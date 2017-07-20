China-Russia Chess Grandmaster Summit (Games and Results)
Yu Yangyi vs Grischuk Match 2017
Mark Crowther - Thursday 20th July 2017
Grischuk vs Yu Yangyi game 1. Photo © | http://cca.imsa.cn
The China-Russia Chess Grandmaster Summit is a four game match between Yu Yangyi and Grischuk in Jiayuguan 20th to 24th July 2017. If the match is tied there will be rapid and then blitz tie-breaks.
CHN-RUS GM Chess Summit 2017 (Jiayuguan CHN)
Thu 20th Jul 2017 - Mon 24th Jul 2017 - Official Site - Results - Live
CHN-RUS GM Summit 2017 (2 players 4 Rds Match Indiv TC:90m:30m+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games
vs
| CHN-RUS GM Summit 2017 Jiayuguan CHN Thu 20th Jul 2017 - Mon 24th Jul 2017
Leading Round 1 (of 4) Standings:
|Rk
|Name
|Ti
|FED
|Rtg
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Pts
|1
|Grischuk Alexander
|GM
|RUS
|2761
|=
|0.5
|2
|Yu Yangyi
|GM
|CHN
|2753
|=
|0.5
|2 players
