Chess24 Jan London

Saint Louis Fall Classic 2017 (Games and Results)

Mark Crowther - Wednesday 13th September 2017

The Saint Louis Fall Classic takes place 6th to 14th September 2017. Two interesting round robin events in this regular series of tournaments.

St Louis Fall Chess Classic 2017 (Saint Louis USA)
Wed 6th Sep 2017 - Thu 14th Sep 2017 - Official Site - Results - Live

St Louis Fall A 2017 (10 players 9 Rds SRR Indiv TC:90m:30m+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games GpA

St Louis Fall B 2017 (10 players 9 Rds SRR Indiv TC:90m:30m+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games GpB

St Louis Fall A 2017 (10 players 9 Rds SRR Indiv TC: 90m:30m+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games GpA

St Louis Fall A 2017 Saint Louis USA Wed 6th Sep 2017 - Thu 14th Sep 2017
Leading Final Round 9 Standings:
RkNameTiFEDRtg123456789PtsTPR
1Meier, GeorgGMGER2649½½½1½1½½½5.52688
2Zherebukh, YaroslavGMUSA2627½1½1½½½½½5.52690
3Swiercz, DariuszGMPOL26381½½½½0½1½5.02652
4Shimanov, AleksandrGMRUS26461½½0½10½½4.52608
5Kovalev, VladislavGMBLR2640½½1½10½0½4.52609
6Ju, WenjunGMCHN2578½½½0½110½4.52616
7Liang, AwonderGMUSA2540½½½½½½½½½4.52620
8Naroditsky, DanielGMUSA26470½½½10½½½4.02565
9Li, RuifengGMUSA2540½½½00½½1½4.02577
10Petrosian, Tigran L.GMARM261500010½½½½3.02487
10 players

St Louis Fall B 2017 (10 players 9 Rds SRR Indiv TC: 90m:30m+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games GpB

St Louis Fall B 2017 Saint Louis USA Wed 6th Sep 2017 - Thu 14th Sep 2017
Leading Final Round 9 Standings:
RkNameTiFEDRtg123456789PtsTPR
1Friedel, Joshua EGMUSA2536½½1½1½½116.52658
2Pichot, AlanGMARG2565½11½10½½16.02614
3Pavlidis, AntoniosGMGRE253601½½1½½116.02617
4Ramirez, AlejandroGMUSA2563111½00½1½5.52569
5Ni, ShiqunWGMCHN2432101½0½½½15.02547
6Chandra, AkshatGMUSA24800½½½11½0½4.52498
7Shabalov, AlexanderGMUSA2561½00011½003.02364
8Prasanna Raghuram RaoIMIND2455½10½0½½003.02376
9Abrahamyan, TatevWGMUSA23330001010103.02390
10Arribas Lopez, AngelGMESP2505100½001002.52330
10 players

