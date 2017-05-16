Chess24 Jan Nimzo

Saint Louis Spring Classic 2017 (Games and Results)

Mark Crowther - Wednesday 17th May 2017

The Saint Louis Spring Classic takes place 16th to 24th May 2017. A new series of quarterly events in Saint Louis just below the elite level. All three groups have elements of interest.

St Louis Spring Classic 2017 (Saint Louis USA)
Tue 16th May 2017 - Wed 24th May 2017 - Official Site - Results

St Louis Spring Classic A (10 players 9 Rds SRR Indiv TC:90m:30m+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games GpA

St Louis Spring Classic B (10 players 9 Rds SRR Indiv TC:90m:30m+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games GpB

St Louis Spring Classic C (6 players 10 Rds DRR Indiv TC:90m:30m+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games GpC

St Louis Spring Classic A (10 players 9 Rds SRR Indiv TC: 90m:30m+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games GpA

vs

ChessTempo viewer

St Louis Spring Classic A Saint Louis USA Tue 16th May 2017 - Wed 24th May 2017
Leading Round 1 (of 9) Standings:
RkNameTiFEDRtg1PtsTPR
1Ipatov, AlexanderGMTUR266211.03448
2Kacheishvili, GiorgiGMGEO259011.03461
3Xiong, JefferyGMUSA2652½0.52652
4Bruzon Batista, LazaroGMCUB2652½0.52652
5Swiercz, DariuszGMPOL2649½0.52630
6Zherebukh, YaroslavGMUSA2632½0.52591
7Quesada Perez, YunieskyGMCUB2630½0.52649
8Baryshpolets, AndreyGMUKR2591½0.52632
9Akobian, VaruzhanGMUSA266100.01790
10Mareco, SandroGMARG264800.01862
10 players

St Louis Spring Classic B (10 players 9 Rds SRR Indiv TC: 90m:30m+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games GpB

vs

ChessTempo viewer

St Louis Spring Classic B Saint Louis USA Tue 16th May 2017 - Wed 24th May 2017
Leading Round 1 (of 9) Standings:
RkNameTiFEDRtg1PtsTPR
1Lenderman, AleksandrGMUSA258711.03172
2Chirila, Ioan-CristianGMROU253611.03220
3Liang, AwonderIMUSA248811.03363
4Belous, VladimirGMRUS2587½0.52569
5Fier, AlexandrGMBRA2569½0.52587
6Chandra, AkshatGMUSA2495½0.52479
7Ali Marandi, Cemil CanIMTUR2479½0.52495
8Gelashvili, TamazGMGEO256300.01688
9Abdumalik, ZhansayaIMKAZ242000.01736
10Paikidze, NaziIMUSA237200.01787
10 players

St Louis Spring Classic C (6 players 10 Rds DRR Indiv TC: 90m:30m+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games GpC

vs

ChessTempo viewer

St Louis Spring Classic C Saint Louis USA Tue 16th May 2017 - Wed 24th May 2017
Leading Round 1 (of 10) Standings:
RkNameTiFEDRtg1PtsTPR
1Shimanov, AleksandrGMRUS2642½0.52586
2Nyzhnyk, IllyaGMUKR2610½0.52585
3Stukopin, AndreyGMRUS2586½0.52642
4Sevian, SamuelGMUSA2585½0.52610
5Li, RuifengGMUSA2574½0.52550
6Ramirez, AlejandroGMUSA2550½0.52574
6 players

.