Kings Tournament 2017 (Games and Results)

Mark Crowther - Tuesday 28th November 2017

The King's tournament took place 26th to 28th November 2017. This year it was a rapid and blitz event with sections for men's and women's fields. Players Men: Ivanchuk, Karjakin, Wei Yi and Bogdan-Daniel Deac. Women: Anna Muzychuk, Elisabeth Paehtz, Pia Cramling and Corina-Isabela Peptan. Vassily Ivanchuk dominated the men's event winning both sections ahead of Sergey Karjakin, Anna Muzychuk similarly won the rapid and blitz in the women's section.

11th Kings Tournament 2017 (Medias ROU)
Sun 26th Nov 2017 - Tue 28th Nov 2017 - Official Site

11th Kings Rapid 2017 (4 players 6 Rds DRR Indiv TC:15m+10spm) - Games in PGN: Men Rapid

11th Kings Blitz 2017 (4 players 12 Rds Indiv TC:3m+2spm) - Games in PGN: Blitz Men

11th Kings Blitz Women (4 players 12 Rds Indiv TC:3m+2spm) - Games in PGN: Blitz Women

11th Kings Rapid Women (4 players 6 Rds DRR Indiv TC:15m+10spm) - Games in PGN: Women Rapid

11th Kings Rapid 2017 (4 players 6 Rds DRR Indiv TC: 15m+10spm) - Games in PGN: Men Rapid

11th Kings Rapid 2017 Medias ROU Sun 26th Nov 2017 - Tue 28th Nov 2017
Leading Final Round 6 Standings:
RkSNoNameFEDRtgPtsTB1TB2TB3
13Ivanchuk VassilyUKR27994.00.0210.75
22Karjakin SergeyRUS27633.50.038.50
34Wei YiCHN26692.50.018.50
41Deac Bogdan-DanielROU25052.00.015.75
4 players

11th Kings Blitz 2017 (4 players 12 Rds Indiv TC: 3m+2spm) - Games in PGN: Blitz Men

11th Kings Blitz 2017 Medias ROU Sun 26th Nov 2017 - Tue 28th Nov 2017
Leading Final Round 12 Standings:
RkSNoNameFEDRtgPtsTB1TB2TB3
13Ivanchuk VassilyUKR27679.50.0845.00
22Karjakin SergeyRUS28897.50.0731.50
34Wei YiCHN27244.00.0225.25
41Deac Bogdan-DanielROU24173.00.0214.75
4 players

11th Kings Rapid Women (4 players 6 Rds DRR Indiv TC: 15m+10spm) - Games in PGN: Women Rapid

11th Kings Rapid Women Medias ROU Sun 26th Nov 2017 - Tue 28th Nov 2017
Leading Final Round 6 Standings:
RkSNoNameFEDRtgPtsTB1TB2TB3
11Muzychuk AnnaUKR26064.50.0310.25
23Paehtz ElisabethGER24553.50.027.25
32Cramling PiaSWE24343.00.009.00
44Peptan Corina-IsabelaROU23611.00.003.00
4 players

11th Kings Blitz Women (4 players 12 Rds Indiv TC: 3m+2spm) - Games in PGN: Blitz Women

11th Kings Blitz Women Medias ROU Sun 26th Nov 2017 - Tue 28th Nov 2017
Leading Final Round 12 Standings:
RkSNoNameFEDRtgPtsTB1TB2TB3
11Muzychuk AnnaUKR26048.00.0540.75
23Paehtz ElisabethGER24836.50.0434.75
32Cramling PiaSWE22676.00.0335.25
44Peptan Corina-IsabelaROU23243.50.0222.75
4 players

