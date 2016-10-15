German Schachbundesliga 2016-17 (Games and Results)
German Schachbundesliga 2016-17
Mark Crowther - Tuesday 6th December 2016
The German Schachbundesliga takes place Saturday 15th October 2016 to Monday 1st May 2017. Probably the strongest chess league in the world.
Bundesliga 2016-17 (Germany GER)
Sat 15th Oct 2016 - Mon 1st May 2017 - Official Site - Live
Bundesliga 2016-17 (15 Rds League Club TC:100:50:15+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games
Leading Round 6 (of 15) Standings:
|Rk
|Team
|Gms
|+
|-
|=
|Mpts
|Bpts
|1
|OSG Baden-Baden
|6
|6
|0
|0
|12
|36.5
|2
|SG Solingen
|6
|6
|0
|0
|12
|34.5
|3
|SV 1930 Hockenheim
|6
|5
|1
|0
|10
|30
|4
|SV Muelheim Nord
|6
|5
|1
|0
|10
|28
|5
|SK Schwaebisch Hall
|6
|4
|1
|1
|9
|28.5
|6
|Hamburger SK
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|25
|7
|USV TU Dresden
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|25
|8
|SV Werder Bremen
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|24.5
|9
|SF Berlin 1903
|6
|2
|3
|1
|5
|25
|10
|SG Trier
|6
|1
|3
|2
|4
|22.5
|11
|DJK Aufwaerts Aachen
|6
|2
|4
|0
|4
|21.5
|12
|SG Speyer-Schwegenheim
|6
|2
|4
|0
|4
|19
|13
|FC Bayern Muenchen
|6
|1
|4
|1
|3
|18
|14
|SV Griesheim 1976
|6
|1
|5
|0
|2
|16
|15
|SK Koenig Tegel
|6
|0
|4
|2
|2
|15.5
|16
|MSA Zugzwang 82
|6
|0
|5
|1
|1
|14.5
|16 teams
