . ½ . . . . ½ 1 2 2848 7. Aronian, Levon g ARM 2780 . ½ . ½ . . * . . . . ½ . . 1½ 2708 8. Giri, Anish g NED 2773 . . . . ½ ½ . * . . ½ . . . 1½ 2781 9. Andreikin, Dmitry g RUS 2736 . . ½ ½ . . . . * ½ . . . . 1½ 2771 10. Nepomniachtchi, Ian g RUS 2767 . . . 0 . . . . ½ * ½ . . . 1 2605 11. Wojtaszek, Radoslaw g POL 2750 . . 0 . . . . ½ . ½ * . . . 1 2668 12. Adhiban, Baskaran g IND 2653 . 0 . . . . ½ . . . . * . ½ 1 2622 13. Rapport, Richard g HUN 2702 0 . . . 0 ½ . . . . . . * . ½ 2509 14. Van Wely, Loek g NED 2695 0 . . . . 0 . . . . . ½ . * ½ 2458

Round 3 (January 16, 2017) Eljanov, Pavel - Harikrishna, Pentala ½-½ 42 A34 English Symmetrical Wei, Yi - Nepomniachtchi, Ian 1-0 75 B96 Sicilian Najdorf So, Wesley - Rapport, Richard 1-0 48 E18 Queens Indian Karjakin, Sergey - Van Wely, Loek 1-0 50 B09 Pirc Defence Andreikin, Dmitry - Carlsen, Magnus ½-½ 27 E10 Blumenfeld Counter Gambit Wojtaszek, Radoslaw - Giri, Anish ½-½ 41 D12 Slav Defence Adhiban, Baskaran - Aronian, Levon ½-½ 38 D02 Queen's Pawn Game

79th Tata Steel GpB Wijk aan Zee (NED), 13-29 i 2017 cat. XIV (2593) 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0 1 2 3 4 1. Ragger, Markus g AUT 2697 * . . . 1 . . . . . 1 . 1 . 3 2. Smirin, Ilia g ISR 2667 . * ½ . . 1 . 1 . . . . . . 2½ 2865 3. Dobrov, Vladimir g RUS 2499 . ½ * . . . 1 . . ½ . . . . 2 2744 4. Grandelius, Nils g SWE 2642 . . . * . ½ . . ½ . . . . 1 2 2671 5. Xiong, Jeffery g USA 2667 0 . . . * . . . ½ . . 1 . . 1½ 2638 6. Jones, Gawain C B g ENG 2665 . 0 . ½ . * . . . . . . . 1 1½ 2559 7. Bok, Benjamin g NED 2608 . . 0 . . . * . . . ½ . 1 . 1½ 2523 8. Lu, Shanglei g CHN 2612 . 0 . . . . . * . 1 . . . ½ 1½ 2540 9. L'Ami, Erwin g NED 2605 . . . ½ ½ . . . * . . 0 . . 1 2515 10. Tari, Aryan g NOR 2584 . . ½ . . . . 0 . * ½ . . . 1 2446 11. Hansen, Eric g CAN 2603 0 . . . . . ½ . . ½ * . . . 1 2504 12. Van Foreest, Jorden g NED 2612 . . . . 0 . . . 1 . . * 0 . 1 2454 13. Lei, Tingjie wg CHN 2467 0 . . . . . 0 . . . . 1 * . 1 2514 14. Guramishvili, Sopiko m GEO 2370 . . . 0 . 0 . ½ . . . . . * ½ 2366

Round 3 (January 16, 2017) Ragger, Markus - Hansen, Eric 1-0 24 C65 Ruy Lopez Berlin Smirin, Ilia - Jones, Gawain C B 1-0 36 C77 Ruy Lopez Anderssen Bok, Benjamin - Dobrov, Vladimir 0-1 39 B30 Sicilian Rossolimo L'Ami, Erwin - Xiong, Jeffery ½-½ 29 D20 QGA Tari, Aryan - Lu, Shanglei 0-1 41 B90 Sicilian Najdorf Variation Van Foreest, Jorden - Lei, Tingjie 0-1 65 B10 Caro Kann Guramishvili, Sopiko - Grandelius, Nils 0-1 34 B42 Sicilian Paulsen

