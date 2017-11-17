Saint Louis Invitational 2017 (Games and Results)
Saint Louis Invitational 2017
Mark Crowther - Saturday 18th November 2017
The Saint Louis Invitational takes place 17th to 22nd November 2017. Ioan-Cristian Chirila, Julio Catalino Sadorra and Steven Zierk are the leading players in the GM group. Also an IM group alongside.
Saint Louis Invitational 2017 (Saint Louis USA)
Fri 17th Nov 2017 - Wed 22nd Nov 2017 - Official Site - Results - Live
St Louis Inv GM 2017 (10 players 9 Rds SRR Indiv TC: 90m+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games GM
| St Louis Inv GM 2017 Saint Louis USA Fri 17th Nov 2017 - Wed 22nd Nov 2017
Leading Round 6 (of 9) Standings:
|Rk
|Name
|Ti
|FED
|Rtg
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|Pts
|TPR
|1
|Chirila, Ioan-Cristian
|GM
|ROU
|2557
|0
|1
|1
|½
|½
|1
|4.0
|2593
|2
|Burke, John M
|IM
|USA
|2490
|1
|½
|½
|½
|½
|1
|4.0
|2609
|3
|Ashwin, Jayaram
|GM
|IND
|2474
|1
|1
|1
|½
|0
|½
|4.0
|2614
|4
|Gurevich, Daniel
|IM
|USA
|2471
|½
|1
|½
|1
|½
|½
|4.0
|2606
|5
|Zierk, Steven
|IM
|USA
|2493
|1
|½
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3.5
|2545
|6
|Bartholomew, John
|IM
|USA
|2444
|1
|½
|½
|0
|½
|½
|3.0
|2464
|7
|Sadorra, Julio Catalino
|GM
|PHI
|2558
|0
|½
|½
|½
|½
|½
|2.5
|2419
|8
|Hambleton, Aman
|IM
|CAN
|2479
|½
|0
|1
|½
|½
|0
|2.5
|2435
|9
|Sturt, Raven
|IM
|USA
|2446
|0
|0
|0
|½
|½
|½
|1.5
|2293
|10
|Shetty, Atulya
|IM
|USA
|2403
|0
|0
|0
|0
|½
|½
|1.0
|2215
|10 players
St Louis Inv IM 2017 (10 players 9 Rds SRR Indiv TC: 90m+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games IM
| St Louis Inv IM 2017 Saint Louis USA Fri 17th Nov 2017 - Wed 22nd Nov 2017
Leading Round 6 (of 9) Standings:
|Rk
|Name
|Ti
|FED
|Rtg
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|Pts
|TPR
|1
|Wang, Justin
|USA
|2254
|½
|1
|1
|1
|1
|½
|5.0
|2615
|2
|Grabinsky, Aaron
|USA
|2366
|1
|½
|1
|1
|0
|½
|4.0
|2452
|3
|Torres Rosas, Luis Carlos
|IM
|MEX
|2353
|½
|1
|½
|½
|1
|½
|4.0
|2447
|4
|Larson, Matthew
|FM
|USA
|2392
|½
|1
|0
|½
|1
|0
|3.0
|2332
|5
|Neimer, Vitaly
|IM
|ISR
|2346
|½
|½
|½
|0
|1
|½
|3.0
|2321
|6
|Wang, Annie
|WIM
|USA
|2295
|1
|0
|½
|1
|0
|½
|3.0
|2343
|7
|Yip, Carissa
|FM
|USA
|2311
|½
|0
|½
|½
|0
|1
|2.5
|2262
|8
|Foisor, Sabina-Francesca
|WGM
|USA
|2369
|0
|1
|0
|0
|½
|½
|2.0
|2189
|9
|Hua, Lefong
|FM
|CAN
|2310
|0
|0
|½
|½
|½
|½
|2.0
|2219
|10
|Arias Santana, Mauricio
|IM
|CRC
|2308
|½
|0
|½
|0
|0
|½
|1.5
|2147
|10 players
