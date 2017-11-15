Palma de Mallorca FIDE Grand Prix 2017 (Games and Results) Palma de Mallorca FIDE Grand Prix 2017 Mark Crowther - Wednesday 15th November 2017

The 4th and final stage of the FIDE Grand Prix series takes place in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, 16th–27th November 2017.

Players: Aronian, MVL, Nakamura, Ding Liren, Svidler, Giri, Radjabov, Li Chao, Harikrishna, Jakovenko, Gelfand, Eljanov, Vallejo Pons, Tomashevsky, Rapport, Inarkiev, Riazantsev and Hammer.

This is the final event of the Grand Prix series. Mamedyarov and Grischuk will be awaiting the results as they lead the standings but don't play. Radjabov and MVL can overtake them with a top result. Ding qualified from the World Cup alongside Aronian. FIDE_Grand_Prix_2017 Wikipedia page

I will update daily with games and standings.

Palma De Mallorca Grand Prix 2017 (Palma de Mallorca ESP)

Wed 15th Nov 2017 - Sun 26th Nov 2017 - Official Site - Results Palma De Mallorca GP 2017 (24 players 9 Rds Swiss Indiv TC:100:50:15+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games

