German Schachbundesliga 2016-17 (Games and Results)

German Schachbundesliga 2016-17

Mark Crowther - Tuesday 6th December 2016

The German Schachbundesliga takes place Saturday 15th October 2016 to Monday 1st May 2017. Probably the strongest chess league in the world.

Bundesliga 2016-17 (Germany GER)
Sat 15th Oct 2016 - Mon 1st May 2017 - Official Site - Live

Bundesliga 2016-17 (15 Rds League Club TC:100:50:15+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games

Bundesliga 2016-17 (15 Rds League Club TC: 100:50:15+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games

Bundesliga 2016-17 Germany GER Sat 15th Oct 2016 - Mon 1st May 2017
Leading Round 6 (of 15) Standings:
RkTeamGms+-=MptsBpts
1OSG Baden-Baden66001236.5
2SG Solingen66001234.5
3SV 1930 Hockenheim65101030
4SV Muelheim Nord65101028
5SK Schwaebisch Hall6411928.5
6Hamburger SK6330625
7USV TU Dresden6222625
8SV Werder Bremen6330624.5
9SF Berlin 19036231525
10SG Trier6132422.5
11DJK Aufwaerts Aachen6240421.5
12SG Speyer-Schwegenheim6240419
13FC Bayern Muenchen6141318
14SV Griesheim 19766150216
15SK Koenig Tegel6042215.5
16MSA Zugzwang 826051114.5
16 teams

