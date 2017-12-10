IMSA Elite Mind Games 2017 (Games and Results)
IMSA Elite Mind Games 2017
Mark Crowther - Tuesday 12th December 2017
The IMSA Elite Mind Games take place in Huai'an, China 10th to 15th December 2017. Players: Men: Vladislav Artemiev, Quang Liem Le, Yangyi Yu, Liren Ding, Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, Wang Hao, Alexander Grischuk, Dmitry Andreikin, Rauf Mamedov, Anton Korobov, Vassily Ivanchuk and Pentala Harikrishna. Women: Nana Dzagnidze, Dronavalli Harika, Anna Muzychuk, Mariya Muzychuk, Wenjun Ju, Xue Zhao, Anna Ushenina, Alexandra Kosteniuk, Elisabeth Paehtz, Antoaneta Stefanova, Zhongyi Tan and Kateryna Lagno.
Games in three formats, rapid, blitz and rapid Basque (two games vs the same opponent at the same time).
2nd IMSA Elite Mind Games 2017 (Huai'an CHN)
Sun 10th Dec 2017 - Fri 15th Dec 2017 - Official Site - Results - Live
2nd IMSA Rapid 2017 (12 players 7 Rds Swiss Indiv TC:20m+10spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Rapid Games
2nd IMSA Rapid w 2017 (12 players 7 Rds Swiss Indiv TC:20m+10spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Rapid Women Games
2nd IMSA Blitz 2017 (12 players 22 Rds DRR Indiv TC:3m+2spm) - Games in PGN: Blitz Games Men
2nd IMSA Blitz w 2017 (12 players 22 Rds DRR Indiv TC:3m+2spm) - Games in PGN: Blitz Games Women
2nd IMSA Basque 2017 (12 players 5 Rds Swiss Indiv TC:20m+10spm(1))
2nd IMSA Basque w 2017 (12 players 5 Rds Swiss Indiv TC:20m+10spm(1))
2nd IMSA Rapid 2017 (12 players 7 Rds Swiss Indiv TC: 20m+10spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Rapid Games
vs
ChessTempo viewer
| 2nd IMSA Rapid 2017 Huai'an CHN Sun 10th Dec 2017 - Fri 15th Dec 2017
Leading Final Round 7 Standings:
|Rk
|SNo
|Name
|FED
|Rtg
|Pts
|TB1
|TB2
|TB3
|1
|8
|Andreikin Dmitry
|RUS
|2705
|4.5
|1.5
|2864
|2762
|2
|5
|Mamedyarov Shakhriyar
|AZE
|2814
|4.5
|1.0
|2864
|2762
|3
|2
|Le Quang Liem
|VIE
|2750
|4.5
|0.5
|2860
|2758
|4
|4
|Ding Liren
|CHN
|2734
|4.0
|0.5
|2797
|2747
|5
|6
|Wang Hao
|CHN
|2770
|4.0
|0.5
|2783
|2733
|6
|10
|Korobov Anton
|UKR
|2765
|3.5
|0.0
|2740
|2740
|7
|12
|Harikrishna P.
|IND
|2687
|3.0
|0.0
|2707
|2757
|8
|3
|Yu Yangyi
|CHN
|2752
|3.0
|0.0
|2693
|2743
|9
|11
|Ivanchuk Vassily
|UKR
|2796
|3.0
|0.0
|2683
|2733
|10
|7
|Grischuk Alexander
|RUS
|2813
|3.0
|0.0
|2677
|2727
|11
|1
|Artemiev Vladislav
|RUS
|2687
|2.5
|1.0
|2657
|2759
|12
|9
|Mamedov Rauf
|AZE
|2695
|2.5
|0.0
|2646
|2748
|12 players
2nd IMSA Rapid w 2017 (12 players 7 Rds Swiss Indiv TC: 20m+10spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Rapid Women Games
vs
ChessTempo viewer
| 2nd IMSA Rapid w 2017 Huai'an CHN Sun 10th Dec 2017 - Fri 15th Dec 2017
Leading Final Round 7 Standings:
|Rk
|SNo
|Name
|FED
|Rtg
|Pts
|TB1
|TB2
|TB3
|1
|10
|Stefanova Antoaneta
|FID
|2497
|4.5
|0.0
|2646
|2544
|2
|8
|Muzychuk Anna
|UKR
|2607
|4.5
|0.0
|2624
|2522
|3
|4
|Muzychuk Mariya
|UKR
|2498
|4.5
|0.0
|2617
|2515
|4
|3
|Lagno Kateryna
|RUS
|2590
|4.5
|0.0
|2611
|2509
|5
|12
|Ushenina Anna
|UKR
|2482
|4.5
|0.0
|2608
|2506
|6
|5
|Harika Dronavalli
|IND
|2466
|4.0
|0.0
|2576
|2526
|7
|6
|Dzagnidze Nana
|GEO
|2508
|3.5
|0.0
|2498
|2498
|8
|1
|Ju Wenjun
|CHN
|2537
|3.0
|0.0
|2474
|2524
|9
|9
|Zhao Xue
|CHN
|2454
|2.5
|1.5
|2425
|2527
|10
|11
|Tan Zhongyi
|CHN
|2502
|2.5
|1.0
|2406
|2508
|11
|2
|Kosteniuk Alexandra
|RUS
|2586
|2.5
|0.5
|2408
|2510
|12
|7
|Paehtz Elisabeth
|GER
|2467
|1.5
|0.0
|2275
|2505
|12 players
2nd IMSA Blitz 2017 (12 players 22 Rds DRR Indiv TC: 3m+2spm) - Games in PGN: Blitz Games Men
vs
ChessTempo viewer
| 2nd IMSA Blitz 2017 Huai'an CHN Sun 10th Dec 2017 - Fri 15th Dec 2017
Leading Final Round 22 Standings:
|Rk
|SNo
|Name
|FED
|Rtg
|Pts
|TB1
|TB2
|TB3
|1
|10
|Artemiev Vladislav
|RUS
|2798
|16.0
|2.0
|167.00
|13.0
|2
|6
|Grischuk Alexander
|RUS
|2725
|16.0
|0.0
|157.50
|14.0
|3
|3
|Andreikin Dmitry
|RUS
|2771
|14.0
|0.0
|150.00
|10.0
|4
|2
|Yu Yangyi
|CHN
|2701
|12.0
|0.0
|119.50
|9.0
|5
|7
|Ivanchuk Vassily
|UKR
|2815
|11.0
|1.0
|112.00
|9.0
|6
|4
|Ding Liren
|CHN
|2837
|11.0
|1.0
|106.00
|7.0
|7
|12
|Le Quang Liem
|VIE
|2771
|10.0
|3.0
|95.50
|7.0
|8
|5
|Wang Hao
|CHN
|2737
|10.0
|2.0
|102.50
|6.0
|9
|11
|Harikrishna P.
|IND
|2759
|10.0
|1.0
|107.00
|6.0
|10
|1
|Mamedov Rauf
|AZE
|2755
|8.0
|0.0
|77.00
|5.0
|11
|8
|Korobov Anton
|UKR
|2760
|7.0
|2.0
|79.50
|5.0
|12
|9
|Mamedyarov Shakhriyar
|AZE
|2770
|7.0
|0.0
|74.50
|3.0
|12 players
2nd IMSA Blitz w 2017 (12 players 22 Rds DRR Indiv TC: 3m+2spm) - Games in PGN: Blitz Games Women
vs
ChessTempo viewer
| 2nd IMSA Blitz w 2017 Huai'an CHN Sun 10th Dec 2017 - Fri 15th Dec 2017
Leading Final Round 22 Standings:
|Rk
|SNo
|Name
|FED
|Rtg
|Pts
|TB1
|TB2
|TB3
|1
|4
|Stefanova Antoaneta
|FID
|2517
|14.5
|0.0
|146.75
|10.0
|2
|1
|Ju Wenjun
|CHN
|2548
|13.5
|1.5
|133.00
|11.0
|3
|5
|Kosteniuk Alexandra
|RUS
|2526
|13.5
|0.5
|140.00
|9.0
|4
|6
|Lagno Kateryna
|RUS
|2619
|13.0
|0.0
|130.25
|9.0
|5
|10
|Harika Dronavalli
|IND
|2537
|12.5
|1.0
|128.50
|8.0
|6
|9
|Zhao Xue
|CHN
|2499
|12.5
|1.0
|126.25
|10.0
|7
|11
|Dzagnidze Nana
|GEO
|2453
|12.0
|0.0
|124.50
|10.0
|8
|12
|Muzychuk Anna
|UKR
|2574
|11.5
|0.0
|115.00
|7.0
|9
|8
|Ushenina Anna
|UKR
|2457
|10.0
|0.0
|96.75
|7.0
|10
|3
|Tan Zhongyi
|CHN
|2543
|9.5
|0.0
|89.75
|7.0
|11
|2
|Muzychuk Mariya
|UKR
|2430
|6.0
|0.0
|67.00
|3.0
|12
|7
|Paehtz Elisabeth
|GER
|2467
|3.5
|0.0
|35.25
|3.0
|12 players
2nd IMSA Basque 2017 (12 players 5 Rds Swiss Indiv TC: 20m+10spm(1))
2nd IMSA Basque w 2017 (12 players 5 Rds Swiss Indiv TC: 20m+10spm(1))
TWIC is 23. First issue 17th September 1994.