China-Russia Chess Grandmaster Summit (Games and Results)

Yu Yangyi vs Grischuk Match 2017

Mark Crowther - Thursday 20th July 2017

Grischuk vs Yu Yangyi game 1. Photo © | http://cca.imsa.cn

The China-Russia Chess Grandmaster Summit is a four game match between Yu Yangyi and Grischuk in Jiayuguan 20th to 24th July 2017. If the match is tied there will be rapid and then blitz tie-breaks.

CHN-RUS GM Chess Summit 2017 (Jiayuguan CHN)
Thu 20th Jul 2017 - Mon 24th Jul 2017 - Official Site - Results - Live

CHN-RUS GM Summit 2017 (2 players 4 Rds Match Indiv TC: 90m:30m+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games

vs

CHN-RUS GM Summit 2017 Jiayuguan CHN Thu 20th Jul 2017 - Mon 24th Jul 2017
Leading Round 1 (of 4) Standings:
RkNameTiFEDRtg1234Pts
1Grischuk AlexanderGMRUS2761=0.5
2Yu YangyiGMCHN2753=0.5
2 players

