IMSA Elite Mind Games 2017 (Games and Results)

Mark Crowther - Tuesday 12th December 2017

The IMSA Elite Mind Games take place in Huai'an, China 10th to 15th December 2017. Players: Men: Vladislav Artemiev, Quang Liem Le, Yangyi Yu, Liren Ding, Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, Wang Hao, Alexander Grischuk, Dmitry Andreikin, Rauf Mamedov, Anton Korobov, Vassily Ivanchuk and Pentala Harikrishna. Women: Nana Dzagnidze, Dronavalli Harika, Anna Muzychuk, Mariya Muzychuk, Wenjun Ju, Xue Zhao, Anna Ushenina, Alexandra Kosteniuk, Elisabeth Paehtz, Antoaneta Stefanova, Zhongyi Tan and Kateryna Lagno.

Games in three formats, rapid, blitz and rapid Basque (two games vs the same opponent at the same time).

Sun 10th Dec 2017 - Fri 15th Dec 2017 - Official Site - Results - Live

2nd IMSA Rapid 2017 (12 players 7 Rds Swiss Indiv TC:20m+10spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Rapid Games

2nd IMSA Rapid w 2017 (12 players 7 Rds Swiss Indiv TC:20m+10spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Rapid Women Games

2nd IMSA Blitz 2017 (12 players 22 Rds DRR Indiv TC:3m+2spm) - Games in PGN: Blitz Games Men

2nd IMSA Blitz w 2017 (12 players 22 Rds DRR Indiv TC:3m+2spm) - Games in PGN: Blitz Games Women

2nd IMSA Basque 2017 (12 players 5 Rds Swiss Indiv TC:20m+10spm(1))

2nd IMSA Basque w 2017 (12 players 5 Rds Swiss Indiv TC:20m+10spm(1))

2nd IMSA Rapid 2017 (12 players 7 Rds Swiss Indiv TC: 20m+10spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Rapid Games

vs

2nd IMSA Rapid 2017 Huai'an CHN Sun 10th Dec 2017 - Fri 15th Dec 2017
Leading Final Round 7 Standings:
RkSNoNameFEDRtgPtsTB1TB2TB3
18Andreikin DmitryRUS27054.51.528642762
25Mamedyarov ShakhriyarAZE28144.51.028642762
32Le Quang LiemVIE27504.50.528602758
44Ding LirenCHN27344.00.527972747
56Wang HaoCHN27704.00.527832733
610Korobov AntonUKR27653.50.027402740
712Harikrishna P.IND26873.00.027072757
83Yu YangyiCHN27523.00.026932743
911Ivanchuk VassilyUKR27963.00.026832733
107Grischuk AlexanderRUS28133.00.026772727
111Artemiev VladislavRUS26872.51.026572759
129Mamedov RaufAZE26952.50.026462748
12 players

2nd IMSA Rapid w 2017 (12 players 7 Rds Swiss Indiv TC: 20m+10spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Rapid Women Games

vs

2nd IMSA Rapid w 2017 Huai'an CHN Sun 10th Dec 2017 - Fri 15th Dec 2017
Leading Final Round 7 Standings:
RkSNoNameFEDRtgPtsTB1TB2TB3
110Stefanova AntoanetaFID24974.50.026462544
28Muzychuk AnnaUKR26074.50.026242522
34Muzychuk MariyaUKR24984.50.026172515
43Lagno KaterynaRUS25904.50.026112509
512Ushenina AnnaUKR24824.50.026082506
65Harika DronavalliIND24664.00.025762526
76Dzagnidze NanaGEO25083.50.024982498
81Ju WenjunCHN25373.00.024742524
99Zhao XueCHN24542.51.524252527
1011Tan ZhongyiCHN25022.51.024062508
112Kosteniuk AlexandraRUS25862.50.524082510
127Paehtz ElisabethGER24671.50.022752505
12 players

2nd IMSA Blitz 2017 (12 players 22 Rds DRR Indiv TC: 3m+2spm) - Games in PGN: Blitz Games Men

vs

2nd IMSA Blitz 2017 Huai'an CHN Sun 10th Dec 2017 - Fri 15th Dec 2017
Leading Final Round 22 Standings:
RkSNoNameFEDRtgPtsTB1TB2TB3
110Artemiev VladislavRUS279816.02.0167.0013.0
26Grischuk AlexanderRUS272516.00.0157.5014.0
33Andreikin DmitryRUS277114.00.0150.0010.0
42Yu YangyiCHN270112.00.0119.509.0
57Ivanchuk VassilyUKR281511.01.0112.009.0
64Ding LirenCHN283711.01.0106.007.0
712Le Quang LiemVIE277110.03.095.507.0
85Wang HaoCHN273710.02.0102.506.0
911Harikrishna P.IND275910.01.0107.006.0
101Mamedov RaufAZE27558.00.077.005.0
118Korobov AntonUKR27607.02.079.505.0
129Mamedyarov ShakhriyarAZE27707.00.074.503.0
12 players

2nd IMSA Blitz w 2017 (12 players 22 Rds DRR Indiv TC: 3m+2spm) - Games in PGN: Blitz Games Women

vs

2nd IMSA Blitz w 2017 Huai'an CHN Sun 10th Dec 2017 - Fri 15th Dec 2017
Leading Final Round 22 Standings:
RkSNoNameFEDRtgPtsTB1TB2TB3
14Stefanova AntoanetaFID251714.50.0146.7510.0
21Ju WenjunCHN254813.51.5133.0011.0
35Kosteniuk AlexandraRUS252613.50.5140.009.0
46Lagno KaterynaRUS261913.00.0130.259.0
510Harika DronavalliIND253712.51.0128.508.0
69Zhao XueCHN249912.51.0126.2510.0
711Dzagnidze NanaGEO245312.00.0124.5010.0
812Muzychuk AnnaUKR257411.50.0115.007.0
98Ushenina AnnaUKR245710.00.096.757.0
103Tan ZhongyiCHN25439.50.089.757.0
112Muzychuk MariyaUKR24306.00.067.003.0
127Paehtz ElisabethGER24673.50.035.253.0
12 players

2nd IMSA Basque 2017 (12 players 5 Rds Swiss Indiv TC: 20m+10spm(1))

2nd IMSA Basque w 2017 (12 players 5 Rds Swiss Indiv TC: 20m+10spm(1))

