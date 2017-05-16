Saint Louis Spring Classic 2017 (Games and Results)
Saint Louis Spring Classic 2017
Mark Crowther - Wednesday 17th May 2017
The Saint Louis Spring Classic takes place 16th to 24th May 2017. A new series of quarterly events in Saint Louis just below the elite level. All three groups have elements of interest.
St Louis Spring Classic 2017 (Saint Louis USA)
Tue 16th May 2017 - Wed 24th May 2017 - Official Site - Results
St Louis Spring Classic A (10 players 9 Rds SRR Indiv TC:90m:30m+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games GpA
St Louis Spring Classic B (10 players 9 Rds SRR Indiv TC:90m:30m+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games GpB
St Louis Spring Classic C (6 players 10 Rds DRR Indiv TC:90m:30m+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games GpC
| St Louis Spring Classic A Saint Louis USA Tue 16th May 2017 - Wed 24th May 2017
Leading Round 1 (of 9) Standings:
|Rk
|Name
|Ti
|FED
|Rtg
|1
|Pts
|TPR
|1
|Ipatov, Alexander
|GM
|TUR
|2662
|1
|1.0
|3448
|2
|Kacheishvili, Giorgi
|GM
|GEO
|2590
|1
|1.0
|3461
|3
|Xiong, Jeffery
|GM
|USA
|2652
|½
|0.5
|2652
|4
|Bruzon Batista, Lazaro
|GM
|CUB
|2652
|½
|0.5
|2652
|5
|Swiercz, Dariusz
|GM
|POL
|2649
|½
|0.5
|2630
|6
|Zherebukh, Yaroslav
|GM
|USA
|2632
|½
|0.5
|2591
|7
|Quesada Perez, Yuniesky
|GM
|CUB
|2630
|½
|0.5
|2649
|8
|Baryshpolets, Andrey
|GM
|UKR
|2591
|½
|0.5
|2632
|9
|Akobian, Varuzhan
|GM
|USA
|2661
|0
|0.0
|1790
|10
|Mareco, Sandro
|GM
|ARG
|2648
|0
|0.0
|1862
|10 players
| St Louis Spring Classic B Saint Louis USA Tue 16th May 2017 - Wed 24th May 2017
Leading Round 1 (of 9) Standings:
|Rk
|Name
|Ti
|FED
|Rtg
|1
|Pts
|TPR
|1
|Lenderman, Aleksandr
|GM
|USA
|2587
|1
|1.0
|3172
|2
|Chirila, Ioan-Cristian
|GM
|ROU
|2536
|1
|1.0
|3220
|3
|Liang, Awonder
|IM
|USA
|2488
|1
|1.0
|3363
|4
|Belous, Vladimir
|GM
|RUS
|2587
|½
|0.5
|2569
|5
|Fier, Alexandr
|GM
|BRA
|2569
|½
|0.5
|2587
|6
|Chandra, Akshat
|GM
|USA
|2495
|½
|0.5
|2479
|7
|Ali Marandi, Cemil Can
|IM
|TUR
|2479
|½
|0.5
|2495
|8
|Gelashvili, Tamaz
|GM
|GEO
|2563
|0
|0.0
|1688
|9
|Abdumalik, Zhansaya
|IM
|KAZ
|2420
|0
|0.0
|1736
|10
|Paikidze, Nazi
|IM
|USA
|2372
|0
|0.0
|1787
|10 players
| St Louis Spring Classic C Saint Louis USA Tue 16th May 2017 - Wed 24th May 2017
Leading Round 1 (of 10) Standings:
|Rk
|Name
|Ti
|FED
|Rtg
|1
|Pts
|TPR
|1
|Shimanov, Aleksandr
|GM
|RUS
|2642
|½
|0.5
|2586
|2
|Nyzhnyk, Illya
|GM
|UKR
|2610
|½
|0.5
|2585
|3
|Stukopin, Andrey
|GM
|RUS
|2586
|½
|0.5
|2642
|4
|Sevian, Samuel
|GM
|USA
|2585
|½
|0.5
|2610
|5
|Li, Ruifeng
|GM
|USA
|2574
|½
|0.5
|2550
|6
|Ramirez, Alejandro
|GM
|USA
|2550
|½
|0.5
|2574
|6 players
