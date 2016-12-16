Nutcracker Match of the Generations 2016 (Games and Results) Nutcracker Match of the Generations 2016 Mark Crowther - Thursday 22nd December 2016

The Nutcracker Match of the Generations took place 16th to 23rd December 2016. An experience team (Kings) of Boris Gelfand, Alexander Morozevich, Alexei Shirov and Aleksey Dreev took on a team of younger Russian players (Princes): Vladimir Fedoseev, Daniil Dubov, Vladislav Artemiev and Grigoriy Oparin. 4 rounds of classical chess and 8 of rapid. The match was drawn 32-32. Grigoriy Oparin beat Alexei Shirov 1.5-0.5 in a blitz match that qualified the winner to the Korchnoi Zurich Chess Challenge (13th to 17th April alongside Kramnik, Anand, MVL, Nakamura, Nepomniachtchi and Svidler).. Shirov lost on time a pawn up in the first blitz game which may not be complete). This year alongside was a match of the generations for women too. The "Queens" beat the "Princesses " 36-28 with Alisa Galliamova being the top scorer.

Leading Final Round 4 Standings: Rk Name Rtg Gms 1 2 3 4 Pts 1 Oparin, Grigoriy 2616 4 1 ½ ½ ½ 2.5 2 Shirov, Alexei 2673 4 ½ ½ 1 ½ 2.5 3 Gelfand, Boris 2725 4 ½ ½ ½ ½ 2.0 4 Dubov, Daniil 2660 4 ½ ½ ½ ½ 2.0 5 Artemiev, Vladislav 2653 4 ½ ½ ½ ½ 2.0 6 Morozevich, Alexander 2676 4 ½ ½ ½ ½ 2.0 7 Dreev, Aleksey 2652 4 0 1 ½ ½ 2.0 8 Fedoseev, Vladimir 2667 4 ½ 0 0 ½ 1 8 teams

Leading Final Round 8 Standings: Rk Name Rtg Gms 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 Pts 1 Gelfand, Boris 2725 8 1 ½ 1 ½ 1 0 ½ ½ 5.0 2 Shirov, Alexei 2673 8 ½ ½ ½ ½ 0 1 1 1 5.0 3 Artemiev, Vladislav 2653 8 0 1 ½ 1 1 0 1 ½ 5.0 4 Oparin, Grigoriy 2616 8 ½ ½ ½ ½ 1 1 ½ ½ 5.0 5 Fedoseev, Vladimir 2667 8 ½ ½ ½ ½ 0 1 0 ½ 3.5 6 Dubov, Daniil 2660 8 ½ 0 0 ½ ½ 1 1 0 3.5 7 Morozevich, Alexander 2676 8 ½ 0 ½ ½ ½ 0 0 ½ 2.5 8 Dreev, Aleksey 2652 8 ½ 1 ½ 0 0 0 0 ½ 2.5 8 teams

Leading Final Round 4 Standings: Rk Name Rtg Gms 1 2 3 4 Pts 1 Galliamova, Alisa 2443 4 ½ 1 ½ 1 3.0 2 Shuvalova, Polina 2383 4 ½ 1 1 0 2.5 3 Maltsevskaya, Aleksandra 2251 4 ½ 1 ½ ½ 2.5 4 Kovalevskaya, Ekaterina 2430 4 ½ ½ 0 1 2.0 5 Zaiatz, Elena 2313 4 1 0 ½ ½ 2.0 6 Solozhenkina, Elizaveta 2269 4 ½ ½ ½ 0 1.5 7 Strutinskaia, Galina 2266 4 ½ 0 0 1 1.5 8 Dimitrova, Aleksandra 2319 4 0 0 1 0 1.0 8 teams

Leading Final Round 8 Standings: Rk Name Rtg Gms 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 Pts 1 Galliamova, Alisa 2443 8 1 ½ 1 ½ 1 1 ½ 1 6.5 2 Zaiatz, Elena 2313 8 1 1 ½ 1 ½ 0 1 ½ 5.5 3 Kovalevskaya, Ekaterina 2430 8 ½ ½ 1 ½ 0 1 0 1 4.5 4 Shuvalova, Polina 2383 8 0 1 ½ ½ 1 1 0 0 4.0 5 Dimitrova, Aleksandra 2319 8 0 ½ 0 1 1 0 1 ½ 4.0 6 Solozhenkina, Elizaveta 2269 8 1 0 0 ½ 0 0 0 1 2.5 7 Maltsevskaya, Aleksandra 2251 8 ½ ½ ½ 0 ½ 0 ½ 0 2.5 8 Strutinskaia, Galina 2266 8 0 0 ½ 0 0 1 1 0 2.5 8 teams

