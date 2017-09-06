Saint Louis Fall Classic 2017 (Games and Results)
Saint Louis Fall Classic 2017
Mark Crowther - Wednesday 13th September 2017
The Saint Louis Fall Classic takes place 6th to 14th September 2017. Two interesting round robin events in this regular series of tournaments.
St Louis Fall Chess Classic 2017 (Saint Louis USA)
Wed 6th Sep 2017 - Thu 14th Sep 2017 - Official Site - Results - Live
St Louis Fall A 2017 (10 players 9 Rds SRR Indiv TC: 90m:30m+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games GpA
vs
| St Louis Fall A 2017 Saint Louis USA Wed 6th Sep 2017 - Thu 14th Sep 2017
Leading Final Round 9 Standings:
|Rk
|Name
|Ti
|FED
|Rtg
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Pts
|TPR
|1
|Meier, Georg
|GM
|GER
|2649
|½
|½
|½
|1
|½
|1
|½
|½
|½
|5.5
|2688
|2
|Zherebukh, Yaroslav
|GM
|USA
|2627
|½
|1
|½
|1
|½
|½
|½
|½
|½
|5.5
|2690
|3
|Swiercz, Dariusz
|GM
|POL
|2638
|1
|½
|½
|½
|½
|0
|½
|1
|½
|5.0
|2652
|4
|Shimanov, Aleksandr
|GM
|RUS
|2646
|1
|½
|½
|0
|½
|1
|0
|½
|½
|4.5
|2608
|5
|Kovalev, Vladislav
|GM
|BLR
|2640
|½
|½
|1
|½
|1
|0
|½
|0
|½
|4.5
|2609
|6
|Ju, Wenjun
|GM
|CHN
|2578
|½
|½
|½
|0
|½
|1
|1
|0
|½
|4.5
|2616
|7
|Liang, Awonder
|GM
|USA
|2540
|½
|½
|½
|½
|½
|½
|½
|½
|½
|4.5
|2620
|8
|Naroditsky, Daniel
|GM
|USA
|2647
|0
|½
|½
|½
|1
|0
|½
|½
|½
|4.0
|2565
|9
|Li, Ruifeng
|GM
|USA
|2540
|½
|½
|½
|0
|0
|½
|½
|1
|½
|4.0
|2577
|10
|Petrosian, Tigran L.
|GM
|ARM
|2615
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|½
|½
|½
|½
|3.0
|2487
|10 players
St Louis Fall B 2017 (10 players 9 Rds SRR Indiv TC: 90m:30m+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games GpB
vs
| St Louis Fall B 2017 Saint Louis USA Wed 6th Sep 2017 - Thu 14th Sep 2017
Leading Final Round 9 Standings:
|Rk
|Name
|Ti
|FED
|Rtg
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Pts
|TPR
|1
|Friedel, Joshua E
|GM
|USA
|2536
|½
|½
|1
|½
|1
|½
|½
|1
|1
|6.5
|2658
|2
|Pichot, Alan
|GM
|ARG
|2565
|½
|1
|1
|½
|1
|0
|½
|½
|1
|6.0
|2614
|3
|Pavlidis, Antonios
|GM
|GRE
|2536
|0
|1
|½
|½
|1
|½
|½
|1
|1
|6.0
|2617
|4
|Ramirez, Alejandro
|GM
|USA
|2563
|1
|1
|1
|½
|0
|0
|½
|1
|½
|5.5
|2569
|5
|Ni, Shiqun
|WGM
|CHN
|2432
|1
|0
|1
|½
|0
|½
|½
|½
|1
|5.0
|2547
|6
|Chandra, Akshat
|GM
|USA
|2480
|0
|½
|½
|½
|1
|1
|½
|0
|½
|4.5
|2498
|7
|Shabalov, Alexander
|GM
|USA
|2561
|½
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|½
|0
|0
|3.0
|2364
|8
|Prasanna Raghuram Rao
|IM
|IND
|2455
|½
|1
|0
|½
|0
|½
|½
|0
|0
|3.0
|2376
|9
|Abrahamyan, Tatev
|WGM
|USA
|2333
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3.0
|2390
|10
|Arribas Lopez, Angel
|GM
|ESP
|2505
|1
|0
|0
|½
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2.5
|2330
|10 players
