Kings Tournament 2017 (Games and Results) Kings Tournament 2017 Mark Crowther - Tuesday 28th November 2017

The King's tournament took place 26th to 28th November 2017. This year it was a rapid and blitz event with sections for men's and women's fields. Players Men: Ivanchuk, Karjakin, Wei Yi and Bogdan-Daniel Deac. Women: Anna Muzychuk, Elisabeth Paehtz, Pia Cramling and Corina-Isabela Peptan. Vassily Ivanchuk dominated the men's event winning both sections ahead of Sergey Karjakin, Anna Muzychuk similarly won the rapid and blitz in the women's section.

11th Kings Tournament 2017 (Medias ROU)

Sun 26th Nov 2017 - Tue 28th Nov 2017 - Official Site 11th Kings Rapid 2017 (4 players 6 Rds DRR Indiv TC:15m+10spm) - Games in PGN: Men Rapid 11th Kings Blitz 2017 (4 players 12 Rds Indiv TC:3m+2spm) - Games in PGN: Blitz Men 11th Kings Blitz Women (4 players 12 Rds Indiv TC:3m+2spm) - Games in PGN: Blitz Women 11th Kings Rapid Women (4 players 6 Rds DRR Indiv TC:15m+10spm) - Games in PGN: Women Rapid

11th Kings Rapid 2017 (4 players 6 Rds DRR Indiv TC: 15m+10spm) - Games in PGN: Men Rapid

11th Kings Rapid 2017 Medias ROU Sun 26th Nov 2017 - Tue 28th Nov 2017

Leading Final Round 6 Standings: Rk SNo Name FED Rtg Pts TB1 TB2 TB3 1 3 Ivanchuk Vassily UKR 2799 4.0 0.0 2 10.75 2 2 Karjakin Sergey RUS 2763 3.5 0.0 3 8.50 3 4 Wei Yi CHN 2669 2.5 0.0 1 8.50 4 1 Deac Bogdan-Daniel ROU 2505 2.0 0.0 1 5.75 4 players

11th Kings Blitz 2017 (4 players 12 Rds Indiv TC: 3m+2spm) - Games in PGN: Blitz Men

11th Kings Blitz 2017 Medias ROU Sun 26th Nov 2017 - Tue 28th Nov 2017

Leading Final Round 12 Standings: Rk SNo Name FED Rtg Pts TB1 TB2 TB3 1 3 Ivanchuk Vassily UKR 2767 9.5 0.0 8 45.00 2 2 Karjakin Sergey RUS 2889 7.5 0.0 7 31.50 3 4 Wei Yi CHN 2724 4.0 0.0 2 25.25 4 1 Deac Bogdan-Daniel ROU 2417 3.0 0.0 2 14.75 4 players

11th Kings Rapid Women (4 players 6 Rds DRR Indiv TC: 15m+10spm) - Games in PGN: Women Rapid

11th Kings Rapid Women Medias ROU Sun 26th Nov 2017 - Tue 28th Nov 2017

Leading Final Round 6 Standings: Rk SNo Name FED Rtg Pts TB1 TB2 TB3 1 1 Muzychuk Anna UKR 2606 4.5 0.0 3 10.25 2 3 Paehtz Elisabeth GER 2455 3.5 0.0 2 7.25 3 2 Cramling Pia SWE 2434 3.0 0.0 0 9.00 4 4 Peptan Corina-Isabela ROU 2361 1.0 0.0 0 3.00 4 players

11th Kings Blitz Women (4 players 12 Rds Indiv TC: 3m+2spm) - Games in PGN: Blitz Women

