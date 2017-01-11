Chess24 Jan Nimzo

Mark Crowther - Friday 13th January 2017

The PRO Chess League is a rapid chess tournament taking place on the chess.com website, it runs 11th January to 26th March 2017. 48 city based teams from throughout the world start in four groups with matches being held every Wednesday. There are four players per team and they play each member of the opposition once (although substitutes are allowed) for a total of four games. The top six teams in each group qualify for the next stage. The final four play in a decider on the weekend of 25th-26th March. Time control 15 minutes plus 2 seconds a move. Leading players: Magnus Carlsen, Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, Fabiano Caruana, Hikaru Nakamura, Wesley So, Shakhriyar Mamedyarov etc. Live video commentary on the chess.com website.

Leading Round 1 (of 7) Standings:
RkTeam+-BptsTB1
1Patagonia Penguins10120
2Philadelphia Inventors1010.50
3Buenos Aires Krakens10100
4Montreal ChessBrahs10100
5Montclair Sopranos108.50
6Atlanta Kings0.50.580.5
7Miami Champions0.50.580.5
8Toronto Dragons017.51
9New Jersey Knockouts0161
10New York Knights0161
11Carolina Cobras015.51
12Columbus Cardinals0141
12 teams

PRO League Pacific 2017 chess.com INT Wed 11th Jan 2017 - Sun 26th Mar 2017
Leading Round 1 (of 7) Standings:
RkTeam+-BptsTB1
1San Diego Surfers10110
2San Jose Hackers10110
3Minnesota Blizzard1010.50
4San Francisco Mechanics10100
5Rio Grande Ospreys109.50
6St Louis Arch Bishops109.50
7Dallas Destiny016.51
8Las Vegas Desert Rats016.51
9Pittsburgh Pawngrabbers0161
10Portland Rain015.51
11Seattle Sluggers0151
12Webster Windmills0151
12 teams

PRO League Central 2017 chess.com INT Wed 11th Jan 2017 - Sun 26th Mar 2017
Leading Round 1 (of 7) Standings:
RkTeam+-BptsTB1
1Dublin Desperados10140
2London Lions10120
3Amsterdam Mosquitoes10100
4Cannes Blockbusters10100
5Marseille Migraines109.50
6Hamburg Swashbucklers0.50.580.5
7Reykjavik Puffins0.50.580.5
8London Towers016.51
9Apeldoorn Apes0161
10Stockholm Snowballs0161
11Abuja Rockstars0141
12Lagos Leatherbacks011.51
12 teams

PRO League Eastern 2017 chess.com INT Wed 11th Jan 2017 - Sun 26th Mar 2017
Leading Round 1 (of 7) Standings:
RkTeam+-BptsTB1
1Gorky Stormbringers1011.50
2Shymkent Nomads10110
3Budapest Gambit1010.50
4Riga Magicians1010.50
5Odisha Express10100
6Delhi Dynamite0.50.580.5
7Ljubljana Direwolves0.50.580.5
8Belgrade Sparrows0161
9Mumbai Movers015.51
10Norway Gnomes015.51
11Amaravati Yodhas0151
12Johannesburg Koeksisters014.51
12 teams

