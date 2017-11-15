Chess24 Sopiko Scotch

Home » Chess News » Events » Palma de Mallorca FIDE Grand Prix 2017

Palma de Mallorca FIDE Grand Prix 2017 (Games and Results)

Palma de Mallorca FIDE Grand Prix 2017

Mark Crowther - Wednesday 15th November 2017

The 4th and final stage of the FIDE Grand Prix series takes place in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, 16th–27th November 2017.

Players: Aronian, MVL, Nakamura, Ding Liren, Svidler, Giri, Radjabov, Li Chao, Harikrishna, Jakovenko, Gelfand, Eljanov, Vallejo Pons, Tomashevsky, Rapport, Inarkiev, Riazantsev and Hammer.

This is the final event of the Grand Prix series. Mamedyarov and Grischuk will be awaiting the results as they lead the standings but don't play. Radjabov and MVL can overtake them with a top result. Ding qualified from the World Cup alongside Aronian. FIDE_Grand_Prix_2017 Wikipedia page

I will update daily with games and standings.

Palma De Mallorca Grand Prix 2017 (Palma de Mallorca ESP)
Wed 15th Nov 2017 - Sun 26th Nov 2017 - Official Site - Results

Palma De Mallorca GP 2017 (24 players 9 Rds Swiss Indiv TC:100:50:15+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games

Palma De Mallorca GP 2017 (24 players 9 Rds Swiss Indiv TC: 100:50:15+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games

vs

ChessTempo viewer

Palma De Mallorca GP 2017 Palma de Mallorca ESP Wed 15th Nov 2017 - Sun 26th Nov 2017
Leading Round 5 (of 9) Standings:
RkSNoNameTiFEDRtgPts
11Aronian LevonGMARM28013.5
22Vachier-Lagrave MaximeGMFRA27963.0
3Nakamura HikaruGMUSA27803.0
4Ding LirenGMCHN27743.0
5Svidler PeterGMRUS27633.0
9Harikrishna P.GMIND27383.0
10Jakovenko DmitryGMRUS27213.0
86Giri AnishGMNED27622.5
8Radjabov TeimourGMAZE27412.5
14Tomashevsky EvgenyGMRUS27022.5
15Rapport RichardGMHUN26922.5
17Riazantsev AlexanderGMRUS26512.5
137Li Chao BGMCHN27412.0
12Eljanov PavelGMUKR27072.0
13Vallejo Pons FranciscoGMESP27052.0
16Inarkiev ErnestoGMRUS26832.0
1711Gelfand BorisGMISR27191.5
18Hammer Jon LudvigGMNOR26291.5
18 players

NIC Mag 7 2017

Chess and Bridge Shop

Chess.com Carlsen-Grischuk November 21st

ChessBase Ad 4 Openings

American Chess Magazine 4

Ginger GM - Chess Grandmaster Simon Williams

Contact Mark Crowther (TWIC) if you wish to advertise here.

The Week in Chess Magazine

Send a £30 donation via Paypal and contact me via email (Email Mark Crowther - mdcrowth@btinternet.com) I'll send you an address for a cbv file of my personal copy of every issue of the games in one database. Over 2 million games.

Read about 20 years of TWIC.

Read about issue 1200.

TWIC 1202 20th November 2017 - 3008 games

Read TWIC 1202

Download TWIC 1202 PGN

Download TWIC 1202 ChessBase

.