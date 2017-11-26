Kings Tournament 2017 (Games and Results)
Kings Tournament 2017
Mark Crowther - Tuesday 28th November 2017
The King's tournament took place 26th to 28th November 2017. This year it was a rapid and blitz event with sections for men's and women's fields. Players Men: Ivanchuk, Karjakin, Wei Yi and Bogdan-Daniel Deac. Women: Anna Muzychuk, Elisabeth Paehtz, Pia Cramling and Corina-Isabela Peptan. Vassily Ivanchuk dominated the men's event winning both sections ahead of Sergey Karjakin, Anna Muzychuk similarly won the rapid and blitz in the women's section.
11th Kings Tournament 2017 (Medias ROU)
Sun 26th Nov 2017 - Tue 28th Nov 2017 - Official Site
11th Kings Rapid 2017 (4 players 6 Rds DRR Indiv TC:15m+10spm) - Games in PGN: Men Rapid
11th Kings Blitz 2017 (4 players 12 Rds Indiv TC:3m+2spm) - Games in PGN: Blitz Men
11th Kings Blitz Women (4 players 12 Rds Indiv TC:3m+2spm) - Games in PGN: Blitz Women
11th Kings Rapid Women (4 players 6 Rds DRR Indiv TC:15m+10spm) - Games in PGN: Women Rapid
11th Kings Rapid 2017 (4 players 6 Rds DRR Indiv TC: 15m+10spm) - Games in PGN: Men Rapid
| 11th Kings Rapid 2017 Medias ROU Sun 26th Nov 2017 - Tue 28th Nov 2017
Leading Final Round 6 Standings:
|Rk
|SNo
|Name
|FED
|Rtg
|Pts
|TB1
|TB2
|TB3
|1
|3
|Ivanchuk Vassily
|UKR
|2799
|4.0
|0.0
|2
|10.75
|2
|2
|Karjakin Sergey
|RUS
|2763
|3.5
|0.0
|3
|8.50
|3
|4
|Wei Yi
|CHN
|2669
|2.5
|0.0
|1
|8.50
|4
|1
|Deac Bogdan-Daniel
|ROU
|2505
|2.0
|0.0
|1
|5.75
|4 players
11th Kings Blitz 2017 (4 players 12 Rds Indiv TC: 3m+2spm) - Games in PGN: Blitz Men
| 11th Kings Blitz 2017 Medias ROU Sun 26th Nov 2017 - Tue 28th Nov 2017
Leading Final Round 12 Standings:
|Rk
|SNo
|Name
|FED
|Rtg
|Pts
|TB1
|TB2
|TB3
|1
|3
|Ivanchuk Vassily
|UKR
|2767
|9.5
|0.0
|8
|45.00
|2
|2
|Karjakin Sergey
|RUS
|2889
|7.5
|0.0
|7
|31.50
|3
|4
|Wei Yi
|CHN
|2724
|4.0
|0.0
|2
|25.25
|4
|1
|Deac Bogdan-Daniel
|ROU
|2417
|3.0
|0.0
|2
|14.75
|4 players
11th Kings Rapid Women (4 players 6 Rds DRR Indiv TC: 15m+10spm) - Games in PGN: Women Rapid
| 11th Kings Rapid Women Medias ROU Sun 26th Nov 2017 - Tue 28th Nov 2017
Leading Final Round 6 Standings:
|Rk
|SNo
|Name
|FED
|Rtg
|Pts
|TB1
|TB2
|TB3
|1
|1
|Muzychuk Anna
|UKR
|2606
|4.5
|0.0
|3
|10.25
|2
|3
|Paehtz Elisabeth
|GER
|2455
|3.5
|0.0
|2
|7.25
|3
|2
|Cramling Pia
|SWE
|2434
|3.0
|0.0
|0
|9.00
|4
|4
|Peptan Corina-Isabela
|ROU
|2361
|1.0
|0.0
|0
|3.00
|4 players
11th Kings Blitz Women (4 players 12 Rds Indiv TC: 3m+2spm) - Games in PGN: Blitz Women
| 11th Kings Blitz Women Medias ROU Sun 26th Nov 2017 - Tue 28th Nov 2017
Leading Final Round 12 Standings:
|Rk
|SNo
|Name
|FED
|Rtg
|Pts
|TB1
|TB2
|TB3
|1
|1
|Muzychuk Anna
|UKR
|2604
|8.0
|0.0
|5
|40.75
|2
|3
|Paehtz Elisabeth
|GER
|2483
|6.5
|0.0
|4
|34.75
|3
|2
|Cramling Pia
|SWE
|2267
|6.0
|0.0
|3
|35.25
|4
|4
|Peptan Corina-Isabela
|ROU
|2324
|3.5
|0.0
|2
|22.75
|4 players
