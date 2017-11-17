Chess24 Sopiko Scotch

Saint Louis Invitational 2017 (Games and Results)

Mark Crowther - Saturday 18th November 2017

The Saint Louis Invitational takes place 17th to 22nd November 2017. Ioan-Cristian Chirila, Julio Catalino Sadorra and Steven Zierk are the leading players in the GM group. Also an IM group alongside.

Saint Louis Invitational 2017 (Saint Louis USA)
Fri 17th Nov 2017 - Wed 22nd Nov 2017 - Official Site - Results - Live

St Louis Inv GM 2017 (10 players 9 Rds SRR Indiv TC: 90m+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games GM

St Louis Inv GM 2017 Saint Louis USA Fri 17th Nov 2017 - Wed 22nd Nov 2017
Leading Round 6 (of 9) Standings:
RkNameTiFEDRtg123456PtsTPR
1Chirila, Ioan-CristianGMROU2557011½½14.02593
2Burke, John MIMUSA24901½½½½14.02609
3Ashwin, JayaramGMIND2474111½0½4.02614
4Gurevich, DanielIMUSA2471½1½1½½4.02606
5Zierk, StevenIMUSA24931½01103.52545
6Bartholomew, JohnIMUSA24441½½0½½3.02464
7Sadorra, Julio CatalinoGMPHI25580½½½½½2.52419
8Hambleton, AmanIMCAN2479½01½½02.52435
9Sturt, RavenIMUSA2446000½½½1.52293
10Shetty, AtulyaIMUSA24030000½½1.02215
10 players

St Louis Inv IM 2017 Saint Louis USA Fri 17th Nov 2017 - Wed 22nd Nov 2017
Leading Round 6 (of 9) Standings:
RkNameTiFEDRtg123456PtsTPR
1Wang, JustinUSA2254½1111½5.02615
2Grabinsky, AaronUSA23661½110½4.02452
3Torres Rosas, Luis CarlosIMMEX2353½1½½1½4.02447
4Larson, MatthewFMUSA2392½10½103.02332
5Neimer, VitalyIMISR2346½½½01½3.02321
6Wang, AnnieWIMUSA229510½10½3.02343
7Yip, CarissaFMUSA2311½0½½012.52262
8Foisor, Sabina-FrancescaWGMUSA23690100½½2.02189
9Hua, LefongFMCAN231000½½½½2.02219
10Arias Santana, MauricioIMCRC2308½0½00½1.52147
10 players

