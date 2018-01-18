PRO Chess League 2018 (Games and Results) PRO Chess League 2018 Mark Crowther - Thursday 18th January 2018

The PRO Chess League is a rapid chess tournament taking place on the chess.com website 18th January to 8th April 2018. 32 city based teams from throughout the world start in four groups. Play day is generally Wednesday. The first round was changed to fit in with Wijk aan Zee. There are four players per team and they play each member of the opposition once (although substitutes are allowed) for a total of four games. The final four play in a decider on the weekend of 7th-8th March. Time control 15 minutes plus 2 seconds a move. Leading players: Magnus Carlsen, Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, etc.

Live video commentary on the chess.com website.

PRO Chess League 2018 (chess.com INT)

Thu 18th Jan 2018 - Mon 9th Apr 2018 - Official Site - Live PRO League Group Stage (9 Rds League Club TC:15m+2spm) PRO League KO Stage 2018 (5 Rds League Club TC:15m+2spm)

PRO League Group Stage (9 Rds League Club TC: 15m+2spm)