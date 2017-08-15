Chess24 Jan London

Saint Louis Rapid & Blitz 2017 (Games and Results)

Mark Crowther - Tuesday 15th August 2017

The Saint Louis Rapid & Blitz tournament takes place 14th to 19th August 2017. Two time controls rapid 25 minutes with a 10 second delay each move and blitz 5 minutes with a 3 second delay. Garry Kasparov plays for the first time since the 2016 Ultimate Blitz Challenge. Players: Fabiano Caruana, Sergey Karjakin, Hikaru Nakamura, Viswanathan Anand, Ian Nepomniachtchi, Levon Aronian, David Navara, Le Quang Liem, Lenier Dominguez and Garry Kasparov.

