Moscow FIDE Grand Prix 2017 (Games and Results)
Moscow FIDE Grand Prix 2017
Mark Crowther - Thursday 11th May 2017
The Moscow FIDE Grand Prix takes place 12th to 21st May 2017. Players: Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, Hikaru Nakamura, Anish Giri, Ding Liren, Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, Peter Svidler, Ian Nepomniachtchi, Alexander Grischuk, Pentala Harikrishna, Michael Adams, Ernesto Inarkiev, Boris Gelfand, Teimour Radjabov, Francisco Vallejo Pons, Evgeny Tomashevsky, Hou Yifan, Saleh Salem and Jon Ludvig Hammer. I will update this page with the games at the end of each day's play.
Moscow Grand Prix 2017 (Moscow RUS)
Thu 11th May 2017 - Mon 22nd May 2017 - Official Site - Results - Live
Moscow Grand Prix 2017 (24 players 9 Rds Swiss Indiv TC:100:50:15+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games
| Moscow Grand Prix 2017 Moscow RUS Thu 11th May 2017 - Mon 22nd May 2017
Leading Round 1 (of 9) Standings:
|Rk
|SNo
|Name
|FED
|Rtg
|Pts
|1
|16
|Hou Yifan
|CHN
|2652
|1.0
|2
|1
|Vachier-Lagrave Maxime
|FRA
|2795
|0.5
|2
|Nakamura Hikaru
|USA
|2786
|0.5
|3
|Giri Anish
|NED
|2785
|0.5
|4
|Ding Liren
|CHN
|2773
|0.5
|5
|Mamedyarov Shakhriyar
|AZE
|2772
|0.5
|6
|Svidler Peter
|RUS
|2755
|0.5
|8
|Grischuk Alexander
|RUS
|2750
|0.5
|9
|Harikrishna P.
|IND
|2750
|0.5
|10
|Adams Michael
|ENG
|2747
|0.5
|11
|Inarkiev Ernesto
|RUS
|2727
|0.5
|12
|Gelfand Boris
|ISR
|2724
|0.5
|13
|Radjabov Teimour
|AZE
|2710
|0.5
|14
|Vallejo Pons Francisco
|ESP
|2710
|0.5
|15
|Tomashevsky Evgeny
|RUS
|2696
|0.5
|17
|Salem A.R. Saleh
|UAE
|2633
|0.5
|18
|Hammer Jon Ludvig
|NOR
|2621
|0.5
|18
|7
|Nepomniachtchi Ian
|RUS
|2751
|0.0
|18 players
