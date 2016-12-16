Nutcracker Match of the Generations 2016 (Games and Results)
Nutcracker Match of the Generations 2016
Mark Crowther - Thursday 22nd December 2016
The Nutcracker Match of the Generations took place 16th to 23rd December 2016. An experience team (Kings) of Boris Gelfand, Alexander Morozevich, Alexei Shirov and Aleksey Dreev took on a team of younger Russian players (Princes): Vladimir Fedoseev, Daniil Dubov, Vladislav Artemiev and Grigoriy Oparin. 4 rounds of classical chess and 8 of rapid. The match was drawn 32-32. Grigoriy Oparin beat Alexei Shirov 1.5-0.5 in a blitz match that qualified the winner to the Korchnoi Zurich Chess Challenge (13th to 17th April alongside Kramnik, Anand, MVL, Nakamura, Nepomniachtchi and Svidler).. Shirov lost on time a pawn up in the first blitz game which may not be complete). This year alongside was a match of the generations for women too. The "Queens" beat the "Princesses " 36-28 with Alisa Galliamova being the top scorer.
Nutcracker Match of the Generations 2016 (Moscow RUS)
Fri 16th Dec 2016 - Fri 23rd Dec 2016 - Official Site - Live
Nutcracker Classical 2016 (4 players 4 Rds Schev Team TC:120m:60m:15m+30spm(61)) - Games in PGN: Games Men
Nutcracker Rapid 2016 (8 players 8 Rds Schev Team TC:15m+10spm) - Games in PGN: Rapid Games
Nutcracker Classical w (4 players 4 Rds Schev Team TC:120m:60m:15m+30spm(61)) - Games in PGN: Games Women
Nutcracker Rapid w 2016 (8 players 8 Rds Schev Team TC:15m+10spm) - Games in PGN: Rapid Games Women
Nutcracker TB 2016 (2 players 2 Rds Match Team TC:3m+2spm) - Games in PGN: TB Games
Nutcracker Classical 2016 (4 players 4 Rds Schev Team TC: 120m:60m:15m+30spm(61)) - Games in PGN: Games Men
vs
ChessTempo viewer
| Nutcracker Classical 2016 Moscow RUS Fri 16th Dec 2016 - Fri 23rd Dec 2016
Leading Final Round 4 Standings:
|Rk
|Name
|Rtg
|Gms
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Pts
|1
|Oparin, Grigoriy
|2616
|4
|1
|½
|½
|½
|2.5
|2
|Shirov, Alexei
|2673
|4
|½
|½
|1
|½
|2.5
|3
|Gelfand, Boris
|2725
|4
|½
|½
|½
|½
|2.0
|4
|Dubov, Daniil
|2660
|4
|½
|½
|½
|½
|2.0
|5
|Artemiev, Vladislav
|2653
|4
|½
|½
|½
|½
|2.0
|6
|Morozevich, Alexander
|2676
|4
|½
|½
|½
|½
|2.0
|7
|Dreev, Aleksey
|2652
|4
|0
|1
|½
|½
|2.0
|8
|Fedoseev, Vladimir
|2667
|4
|½
|0
|0
|½
|1
|8 teams
Nutcracker Rapid 2016 (8 players 8 Rds Schev Team TC: 15m+10spm) - Games in PGN: Rapid Games
vs
ChessTempo viewer
| Nutcracker Rapid 2016 Moscow RUS Fri 16th Dec 2016 - Fri 23rd Dec 2016
Leading Final Round 8 Standings:
|Rk
|Name
|Rtg
|Gms
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|Pts
|1
|Gelfand, Boris
|2725
|8
|1
|½
|1
|½
|1
|0
|½
|½
|5.0
|2
|Shirov, Alexei
|2673
|8
|½
|½
|½
|½
|0
|1
|1
|1
|5.0
|3
|Artemiev, Vladislav
|2653
|8
|0
|1
|½
|1
|1
|0
|1
|½
|5.0
|4
|Oparin, Grigoriy
|2616
|8
|½
|½
|½
|½
|1
|1
|½
|½
|5.0
|5
|Fedoseev, Vladimir
|2667
|8
|½
|½
|½
|½
|0
|1
|0
|½
|3.5
|6
|Dubov, Daniil
|2660
|8
|½
|0
|0
|½
|½
|1
|1
|0
|3.5
|7
|Morozevich, Alexander
|2676
|8
|½
|0
|½
|½
|½
|0
|0
|½
|2.5
|8
|Dreev, Aleksey
|2652
|8
|½
|1
|½
|0
|0
|0
|0
|½
|2.5
|8 teams
Nutcracker Classical w (4 players 4 Rds Schev Team TC: 120m:60m:15m+30spm(61)) - Games in PGN: Games Women
vs
ChessTempo viewer
| Nutcracker Classical w Moscow RUS Fri 16th Dec 2016 - Fri 23rd Dec 2016
Leading Final Round 4 Standings:
|Rk
|Name
|Rtg
|Gms
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Pts
|1
|Galliamova, Alisa
|2443
|4
|½
|1
|½
|1
|3.0
|2
|Shuvalova, Polina
|2383
|4
|½
|1
|1
|0
|2.5
|3
|Maltsevskaya, Aleksandra
|2251
|4
|½
|1
|½
|½
|2.5
|4
|Kovalevskaya, Ekaterina
|2430
|4
|½
|½
|0
|1
|2.0
|5
|Zaiatz, Elena
|2313
|4
|1
|0
|½
|½
|2.0
|6
|Solozhenkina, Elizaveta
|2269
|4
|½
|½
|½
|0
|1.5
|7
|Strutinskaia, Galina
|2266
|4
|½
|0
|0
|1
|1.5
|8
|Dimitrova, Aleksandra
|2319
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1.0
|8 teams
Nutcracker Rapid w 2016 (8 players 8 Rds Schev Team TC: 15m+10spm) - Games in PGN: Rapid Games Women
vs
ChessTempo viewer
| Nutcracker Rapid w 2016 Moscow RUS Fri 16th Dec 2016 - Fri 23rd Dec 2016
Leading Final Round 8 Standings:
|Rk
|Name
|Rtg
|Gms
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|Pts
|1
|Galliamova, Alisa
|2443
|8
|1
|½
|1
|½
|1
|1
|½
|1
|6.5
|2
|Zaiatz, Elena
|2313
|8
|1
|1
|½
|1
|½
|0
|1
|½
|5.5
|3
|Kovalevskaya, Ekaterina
|2430
|8
|½
|½
|1
|½
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4.5
|4
|Shuvalova, Polina
|2383
|8
|0
|1
|½
|½
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4.0
|5
|Dimitrova, Aleksandra
|2319
|8
|0
|½
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|½
|4.0
|6
|Solozhenkina, Elizaveta
|2269
|8
|1
|0
|0
|½
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2.5
|7
|Maltsevskaya, Aleksandra
|2251
|8
|½
|½
|½
|0
|½
|0
|½
|0
|2.5
|8
|Strutinskaia, Galina
|2266
|8
|0
|0
|½
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2.5
|8 teams
Nutcracker TB 2016 (2 players 2 Rds Match Team TC: 3m+2spm) - Games in PGN: TB Games
vs
ChessTempo viewer
| Nutcracker TB 2016 Moscow RUS Fri 16th Dec 2016 - Fri 23rd Dec 2016
Leading Final Round 2 Standings:
|Rk
|Team
|Name
|Ti
|FED
|Rtg
|1
|2
|Pts
|1
|Princes
|Oparin, Grigoriy
|GM
|RUS
|2616
|1
|=
|1.5
|2
|Kings
|Shirov, Alexei
|GM
|LAT
|2673
|0
|=
|0.5
|2 teams
TWIC is 22. First issue 17th September 1994.