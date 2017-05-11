Chess24 Jan Nimzo

Moscow FIDE Grand Prix 2017 (Games and Results)

Mark Crowther - Thursday 11th May 2017

The Moscow FIDE Grand Prix takes place 12th to 21st May 2017. Players: Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, Hikaru Nakamura, Anish Giri, Ding Liren, Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, Peter Svidler, Ian Nepomniachtchi, Alexander Grischuk, Pentala Harikrishna, Michael Adams, Ernesto Inarkiev, Boris Gelfand, Teimour Radjabov, Francisco Vallejo Pons, Evgeny Tomashevsky, Hou Yifan, Saleh Salem and Jon Ludvig Hammer. I will update this page with the games at the end of each day's play.

Leading Round 1 (of 9) Standings:
RkSNoNameFEDRtgPts
116Hou YifanCHN26521.0
21Vachier-Lagrave MaximeFRA27950.5
2Nakamura HikaruUSA27860.5
3Giri AnishNED27850.5
4Ding LirenCHN27730.5
5Mamedyarov ShakhriyarAZE27720.5
6Svidler PeterRUS27550.5
8Grischuk AlexanderRUS27500.5
9Harikrishna P.IND27500.5
10Adams MichaelENG27470.5
11Inarkiev ErnestoRUS27270.5
12Gelfand BorisISR27240.5
13Radjabov TeimourAZE27100.5
14Vallejo Pons FranciscoESP27100.5
15Tomashevsky EvgenyRUS26960.5
17Salem A.R. SalehUAE26330.5
18Hammer Jon LudvigNOR26210.5
187Nepomniachtchi IanRUS27510.0
18 players

