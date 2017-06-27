Grand Chess Tour Rapid and Blitz YourNextMove 2017 (Games and Results)
Grand Chess Tour Rapid and Blitz YourNextMove 2017
Mark Crowther - Tuesday 27th June 2017
The Grand Chess Tour Rapid and Blitz YourNextMove tournament takes place in Leuven, Belgium, 28th June to 2nd July 2017. 9 Rounds of Rapid and 18 of Blitz as in Paris. Players: Magnus Carlsen, Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, Viswanathan Anand, Wesley So, Ian Nepomniachtchi, Levon Aronian, Vladimir Kramnik, Anish Giri, Vassily Ivanchuk and Baadur Jobava.
GCT Rapid and Blitz YourNextMove 2017 (Leuven BEL)
Wed 28th Jun 2017 - Sun 2nd Jul 2017 - Official Site
