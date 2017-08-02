Chess24 Jan London

Home » Chess News » Events » Gelfand-Inarkiev Match 2017

Gelfand-Inarkiev Match 2017 (Games and Results)

Gelfand-Inarkiev Match 2017

Mark Crowther - Friday 4th August 2017

Tower of Concord Chess Festival takes place 2nd to 13th August 2017. The main event is an 18 game match between Boris Gelfand and Ernesto Inarkiev over one classical and two rapid time controls.

Tower of Concord Chess Festival 2017 (Nazran RUS)
Wed 2nd Aug 2017 - Sun 13th Aug 2017 - Official Site - Results - Live

Tower of Concord Match (2 players 6 Rds Match Indiv TC:90m:30m+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games

Tower of Concord Rapid 1 (2 players 6 Rds Match Indiv TC:25m+10spm)

Tower of Concord Rapid 2 (2 players 6 Rds Match Indiv TC:10m+10spm)

Tower of Concord Match (2 players 6 Rds Match Indiv TC: 90m:30m+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games

vs

ChessTempo viewer

Tower of Concord Match Nazran RUS Wed 2nd Aug 2017 - Sun 13th Aug 2017
Leading Round 2 (of 6) Standings:
RkNameTiFEDRtg12356Pts
1Gelfand, BorisGMISR27291=1.5
2Inarkiev, ErnestoGMRUS27020=0.5
2 players

Tower of Concord Rapid 1 (2 players 6 Rds Match Indiv TC: 25m+10spm)

Tower of Concord Rapid 2 (2 players 6 Rds Match Indiv TC: 10m+10spm)

NIC Magazine No 5 2017

Chess and Bridge Shop

Chess.com Titled Tuesday

American Chess Magazine 3

ChessBase Ad 2 Tactics

Prodigy Program Deal

Ginger GM - Chess Grandmaster Simon Williams

Contact Mark Crowther (TWIC) if you wish to advertise here.

The Week in Chess Magazine

Send a £30 donation via Paypal and contact me via email (Email Mark Crowther - mdcrowth@btinternet.com) I'll send you an address for a cbv file of my personal copy of every issue of the games in one database. Over 2 million games.

Read about 20 years of TWIC.

TWIC 1186 31st July 2017 - 5378 games

Read TWIC 1186

Download TWIC 1186 PGN

Download TWIC 1186 ChessBase

.