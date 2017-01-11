PRO Chess League 2017 (Games and Results) PRO Chess League 2017 Mark Crowther - Friday 13th January 2017

The PRO Chess League is a rapid chess tournament taking place on the chess.com website, it runs 11th January to 26th March 2017. 48 city based teams from throughout the world start in four groups with matches being held every Wednesday. There are four players per team and they play each member of the opposition once (although substitutes are allowed) for a total of four games. The top six teams in each group qualify for the next stage. The final four play in a decider on the weekend of 25th-26th March. Time control 15 minutes plus 2 seconds a move. Leading players: Magnus Carlsen, Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, Fabiano Caruana, Hikaru Nakamura, Wesley So, Shakhriyar Mamedyarov etc. Live video commentary on the chess.com website.

PRO Chess League 2017 (chess.com INT)

Wed 11th Jan 2017 - Sun 26th Mar 2017 - Official Site - Results - Live PRO League Atlantic 2017 (7 Rds League Club TC:15m+2spm) - Games in PGN: Games Atlantic PRO League Central 2017 (7 Rds League Club TC:15m+2spm) - Games in PGN: Games Central PRO League Eastern 2017 (7 Rds League Club TC:15m+2spm) - Games in PGN: Games Eastern PRO League Pacific 2017 (7 Rds League Club TC:15m+2spm) - Games in PGN: Games Pacific

PRO League Atlantic 2017 (7 Rds League Club TC: 15m+2spm) - Games in PGN: Games Atlantic

Leading Round 1 (of 7) Standings: Rk Team + - Bpts TB1 1 Patagonia Penguins 1 0 12 0 2 Philadelphia Inventors 1 0 10.5 0 3 Buenos Aires Krakens 1 0 10 0 4 Montreal ChessBrahs 1 0 10 0 5 Montclair Sopranos 1 0 8.5 0 6 Atlanta Kings 0.5 0.5 8 0.5 7 Miami Champions 0.5 0.5 8 0.5 8 Toronto Dragons 0 1 7.5 1 9 New Jersey Knockouts 0 1 6 1 10 New York Knights 0 1 6 1 11 Carolina Cobras 0 1 5.5 1 12 Columbus Cardinals 0 1 4 1 12 teams

PRO League Pacific 2017 (7 Rds League Club TC: 15m+2spm) - Games in PGN: Games Pacific

Leading Round 1 (of 7) Standings: Rk Team + - Bpts TB1 1 San Diego Surfers 1 0 11 0 2 San Jose Hackers 1 0 11 0 3 Minnesota Blizzard 1 0 10.5 0 4 San Francisco Mechanics 1 0 10 0 5 Rio Grande Ospreys 1 0 9.5 0 6 St Louis Arch Bishops 1 0 9.5 0 7 Dallas Destiny 0 1 6.5 1 8 Las Vegas Desert Rats 0 1 6.5 1 9 Pittsburgh Pawngrabbers 0 1 6 1 10 Portland Rain 0 1 5.5 1 11 Seattle Sluggers 0 1 5 1 12 Webster Windmills 0 1 5 1 12 teams

PRO League Central 2017 (7 Rds League Club TC: 15m+2spm) - Games in PGN: Games Central

Leading Round 1 (of 7) Standings: Rk Team + - Bpts TB1 1 Dublin Desperados 1 0 14 0 2 London Lions 1 0 12 0 3 Amsterdam Mosquitoes 1 0 10 0 4 Cannes Blockbusters 1 0 10 0 5 Marseille Migraines 1 0 9.5 0 6 Hamburg Swashbucklers 0.5 0.5 8 0.5 7 Reykjavik Puffins 0.5 0.5 8 0.5 8 London Towers 0 1 6.5 1 9 Apeldoorn Apes 0 1 6 1 10 Stockholm Snowballs 0 1 6 1 11 Abuja Rockstars 0 1 4 1 12 Lagos Leatherbacks 0 1 1.5 1 12 teams

PRO League Eastern 2017 (7 Rds League Club TC: 15m+2spm) - Games in PGN: Games Eastern

