Saint Louis Rapid & Blitz 2017
Mark Crowther - Tuesday 15th August 2017
The Saint Louis Rapid & Blitz tournament takes place 14th to 19th August 2017. Two time controls rapid 25 minutes with a 10 second delay each move and blitz 5 minutes with a 3 second delay. Garry Kasparov plays for the first time since the 2016 Ultimate Blitz Challenge. Players: Fabiano Caruana, Sergey Karjakin, Hikaru Nakamura, Viswanathan Anand, Ian Nepomniachtchi, Levon Aronian, David Navara, Le Quang Liem, Lenier Dominguez and Garry Kasparov.
