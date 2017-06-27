Chess24 Jan London

Home » Chess News » Events » Grand Chess Tour Rapid and Blitz YourNextMove 2017

Grand Chess Tour Rapid and Blitz YourNextMove 2017 (Games and Results)

Grand Chess Tour Rapid and Blitz YourNextMove 2017

Mark Crowther - Tuesday 27th June 2017

The Grand Chess Tour Rapid and Blitz YourNextMove tournament takes place in Leuven, Belgium, 28th June to 2nd July 2017. 9 Rounds of Rapid and 18 of Blitz as in Paris. Players: Magnus Carlsen, Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, Viswanathan Anand, Wesley So, Ian Nepomniachtchi, Levon Aronian, Vladimir Kramnik, Anish Giri, Vassily Ivanchuk and Baadur Jobava.

GCT Rapid and Blitz YourNextMove 2017 (Leuven BEL)
Wed 28th Jun 2017 - Sun 2nd Jul 2017 - Official Site

GCT Rapid YourNextMove (10 players 9 Rds SRR Indiv TC:25m+10spm)

GCT Blitz YourNextMove (10 players 18 Rds DRR Indiv TC:5m+3spm)

GCT Rapid YourNextMove (10 players 9 Rds SRR Indiv TC: 25m+10spm)

GCT Blitz YourNextMove (10 players 18 Rds DRR Indiv TC: 5m+3spm)

NIC Magazine No 4 2017

Chess and Bridge Shop

Chess.com Titled Tuesday

50 Moves Magazine

American Chess Magazine 2

ChessBase Ad 4 Openings

Ginger GM - Chess Grandmaster Simon Williams

Contact Mark Crowther (TWIC) if you wish to advertise here.

The Week in Chess Magazine

Send a £30 donation via Paypal and contact me via email (Email Mark Crowther - mdcrowth@btinternet.com) I'll send you an address for a cbv file of my personal copy of every issue of the games in one database. Over 2 million games.

Read about 20 years of TWIC.

TWIC 1181 26th June 2017 - 2516 games

Read TWIC 1181

Download TWIC 1181 PGN

Download TWIC 1181 ChessBase

.