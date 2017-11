TWIC (1200) TWIC issue 1200 Mark Crowther - Monday 6th November 2017

Mark Crowther of TWIC at home on 6th November. Photo © | theweekinchess.com/ The 1200th edition of TWIC has been published on 6th November, this seems a surprisingly big number, even to me. It is five years since I moved to supporting the web site with advertising and donations and I'm still going. At the time of that change I was concerned I wouldn't even make it to 1000 issues but it was donations for this landmark and the 20th Anniversary that allowed me to keep going. It hasn't been easy and raising money to pay for my work and time has been the hardest part. If you do use TWIC a lot and find it useful please consider giving a donation. If this is over £30 then you are entitled to a TWIC compilation file in ChessBase format, although I can convert this to PGN on request. I have offered my personal game file of all the TWIC issues in ChessBase format to those who donate over £30 for some time (and can convert this file to PGN for those who want it in this format). There are over 2.1 million games at the moment in there and this has gone down pretty well. Below are various Paypal links for donation. I have also compiled a full, up to date, listing of all TWIC issues with links to all the texts, later game files and the numbers of games and stories in each issue. Mark Crowther 6th November 2017.

TWIC 1200 issue

Here's my article celebrating 1000 issues and this is the 1st issue of TWIC from 17th September 1994.

Donate

If you also wish to donate to help me keep TWIC going and move it forward then you can do so via PayPal at:

Donate £30 and get the TWIC archive in ChessBase archive format

Send a £30 donation via Paypal and contact me via email (Email Mark Crowther - mdcrowth@btinternet.com) I'll send you an address for a cbv file of my personal copy of every issue of the games in one database. You will need access to ChessBase to use this. After you download the file and confirmed it has arrived in one piece I change the file address. A rather crude method but it seems to have worked well so far. Over 2.1 million games.

Texts to all 1200 issues of TWIC

Note that the older game files are only available now in my compilatation file but all the texts are here.