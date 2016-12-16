Chess24 Learn from Carlsen

Nutcracker Match of the Generations 2016 (Games and Results)

Nutcracker Match of the Generations 2016

Mark Crowther - Thursday 22nd December 2016

The Nutcracker Match of the Generations took place 16th to 23rd December 2016. An experience team (Kings) of Boris Gelfand, Alexander Morozevich, Alexei Shirov and Aleksey Dreev took on a team of younger Russian players (Princes): Vladimir Fedoseev, Daniil Dubov, Vladislav Artemiev and Grigoriy Oparin. 4 rounds of classical chess and 8 of rapid. The match was drawn 32-32. Grigoriy Oparin beat Alexei Shirov 1.5-0.5 in a blitz match that qualified the winner to the Korchnoi Zurich Chess Challenge (13th to 17th April alongside Kramnik, Anand, MVL, Nakamura, Nepomniachtchi and Svidler).. Shirov lost on time a pawn up in the first blitz game which may not be complete). This year alongside was a match of the generations for women too. The "Queens" beat the "Princesses " 36-28 with Alisa Galliamova being the top scorer.

Nutcracker Match of the Generations 2016 (Moscow RUS)
Fri 16th Dec 2016 - Fri 23rd Dec 2016 - Official Site - Live

Nutcracker Classical 2016 (4 players 4 Rds Schev Team TC:120m:60m:15m+30spm(61)) - Games in PGN: Games Men

Nutcracker Rapid 2016 (8 players 8 Rds Schev Team TC:15m+10spm) - Games in PGN: Rapid Games

Nutcracker Classical w (4 players 4 Rds Schev Team TC:120m:60m:15m+30spm(61)) - Games in PGN: Games Women

Nutcracker Rapid w 2016 (8 players 8 Rds Schev Team TC:15m+10spm) - Games in PGN: Rapid Games Women

Nutcracker TB 2016 (2 players 2 Rds Match Team TC:3m+2spm) - Games in PGN: TB Games

Nutcracker Classical 2016 (4 players 4 Rds Schev Team TC: 120m:60m:15m+30spm(61)) - Games in PGN: Games Men

vs

ChessTempo viewer

Nutcracker Classical 2016 Moscow RUS Fri 16th Dec 2016 - Fri 23rd Dec 2016
Leading Final Round 4 Standings:
RkNameRtgGms1234Pts
1Oparin, Grigoriy261641½½½2.5
2Shirov, Alexei26734½½1½2.5
3Gelfand, Boris27254½½½½2.0
4Dubov, Daniil26604½½½½2.0
5Artemiev, Vladislav26534½½½½2.0
6Morozevich, Alexander26764½½½½2.0
7Dreev, Aleksey2652401½½2.0
8Fedoseev, Vladimir26674½00½1
8 teams

Nutcracker Rapid 2016 (8 players 8 Rds Schev Team TC: 15m+10spm) - Games in PGN: Rapid Games

vs

ChessTempo viewer

Nutcracker Rapid 2016 Moscow RUS Fri 16th Dec 2016 - Fri 23rd Dec 2016
Leading Final Round 8 Standings:
RkNameRtgGms12345678Pts
1Gelfand, Boris272581½1½10½½ 5.0
2Shirov, Alexei26738½½½½0111 5.0
3Artemiev, Vladislav2653801½1101½ 5.0
4Oparin, Grigoriy26168½½½½11½½ 5.0
5Fedoseev, Vladimir26678½½½½010½ 3.5
6Dubov, Daniil26608½00½½110 3.5
7Morozevich, Alexander26768½0½½½00½ 2.5
8Dreev, Aleksey26528½1½0000½ 2.5
8 teams

Nutcracker Classical w (4 players 4 Rds Schev Team TC: 120m:60m:15m+30spm(61)) - Games in PGN: Games Women

vs

ChessTempo viewer

Nutcracker Classical w Moscow RUS Fri 16th Dec 2016 - Fri 23rd Dec 2016
Leading Final Round 4 Standings:
RkNameRtgGms1234Pts
1Galliamova, Alisa24434½1½13.0
2Shuvalova, Polina23834½1102.5
3Maltsevskaya, Aleksandra22514½1½½2.5
4Kovalevskaya, Ekaterina24304½½012.0
5Zaiatz, Elena2313410½½2.0
6Solozhenkina, Elizaveta22694½½½01.5
7Strutinskaia, Galina22664½0011.5
8Dimitrova, Aleksandra2319400101.0
8 teams

Nutcracker Rapid w 2016 (8 players 8 Rds Schev Team TC: 15m+10spm) - Games in PGN: Rapid Games Women

vs

ChessTempo viewer

Nutcracker Rapid w 2016 Moscow RUS Fri 16th Dec 2016 - Fri 23rd Dec 2016
Leading Final Round 8 Standings:
RkNameRtgGms12345678Pts
1Galliamova, Alisa244381½1½11½1 6.5
2Zaiatz, Elena2313811½1½01½ 5.5
3Kovalevskaya, Ekaterina24308½½1½0101 4.5
4Shuvalova, Polina2383801½½1100 4.0
5Dimitrova, Aleksandra231980½01101½ 4.0
6Solozhenkina, Elizaveta22698100½0001 2.5
7Maltsevskaya, Aleksandra22518½½½0½0½0 2.5
8Strutinskaia, Galina2266800½00110 2.5
8 teams

Nutcracker TB 2016 (2 players 2 Rds Match Team TC: 3m+2spm) - Games in PGN: TB Games

vs

ChessTempo viewer

Nutcracker TB 2016 Moscow RUS Fri 16th Dec 2016 - Fri 23rd Dec 2016
Leading Final Round 2 Standings:
RkTeamNameTiFEDRtg12Pts
1PrincesOparin, GrigoriyGMRUS26161=1.5
2KingsShirov, AlexeiGMLAT26730=0.5
2 teams

