IMSA Elite Mind Games 2017 (Games and Results) IMSA Elite Mind Games 2017 Mark Crowther - Tuesday 12th December 2017

The IMSA Elite Mind Games take place in Huai'an, China 10th to 15th December 2017. Players: Men: Vladislav Artemiev, Quang Liem Le, Yangyi Yu, Liren Ding, Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, Wang Hao, Alexander Grischuk, Dmitry Andreikin, Rauf Mamedov, Anton Korobov, Vassily Ivanchuk and Pentala Harikrishna. Women: Nana Dzagnidze, Dronavalli Harika, Anna Muzychuk, Mariya Muzychuk, Wenjun Ju, Xue Zhao, Anna Ushenina, Alexandra Kosteniuk, Elisabeth Paehtz, Antoaneta Stefanova, Zhongyi Tan and Kateryna Lagno.

Games in three formats, rapid, blitz and rapid Basque (two games vs the same opponent at the same time).

2nd IMSA Elite Mind Games 2017 (Huai'an CHN)

Sun 10th Dec 2017 - Fri 15th Dec 2017 - Official Site - Results - Live 2nd IMSA Rapid 2017 (12 players 7 Rds Swiss Indiv TC:20m+10spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Rapid Games 2nd IMSA Rapid w 2017 (12 players 7 Rds Swiss Indiv TC:20m+10spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Rapid Women Games 2nd IMSA Blitz 2017 (12 players 22 Rds DRR Indiv TC:3m+2spm) - Games in PGN: Blitz Games Men 2nd IMSA Blitz w 2017 (12 players 22 Rds DRR Indiv TC:3m+2spm) - Games in PGN: Blitz Games Women 2nd IMSA Basque 2017 (12 players 5 Rds Swiss Indiv TC:20m+10spm(1)) 2nd IMSA Basque w 2017 (12 players 5 Rds Swiss Indiv TC:20m+10spm(1))

2nd IMSA Rapid 2017 (12 players 7 Rds Swiss Indiv TC: 20m+10spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Rapid Games

2nd IMSA Rapid 2017 Huai'an CHN Sun 10th Dec 2017 - Fri 15th Dec 2017

Leading Final Round 7 Standings: Rk SNo Name FED Rtg Pts TB1 TB2 TB3 1 8 Andreikin Dmitry RUS 2705 4.5 1.5 2864 2762 2 5 Mamedyarov Shakhriyar AZE 2814 4.5 1.0 2864 2762 3 2 Le Quang Liem VIE 2750 4.5 0.5 2860 2758 4 4 Ding Liren CHN 2734 4.0 0.5 2797 2747 5 6 Wang Hao CHN 2770 4.0 0.5 2783 2733 6 10 Korobov Anton UKR 2765 3.5 0.0 2740 2740 7 12 Harikrishna P. IND 2687 3.0 0.0 2707 2757 8 3 Yu Yangyi CHN 2752 3.0 0.0 2693 2743 9 11 Ivanchuk Vassily UKR 2796 3.0 0.0 2683 2733 10 7 Grischuk Alexander RUS 2813 3.0 0.0 2677 2727 11 1 Artemiev Vladislav RUS 2687 2.5 1.0 2657 2759 12 9 Mamedov Rauf AZE 2695 2.5 0.0 2646 2748 12 players

2nd IMSA Rapid w 2017 (12 players 7 Rds Swiss Indiv TC: 20m+10spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Rapid Women Games

2nd IMSA Rapid w 2017 Huai'an CHN Sun 10th Dec 2017 - Fri 15th Dec 2017

Leading Final Round 7 Standings: Rk SNo Name FED Rtg Pts TB1 TB2 TB3 1 10 Stefanova Antoaneta FID 2497 4.5 0.0 2646 2544 2 8 Muzychuk Anna UKR 2607 4.5 0.0 2624 2522 3 4 Muzychuk Mariya UKR 2498 4.5 0.0 2617 2515 4 3 Lagno Kateryna RUS 2590 4.5 0.0 2611 2509 5 12 Ushenina Anna UKR 2482 4.5 0.0 2608 2506 6 5 Harika Dronavalli IND 2466 4.0 0.0 2576 2526 7 6 Dzagnidze Nana GEO 2508 3.5 0.0 2498 2498 8 1 Ju Wenjun CHN 2537 3.0 0.0 2474 2524 9 9 Zhao Xue CHN 2454 2.5 1.5 2425 2527 10 11 Tan Zhongyi CHN 2502 2.5 1.0 2406 2508 11 2 Kosteniuk Alexandra RUS 2586 2.5 0.5 2408 2510 12 7 Paehtz Elisabeth GER 2467 1.5 0.0 2275 2505 12 players

2nd IMSA Blitz 2017 (12 players 22 Rds DRR Indiv TC: 3m+2spm) - Games in PGN: Blitz Games Men

2nd IMSA Blitz 2017 Huai'an CHN Sun 10th Dec 2017 - Fri 15th Dec 2017

Leading Final Round 22 Standings: Rk SNo Name FED Rtg Pts TB1 TB2 TB3 1 10 Artemiev Vladislav RUS 2798 16.0 2.0 167.00 13.0 2 6 Grischuk Alexander RUS 2725 16.0 0.0 157.50 14.0 3 3 Andreikin Dmitry RUS 2771 14.0 0.0 150.00 10.0 4 2 Yu Yangyi CHN 2701 12.0 0.0 119.50 9.0 5 7 Ivanchuk Vassily UKR 2815 11.0 1.0 112.00 9.0 6 4 Ding Liren CHN 2837 11.0 1.0 106.00 7.0 7 12 Le Quang Liem VIE 2771 10.0 3.0 95.50 7.0 8 5 Wang Hao CHN 2737 10.0 2.0 102.50 6.0 9 11 Harikrishna P. IND 2759 10.0 1.0 107.00 6.0 10 1 Mamedov Rauf AZE 2755 8.0 0.0 77.00 5.0 11 8 Korobov Anton UKR 2760 7.0 2.0 79.50 5.0 12 9 Mamedyarov Shakhriyar AZE 2770 7.0 0.0 74.50 3.0 12 players

2nd IMSA Blitz w 2017 (12 players 22 Rds DRR Indiv TC: 3m+2spm) - Games in PGN: Blitz Games Women

2nd IMSA Blitz w 2017 Huai'an CHN Sun 10th Dec 2017 - Fri 15th Dec 2017

Leading Final Round 22 Standings: Rk SNo Name FED Rtg Pts TB1 TB2 TB3 1 4 Stefanova Antoaneta FID 2517 14.5 0.0 146.75 10.0 2 1 Ju Wenjun CHN 2548 13.5 1.5 133.00 11.0 3 5 Kosteniuk Alexandra RUS 2526 13.5 0.5 140.00 9.0 4 6 Lagno Kateryna RUS 2619 13.0 0.0 130.25 9.0 5 10 Harika Dronavalli IND 2537 12.5 1.0 128.50 8.0 6 9 Zhao Xue CHN 2499 12.5 1.0 126.25 10.0 7 11 Dzagnidze Nana GEO 2453 12.0 0.0 124.50 10.0 8 12 Muzychuk Anna UKR 2574 11.5 0.0 115.00 7.0 9 8 Ushenina Anna UKR 2457 10.0 0.0 96.75 7.0 10 3 Tan Zhongyi CHN 2543 9.5 0.0 89.75 7.0 11 2 Muzychuk Mariya UKR 2430 6.0 0.0 67.00 3.0 12 7 Paehtz Elisabeth GER 2467 3.5 0.0 35.25 3.0 12 players

2nd IMSA Basque 2017 (12 players 5 Rds Swiss Indiv TC: 20m+10spm(1))