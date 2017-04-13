Korchnoi Zurich Chess Challenge 2017 (Games and Results)
Korchnoi Zurich Chess Challenge 2017
Mark Crowther - Thursday 13th April 2017
The Korchnoi Zurich Chess Challenge takes place 12th to 17th April 2017. Players: Nakamura, Svidler, Anand, Nepomniachtchi, Kramnik, Gelfand, Oparin and Pelletier. Fast time control of 45m+30spm for the first 7 rounds and then a final day of games at 10 minutes and 5 seconds a move.
Korchnoi Zurich Chess Challenge 2017 (Zurich SUI)
Thu 13th Apr 2017 - Mon 17th Apr 2017 - Official Site - Live
Zurich Korchnoi CC 2017 (8 players 7 Rds SRR Indiv TC:45m+30spm) - Games in PGN: PGN Classical | Live Classical
Zurich Korchnoi CC Blitz (8 players 7 Rds SRR Indiv TC:10m+5spm)
6th Zurich Opening Blitz (8 players 7 Rds SRR Indiv TC:4m+2spm) - Games in PGN: Opening Blitz
Zurich Korchnoi Open 2017 (7 Rds Swiss Indiv TC:90m+30spm(1)) | Live Open
Anand-Skvortsov 2017 (2 players 1 Rds Match Indiv TC:40m+10spm) - Games in PGN: Exhibition
Zurich Korchnoi CC 2017 (8 players 7 Rds SRR Indiv TC: 45m+30spm) - Games in PGN: PGN Classical
|Zurich Korchnoi CC 2017 Zurich SUI (SUI), 13-17 iv 2017
|cat. XIX (2720)
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|1.
|Nepomniachtchi, Ian
|g
|RUS
|2751
|*
|½
|½
|.
|1
|1
|.
|.
|3
|2960
|2.
|Kramnik, Vladimir
|g
|RUS
|2811
|½
|*
|.
|½
|1
|½
|.
|.
|2½
|2858
|3.
|Svidler, Peter
|g
|RUS
|2747
|½
|.
|*
|1
|.
|½
|½
|.
|2½
|2797
|4.
|Nakamura, Hikaru
|g
|USA
|2793
|.
|½
|0
|*
|.
|.
|1
|1
|2½
|2770
|5.
|Anand, Viswanathan
|g
|IND
|2786
|0
|0
|.
|.
|*
|.
|1
|1
|2
|2676
|6.
|Gelfand, Boris
|g
|ISR
|2724
|0
|½
|½
|.
|.
|*
|.
|½
|1½
|2641
|7.
|Pelletier, Yannick
|g
|SUI
|2541
|.
|.
|½
|0
|0
|.
|*
|½
|1
|2539
|8.
|Oparin, Grigoriy
|g
|RUS
|2604
|.
|.
|.
|0
|0
|½
|½
|*
|1
|2518
|Round 1 (April 13, 2017)
|Nepomniachtchi, Ian
|- Svidler, Peter
|½-½
|49
|B46
|Sicilian Paulsen
|Kramnik, Vladimir
|- Anand, Viswanathan
|1-0
|38
|A30
|English Symmetrical
|Nakamura, Hikaru
|- Pelletier, Yannick
|1-0
|48
|A07
|Barcza System
|Gelfand, Boris
|- Oparin, Grigoriy
|½-½
|31
|D37
|QGD 5.Bf4
|Round 2 (April 14, 2017)
|Kramnik, Vladimir
|- Nepomniachtchi, Ian
|½-½
|58
|A48
|King's Indian Defence /c2-c4
|Svidler, Peter
|- Gelfand, Boris
|½-½
|23
|A04
|Dutch System
|Anand, Viswanathan
|- Pelletier, Yannick
|1-0
|39
|C11
|French Defence
|Oparin, Grigoriy
|- Nakamura, Hikaru
|0-1
|54
|C53
|Giuoco Piano
|Round 3 (April 14, 2017)
|Nepomniachtchi, Ian
|- Anand, Viswanathan
|1-0
|41
|A35
|English Symmetrical
|Nakamura, Hikaru
|- Svidler, Peter
|0-1
|49
|A36
|English Botvinnik
|Gelfand, Boris
|- Kramnik, Vladimir
|½-½
|47
|D35
|QGD Exchange
|Pelletier, Yannick
|- Oparin, Grigoriy
|½-½
|49
|A13
|Reti Opening
|Round 4 (April 15, 2017)
|Nepomniachtchi, Ian
|- Gelfand, Boris
|1-0
|37
|B92
|Sicilian Najdorf with 6.Be2
|Kramnik, Vladimir
|- Nakamura, Hikaru
|½-½
|63
|D05
|Colle System
|Svidler, Peter
|- Pelletier, Yannick
|½-½
|38
|A07
|Barcza System
|Anand, Viswanathan
|- Oparin, Grigoriy
|1-0
|42
|C95
|Ruy Lopez Breyer
Zurich Korchnoi CC Blitz (8 players 7 Rds SRR Indiv TC: 10m+5spm)
6th Zurich Opening Blitz (8 players 7 Rds SRR Indiv TC: 4m+2spm) - Games in PGN: Opening Blitz
| 6th Zurich Opening Blitz Zurich SUI Thu 13th Apr 2017 - Mon 17th Apr 2017
Leading Final Round 7 Standings:
|Rk
|Name
|FED
|Rtg
|Pts
|TB1
|1
|Hikaru Nakamura
|USA
|2793
|4.5
|18.00
|2
|Boris Gelfand
|ISR
|2724
|4.5
|16.25
|3
|Vladimir Kramnik
|RUS
|2811
|4.0
|15.75
|4
|Ian Nepomniachtchi
|RUS
|2751
|3.5
|13.50
|5
|Viswanathan Anand
|IND
|2786
|3.5
|12.00
|6
|Grigoryi Oparin
|RUS
|2604
|3.0
|9.75
|7
|Peter Svidler
|RUS
|2747
|2.5
|7.25
|8
|Yannick Pelletier
|SUI
|2543
|2.5
|6.25
|8 players
Zurich Korchnoi Open 2017 (7 Rds Swiss Indiv TC: 90m+30spm(1))
| Zurich Korchnoi Open 2017 Zurich SUI Thu 13th Apr 2017 - Mon 17th Apr 2017
Leading Round 3 (of 7) Standings:
|Rk
|SNo
|Name
|Ti
|FED
|Rtg
|Pts
|TB1
|TB2
|TB3
|1
|9
|Ivanisevic Ivan
|GM
|SRB
|2633
|3.0
|5.5
|14.5
|2.0
|2
|6
|Berkes Ferenc
|GM
|HUN
|2648
|3.0
|5.0
|15.5
|1.5
|3
|13
|Tregubov Pavel V.
|GM
|RUS
|2579
|3.0
|5.0
|14.5
|2.0
|4
|16
|Pavlovic Milos
|GM
|SRB
|2495
|3.0
|4.5
|16.5
|1.5
|5
|10
|Bauer Christian
|GM
|FRA
|2619
|3.0
|4.0
|17.0
|1.0
|6
|3
|Van Wely Loek
|GM
|NED
|2669
|2.5
|6.0
|12.5
|2.0
|5
|Motylev Alexander
|GM
|RUS
|2658
|2.5
|6.0
|12.5
|2.0
|8
|17
|Esipenko Andrey
|FM
|RUS
|2492
|2.5
|5.0
|14.5
|2.0
|9
|4
|Rakhmanov Aleksandr
|GM
|RUS
|2665
|2.5
|5.0
|14.5
|1.5
|10
|12
|Hera Imre (junior)
|GM
|HUN
|2608
|2.5
|5.0
|14.0
|1.5
|11
|14
|Zhigalko Andrey
|GM
|BLR
|2577
|2.5
|4.5
|17.0
|1.0
|12
|2
|Safarli Eltaj
|GM
|AZE
|2680
|2.5
|4.5
|15.0
|1.5
|13
|15
|Martirosyan Haik M.
|IM
|ARM
|2515
|2.0
|7.0
|9.5
|2.0
|14
|7
|Guseinov Gadir
|GM
|AZE
|2643
|2.0
|6.0
|13.0
|2.0
|15
|65
|Kersten Julian
|AUT
|2027
|2.0
|5.5
|14.5
|2.0
|16
|21
|Ballmann Martin
|IM
|SUI
|2395
|2.0
|5.5
|13.0
|2.0
|17
|8
|Romanov Evgeny
|GM
|RUS
|2640
|2.0
|5.5
|13.0
|1.5
|18
|11
|Perunovic Milos
|GM
|SRB
|2611
|2.0
|5.5
|12.5
|1.5
|19
|19
|Miezis Normunds
|GM
|LAT
|2468
|2.0
|5.5
|11.0
|2.0
|20
|18
|Jenni Florian
|GM
|SUI
|2472
|2.0
|5.0
|15.5
|1.5
|21
|30
|Rüetschi Urs
|FM
|SUI
|2266
|2.0
|5.0
|15.0
|1.0
|34
|Salzgeber Frank
|SUI
|2211
|2.0
|5.0
|15.0
|1.0
|23
|1
|Shirov Alexei
|GM
|LAT
|2693
|2.0
|4.5
|14.5
|1.5
|24
|22
|Lazarev Vladimir
|GM
|FRA
|2373
|2.0
|4.0
|15.0
|1.0
|25
|25
|Huss Andreas
|IM
|SUI
|2313
|2.0
|4.0
|14.5
|1.0
|26
|Kolbus Dietmar
|IM
|GER
|2308
|2.0
|4.0
|14.5
|1.0
|27
|38
|Koehler Gerhard Dr.
|GER
|2158
|2.0
|3.5
|16.5
|1.0
|28
|20
|Moor Roger
|IM
|SUI
|2397
|2.0
|3.5
|16.0
|1.0
|29
|24
|Klundt Klaus
|IM
|GER
|2314
|2.0
|3.5
|15.5
|1.0
|30
|58
|Portmann Daniel
|SUI
|2054
|2.0
|3.5
|13.0
|1.0
|31
|55
|Leutwyler Mathias
|SUI
|2097
|2.0
|3.0
|17.5
|1.0
|32
|36
|Haas Carmi
|SUI
|2169
|2.0
|2.5
|17.5
|0.5
|33
|23
|Aeschbach Philipp
|FM
|SUI
|2326
|1.5
|5.5
|13.0
|1.5
|34
|33
|Georges Sacha
|FM
|SUI
|2218
|1.5
|5.0
|13.5
|1.5
|35
|56
|Gass Ulrich
|GER
|2080
|1.5
|5.0
|11.0
|1.5
|36
|48
|Pilhoefer Alexander
|GER
|2124
|1.5
|4.5
|15.5
|1.0
|37
|40
|Reinwald Patrick
|AUT
|2155
|1.5
|4.5
|14.0
|1.5
|38
|45
|Borner Daniel
|FM
|SUI
|2138
|1.5
|4.5
|12.5
|1.0
|39
|44
|Fischer Daniel
|SUI
|2141
|1.5
|4.0
|16.0
|1.5
|40
|43
|Jovanovic Sladjan
|SUI
|2141
|1.5
|4.0
|14.5
|1.0
|41
|27
|Weinzettl Ernst
|IM
|AUT
|2294
|1.5
|4.0
|13.5
|1.0
|42
|52
|Giesinger Elias
|SUI
|2111
|1.5
|4.0
|12.0
|1.5
|43
|29
|Ganaus Hannes
|IM
|AUT
|2289
|1.5
|4.0
|11.0
|2.0
|44
|32
|Wyss Jonas
|FM
|SUI
|2246
|1.5
|3.5
|15.0
|1.5
|45
|28
|Barle Janez
|IM
|SLO
|2290
|1.5
|3.5
|14.0
|1.0
|46
|51
|Schmid Christoph
|SUI
|2113
|1.5
|3.5
|8.5
|1.5
|47
|78
|Rusconi Benito
|SUI
|1920
|1.0
|5.5
|12.0
|2.0
|48
|37
|Levrand Roland
|SUI
|2159
|1.0
|5.5
|12.0
|2.0
|49
|41
|Golubeva Oksana
|WFM
|RUS
|2154
|1.0
|5.5
|11.5
|2.0
|54
|Toenz Arthur
|FRA
|2107
|1.0
|5.5
|11.5
|2.0
|80 players
Anand-Skvortsov 2017 (2 players 1 Rds Match Indiv TC: 40m+10spm) - Games in PGN: Exhibition
