79th Tata Steel Masters 2017 (3)
Eljanov keeps the Tata Steel Masters lead after three rounds
Mark Crowther - Monday 16th January 2017
Richard Rapport was on the verge of ending Wesley So's undefeated streak but self-destructed instead. Photo © | http://www.tatasteelchess.com/
Pavel Eljanov leads the Tata Steel Masters after a fairly uneventful draw against Pentala Harikrishna. Wesley So survived a busted position against Richard Rapport to go on to win. Wei Yi won the final game of the day to finish to beat Ian Nepomniachtchi. Magnus Carlsen was held to a draw by Dmitry Andreikin after getting the start of an advantage but not feeling able to take it on.
Round 3 Standings: 1st Eljanov 2.5pts 2nd Harikrishna, Carlsen, Wei Yi, Wesley So, Karjakin 2pts 7th Aronian, Giri, Andreikin 1.5pts 10th Nepomniachtchi, Wojtaszek, Adhiban 1pt 13th Rapport, Van Wely 0.5pts
Round 4 pairings Tuesday 17th January 2017 12:30pm UK time: Aronian-Nepomniachtchi, Carlsen-Wei Yi, Giri-Andreikin, Rapport-Wojtaszek, Van Wely-So, Harikrishna-Karjakin, Adhiban-Eljanov.
Pavel Eljanov played a not terribly critical variation of the English against Pentala Harikrishna and the game traded to a draw just after first time control.
Wesley So took his unbeaten streak to 46 games but he was just a move away from a loss against Richard Rapport. So looked to be building up a nice attack on the kingside when Rapport turned the tables with the fantastic shot 24.Bc1 returning the bishop back through the square a couple of moves later. On the verge of victory (33...Rd2 is the cleanest, 33...c6 is also good) Rapport played the very poor moves 33...Qf7? and then 34...Qg6? leaving himself totally busted. He must have missed something very simple with plenty of time on the clock.
Wei Yi beat Ian Nepomniachtchi in a sharp Najdorf Sicilian where after 24...Qd7? (24...Qe6 was better) Wei Yi must have been close to winning following 26.e6+. However Nepomniachtchi resisted very well but failed to find 66....Bc1 which he may well have done by a process of elimination. Instead after 66...Bc3 67.Rc4 led to a quick finish for Wei Yi.
Sergei Karjakin got a big edge out of the opening against Loek van Wely's Pirc Defence and whilst black defended stubbornly this is the kind of technical task Karjakin excels at.
Dmitry Andreikin was a little surprised to be let off with a draw by repetition by Magnus Carlsen after just 27 moves where he still stood a little worse. Andreikin felt he was a little better out of the opening until his 16.Bh3 was met by the strong 16...f5 which left black a little better. 19...g5 seems to have scared Andreikin. Carlsen chose the quieter 19...Rc8 and after 22.f4 Carlsen must have felt the best had gone because he allowed a repetition shortly afterwards.
Levon Aronian showed signs of preparing in detail for the London System and didn't have too many difficulties holding a draw against Adhiban.
|79th Tata Steel GpA Wijk aan Zee (NED), 13-29 i 2017
|cat. XXI (2751)
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|0
|1
|2
|3
|4
|1.
|Eljanov, Pavel
|g
|UKR
|2755
|*
|½
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|1
|1
|2½
|2994
|2.
|Harikrishna, Pentala
|g
|IND
|2766
|½
|*
|.
|.
|.
|.
|½
|.
|.
|.
|.
|1
|.
|.
|2
|2854
|3.
|Carlsen, Magnus
|g
|NOR
|2840
|.
|.
|*
|.
|½
|.
|.
|.
|½
|.
|1
|.
|.
|.
|2
|2889
|4.
|Wei, Yi
|g
|CHN
|2706
|.
|.
|.
|*
|.
|.
|½
|.
|½
|1
|.
|.
|.
|.
|2
|2886
|5.
|So, Wesley
|g
|USA
|2808
|.
|.
|½
|.
|*
|.
|.
|½
|.
|.
|.
|.
|1
|.
|2
|2896
|6.
|Karjakin, Sergey
|g
|RUS
|2785
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|*
|.
|½
|.
|.
|.
|.
|½
|1
|2
|2848
|7.
|Aronian, Levon
|g
|ARM
|2780
|.
|½
|.
|½
|.
|.
|*
|.
|.
|.
|.
|½
|.
|.
|1½
|2708
|8.
|Giri, Anish
|g
|NED
|2773
|.
|.
|.
|.
|½
|½
|.
|*
|.
|.
|½
|.
|.
|.
|1½
|2781
|9.
|Andreikin, Dmitry
|g
|RUS
|2736
|.
|.
|½
|½
|.
|.
|.
|.
|*
|½
|.
|.
|.
|.
|1½
|2771
|10.
|Nepomniachtchi, Ian
|g
|RUS
|2767
|.
|.
|.
|0
|.
|.
|.
|.
|½
|*
|½
|.
|.
|.
|1
|2605
|11.
|Wojtaszek, Radoslaw
|g
|POL
|2750
|.
|.
|0
|.
|.
|.
|.
|½
|.
|½
|*
|.
|.
|.
|1
|2668
|12.
|Adhiban, Baskaran
|g
|IND
|2653
|.
|0
|.
|.
|.
|.
|½
|.
|.
|.
|.
|*
|.
|½
|1
|2622
|13.
|Rapport, Richard
|g
|HUN
|2702
|0
|.
|.
|.
|0
|½
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|*
|.
|½
|2509
|14.
|Van Wely, Loek
|g
|NED
|2695
|0
|.
|.
|.
|.
|0
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|½
|.
|*
|½
|2458
|Round 3 (January 16, 2017)
|Eljanov, Pavel
|- Harikrishna, Pentala
|½-½
|42
|A34
|English Symmetrical
|Wei, Yi
|- Nepomniachtchi, Ian
|1-0
|75
|B96
|Sicilian Najdorf
|So, Wesley
|- Rapport, Richard
|1-0
|48
|E18
|Queens Indian
|Karjakin, Sergey
|- Van Wely, Loek
|1-0
|50
|B09
|Pirc Defence
|Andreikin, Dmitry
|- Carlsen, Magnus
|½-½
|27
|E10
|Blumenfeld Counter Gambit
|Wojtaszek, Radoslaw
|- Giri, Anish
|½-½
|41
|D12
|Slav Defence
|Adhiban, Baskaran
|- Aronian, Levon
|½-½
|38
|D02
|Queen's Pawn Game
|79th Tata Steel GpB Wijk aan Zee (NED), 13-29 i 2017
|cat. XIV (2593)
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|0
|1
|2
|3
|4
|1.
|Ragger, Markus
|g
|AUT
|2697
|*
|.
|.
|.
|1
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|1
|.
|1
|.
|3
|2.
|Smirin, Ilia
|g
|ISR
|2667
|.
|*
|½
|.
|.
|1
|.
|1
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|2½
|2865
|3.
|Dobrov, Vladimir
|g
|RUS
|2499
|.
|½
|*
|.
|.
|.
|1
|.
|.
|½
|.
|.
|.
|.
|2
|2744
|4.
|Grandelius, Nils
|g
|SWE
|2642
|.
|.
|.
|*
|.
|½
|.
|.
|½
|.
|.
|.
|.
|1
|2
|2671
|5.
|Xiong, Jeffery
|g
|USA
|2667
|0
|.
|.
|.
|*
|.
|.
|.
|½
|.
|.
|1
|.
|.
|1½
|2638
|6.
|Jones, Gawain C B
|g
|ENG
|2665
|.
|0
|.
|½
|.
|*
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|1
|1½
|2559
|7.
|Bok, Benjamin
|g
|NED
|2608
|.
|.
|0
|.
|.
|.
|*
|.
|.
|.
|½
|.
|1
|.
|1½
|2523
|8.
|Lu, Shanglei
|g
|CHN
|2612
|.
|0
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|*
|.
|1
|.
|.
|.
|½
|1½
|2540
|9.
|L'Ami, Erwin
|g
|NED
|2605
|.
|.
|.
|½
|½
|.
|.
|.
|*
|.
|.
|0
|.
|.
|1
|2515
|10.
|Tari, Aryan
|g
|NOR
|2584
|.
|.
|½
|.
|.
|.
|.
|0
|.
|*
|½
|.
|.
|.
|1
|2446
|11.
|Hansen, Eric
|g
|CAN
|2603
|0
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|½
|.
|.
|½
|*
|.
|.
|.
|1
|2504
|12.
|Van Foreest, Jorden
|g
|NED
|2612
|.
|.
|.
|.
|0
|.
|.
|.
|1
|.
|.
|*
|0
|.
|1
|2454
|13.
|Lei, Tingjie
|wg
|CHN
|2467
|0
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|0
|.
|.
|.
|.
|1
|*
|.
|1
|2514
|14.
|Guramishvili, Sopiko
|m
|GEO
|2370
|.
|.
|.
|0
|.
|0
|.
|½
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|*
|½
|2366
|Round 3 (January 16, 2017)
|Ragger, Markus
|- Hansen, Eric
|1-0
|24
|C65
|Ruy Lopez Berlin
|Smirin, Ilia
|- Jones, Gawain C B
|1-0
|36
|C77
|Ruy Lopez Anderssen
|Bok, Benjamin
|- Dobrov, Vladimir
|0-1
|39
|B30
|Sicilian Rossolimo
|L'Ami, Erwin
|- Xiong, Jeffery
|½-½
|29
|D20
|QGA
|Tari, Aryan
|- Lu, Shanglei
|0-1
|41
|B90
|Sicilian Najdorf Variation
|Van Foreest, Jorden
|- Lei, Tingjie
|0-1
|65
|B10
|Caro Kann
|Guramishvili, Sopiko
|- Grandelius, Nils
|0-1
|34
|B42
|Sicilian Paulsen
