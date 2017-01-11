PRO Chess League 2017 (Games and Results)
PRO Chess League 2017
Mark Crowther - Friday 13th January 2017
The PRO Chess League is a rapid chess tournament taking place on the chess.com website, it runs 11th January to 26th March 2017. 48 city based teams from throughout the world start in four groups with matches being held every Wednesday. There are four players per team and they play each member of the opposition once (although substitutes are allowed) for a total of four games. The top six teams in each group qualify for the next stage. The final four play in a decider on the weekend of 25th-26th March. Time control 15 minutes plus 2 seconds a move. Leading players: Magnus Carlsen, Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, Fabiano Caruana, Hikaru Nakamura, Wesley So, Shakhriyar Mamedyarov etc. Live video commentary on the chess.com website.
PRO Chess League 2017 (chess.com INT)
Wed 11th Jan 2017 - Sun 26th Mar 2017 - Official Site - Results - Live
PRO League Atlantic 2017 (7 Rds League Club TC:15m+2spm) - Games in PGN: Games Atlantic
PRO League Central 2017 (7 Rds League Club TC:15m+2spm) - Games in PGN: Games Central
PRO League Eastern 2017 (7 Rds League Club TC:15m+2spm) - Games in PGN: Games Eastern
PRO League Pacific 2017 (7 Rds League Club TC:15m+2spm) - Games in PGN: Games Pacific
ChessTempo viewer
| PRO League Atlantic 2017 chess.com INT Wed 11th Jan 2017 - Sun 26th Mar 2017
Leading Round 1 (of 7) Standings:
|Rk
|Team
|+
|-
|Bpts
|TB1
|1
|Patagonia Penguins
|1
|0
|12
|0
|2
|Philadelphia Inventors
|1
|0
|10.5
|0
|3
|Buenos Aires Krakens
|1
|0
|10
|0
|4
|Montreal ChessBrahs
|1
|0
|10
|0
|5
|Montclair Sopranos
|1
|0
|8.5
|0
|6
|Atlanta Kings
|0.5
|0.5
|8
|0.5
|7
|Miami Champions
|0.5
|0.5
|8
|0.5
|8
|Toronto Dragons
|0
|1
|7.5
|1
|9
|New Jersey Knockouts
|0
|1
|6
|1
|10
|New York Knights
|0
|1
|6
|1
|11
|Carolina Cobras
|0
|1
|5.5
|1
|12
|Columbus Cardinals
|0
|1
|4
|1
|12 teams
ChessTempo viewer
| PRO League Pacific 2017 chess.com INT Wed 11th Jan 2017 - Sun 26th Mar 2017
Leading Round 1 (of 7) Standings:
|Rk
|Team
|+
|-
|Bpts
|TB1
|1
|San Diego Surfers
|1
|0
|11
|0
|2
|San Jose Hackers
|1
|0
|11
|0
|3
|Minnesota Blizzard
|1
|0
|10.5
|0
|4
|San Francisco Mechanics
|1
|0
|10
|0
|5
|Rio Grande Ospreys
|1
|0
|9.5
|0
|6
|St Louis Arch Bishops
|1
|0
|9.5
|0
|7
|Dallas Destiny
|0
|1
|6.5
|1
|8
|Las Vegas Desert Rats
|0
|1
|6.5
|1
|9
|Pittsburgh Pawngrabbers
|0
|1
|6
|1
|10
|Portland Rain
|0
|1
|5.5
|1
|11
|Seattle Sluggers
|0
|1
|5
|1
|12
|Webster Windmills
|0
|1
|5
|1
|12 teams
ChessTempo viewer
| PRO League Central 2017 chess.com INT Wed 11th Jan 2017 - Sun 26th Mar 2017
Leading Round 1 (of 7) Standings:
|Rk
|Team
|+
|-
|Bpts
|TB1
|1
|Dublin Desperados
|1
|0
|14
|0
|2
|London Lions
|1
|0
|12
|0
|3
|Amsterdam Mosquitoes
|1
|0
|10
|0
|4
|Cannes Blockbusters
|1
|0
|10
|0
|5
|Marseille Migraines
|1
|0
|9.5
|0
|6
|Hamburg Swashbucklers
|0.5
|0.5
|8
|0.5
|7
|Reykjavik Puffins
|0.5
|0.5
|8
|0.5
|8
|London Towers
|0
|1
|6.5
|1
|9
|Apeldoorn Apes
|0
|1
|6
|1
|10
|Stockholm Snowballs
|0
|1
|6
|1
|11
|Abuja Rockstars
|0
|1
|4
|1
|12
|Lagos Leatherbacks
|0
|1
|1.5
|1
|12 teams
ChessTempo viewer
| PRO League Eastern 2017 chess.com INT Wed 11th Jan 2017 - Sun 26th Mar 2017
Leading Round 1 (of 7) Standings:
|Rk
|Team
|+
|-
|Bpts
|TB1
|1
|Gorky Stormbringers
|1
|0
|11.5
|0
|2
|Shymkent Nomads
|1
|0
|11
|0
|3
|Budapest Gambit
|1
|0
|10.5
|0
|4
|Riga Magicians
|1
|0
|10.5
|0
|5
|Odisha Express
|1
|0
|10
|0
|6
|Delhi Dynamite
|0.5
|0.5
|8
|0.5
|7
|Ljubljana Direwolves
|0.5
|0.5
|8
|0.5
|8
|Belgrade Sparrows
|0
|1
|6
|1
|9
|Mumbai Movers
|0
|1
|5.5
|1
|10
|Norway Gnomes
|0
|1
|5.5
|1
|11
|Amaravati Yodhas
|0
|1
|5
|1
|12
|Johannesburg Koeksisters
|0
|1
|4.5
|1
|12 teams
TWIC is 22. First issue 17th September 1994.