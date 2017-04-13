Chess24 Jan Nimzo

Korchnoi Zurich Chess Challenge 2017 (Games and Results)

Korchnoi Zurich Chess Challenge 2017

Mark Crowther - Thursday 13th April 2017

The Korchnoi Zurich Chess Challenge takes place 12th to 17th April 2017. Players: Nakamura, Svidler, Anand, Nepomniachtchi, Kramnik, Gelfand, Oparin and Pelletier. Fast time control of 45m+30spm for the first 7 rounds and then a final day of games at 10 minutes and 5 seconds a move.

Korchnoi Zurich Chess Challenge 2017 (Zurich SUI)
Thu 13th Apr 2017 - Mon 17th Apr 2017

Zurich Korchnoi CC 2017 (8 players 7 Rds SRR Indiv TC:45m+30spm)

Zurich Korchnoi CC Blitz (8 players 7 Rds SRR Indiv TC:10m+5spm)

6th Zurich Opening Blitz (8 players 7 Rds SRR Indiv TC:4m+2spm) - Games in PGN: Opening Blitz

Zurich Korchnoi Open 2017 (7 Rds Swiss Indiv TC:90m+30spm(1)) | Live Open

Anand-Skvortsov 2017 (2 players 1 Rds Match Indiv TC:40m+10spm) - Games in PGN: Exhibition

Zurich Korchnoi CC 2017 (8 players 7 Rds SRR Indiv TC: 45m+30spm) - Games in PGN: PGN Classical

Zurich Korchnoi CC 2017 Zurich SUI (SUI), 13-17 iv 2017 cat. XIX (2720)
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1. Nepomniachtchi, Ian g RUS 2751 * ½ ½ . 1 1 . . 3 2960
2. Kramnik, Vladimir g RUS 2811 ½ * . ½ 1 ½ . . 2858
3. Svidler, Peter g RUS 2747 ½ . * 1 . ½ ½ . 2797
4. Nakamura, Hikaru g USA 2793 . ½ 0 * . . 1 1 2770
5. Anand, Viswanathan g IND 2786 0 0 . . * . 1 1 2 2676
6. Gelfand, Boris g ISR 2724 0 ½ ½ . . * . ½ 2641
7. Pelletier, Yannick g SUI 2541 . . ½ 0 0 . * ½ 1 2539
8. Oparin, Grigoriy g RUS 2604 . . . 0 0 ½ ½ * 1 2518
Round 1 (April 13, 2017)
Nepomniachtchi, Ian - Svidler, Peter ½-½ 49 B46 Sicilian Paulsen
Kramnik, Vladimir - Anand, Viswanathan 1-0 38 A30 English Symmetrical
Nakamura, Hikaru - Pelletier, Yannick 1-0 48 A07 Barcza System
Gelfand, Boris - Oparin, Grigoriy ½-½ 31 D37 QGD 5.Bf4
Round 2 (April 14, 2017)
Kramnik, Vladimir - Nepomniachtchi, Ian ½-½ 58 A48 King's Indian Defence /c2-c4
Svidler, Peter - Gelfand, Boris ½-½ 23 A04 Dutch System
Anand, Viswanathan - Pelletier, Yannick 1-0 39 C11 French Defence
Oparin, Grigoriy - Nakamura, Hikaru 0-1 54 C53 Giuoco Piano
Round 3 (April 14, 2017)
Nepomniachtchi, Ian - Anand, Viswanathan 1-0 41 A35 English Symmetrical
Nakamura, Hikaru - Svidler, Peter 0-1 49 A36 English Botvinnik
Gelfand, Boris - Kramnik, Vladimir ½-½ 47 D35 QGD Exchange
Pelletier, Yannick - Oparin, Grigoriy ½-½ 49 A13 Reti Opening
Round 4 (April 15, 2017)
Nepomniachtchi, Ian - Gelfand, Boris 1-0 37 B92 Sicilian Najdorf with 6.Be2
Kramnik, Vladimir - Nakamura, Hikaru ½-½ 63 D05 Colle System
Svidler, Peter - Pelletier, Yannick ½-½ 38 A07 Barcza System
Anand, Viswanathan - Oparin, Grigoriy 1-0 42 C95 Ruy Lopez Breyer

Zurich Korchnoi CC Blitz (8 players 7 Rds SRR Indiv TC: 10m+5spm)

6th Zurich Opening Blitz (8 players 7 Rds SRR Indiv TC: 4m+2spm)

6th Zurich Opening Blitz Zurich SUI Thu 13th Apr 2017 - Mon 17th Apr 2017
Leading Final Round 7 Standings:
RkNameFEDRtgPtsTB1
1Hikaru NakamuraUSA27934.518.00
2Boris GelfandISR27244.516.25
3Vladimir KramnikRUS28114.015.75
4Ian NepomniachtchiRUS27513.513.50
5Viswanathan AnandIND27863.512.00
6Grigoryi OparinRUS26043.09.75
7Peter SvidlerRUS27472.57.25
8Yannick PelletierSUI25432.56.25
8 players

Zurich Korchnoi Open 2017 (7 Rds Swiss Indiv TC: 90m+30spm(1))

Zurich Korchnoi Open 2017 Zurich SUI Thu 13th Apr 2017 - Mon 17th Apr 2017
Leading Round 3 (of 7) Standings:
RkSNoNameTiFEDRtgPtsTB1TB2TB3
19Ivanisevic IvanGMSRB26333.05.514.52.0
26Berkes FerencGMHUN26483.05.015.51.5
313Tregubov Pavel V.GMRUS25793.05.014.52.0
416Pavlovic MilosGMSRB24953.04.516.51.5
510Bauer ChristianGMFRA26193.04.017.01.0
63Van Wely LoekGMNED26692.56.012.52.0
5Motylev AlexanderGMRUS26582.56.012.52.0
817Esipenko AndreyFMRUS24922.55.014.52.0
94Rakhmanov AleksandrGMRUS26652.55.014.51.5
1012Hera Imre (junior)GMHUN26082.55.014.01.5
1114Zhigalko AndreyGMBLR25772.54.517.01.0
122Safarli EltajGMAZE26802.54.515.01.5
1315Martirosyan Haik M.IMARM25152.07.09.52.0
147Guseinov GadirGMAZE26432.06.013.02.0
1565Kersten JulianAUT20272.05.514.52.0
1621Ballmann MartinIMSUI23952.05.513.02.0
178Romanov EvgenyGMRUS26402.05.513.01.5
1811Perunovic MilosGMSRB26112.05.512.51.5
1919Miezis NormundsGMLAT24682.05.511.02.0
2018Jenni FlorianGMSUI24722.05.015.51.5
2130Rüetschi UrsFMSUI22662.05.015.01.0
34Salzgeber FrankSUI22112.05.015.01.0
231Shirov AlexeiGMLAT26932.04.514.51.5
2422Lazarev VladimirGMFRA23732.04.015.01.0
2525Huss AndreasIMSUI23132.04.014.51.0
26Kolbus DietmarIMGER23082.04.014.51.0
2738Koehler Gerhard Dr.GER21582.03.516.51.0
2820Moor RogerIMSUI23972.03.516.01.0
2924Klundt KlausIMGER23142.03.515.51.0
3058Portmann DanielSUI20542.03.513.01.0
3155Leutwyler MathiasSUI20972.03.017.51.0
3236Haas CarmiSUI21692.02.517.50.5
3323Aeschbach PhilippFMSUI23261.55.513.01.5
3433Georges SachaFMSUI22181.55.013.51.5
3556Gass UlrichGER20801.55.011.01.5
3648Pilhoefer AlexanderGER21241.54.515.51.0
3740Reinwald PatrickAUT21551.54.514.01.5
3845Borner DanielFMSUI21381.54.512.51.0
3944Fischer DanielSUI21411.54.016.01.5
4043Jovanovic SladjanSUI21411.54.014.51.0
4127Weinzettl ErnstIMAUT22941.54.013.51.0
4252Giesinger EliasSUI21111.54.012.01.5
4329Ganaus HannesIMAUT22891.54.011.02.0
4432Wyss JonasFMSUI22461.53.515.01.5
4528Barle JanezIMSLO22901.53.514.01.0
4651Schmid ChristophSUI21131.53.58.51.5
4778Rusconi BenitoSUI19201.05.512.02.0
4837Levrand RolandSUI21591.05.512.02.0
4941Golubeva OksanaWFMRUS21541.05.511.52.0
54Toenz ArthurFRA21071.05.511.52.0
80 players

Anand-Skvortsov 2017 (2 players 1 Rds Match Indiv TC: 40m+10spm)

.