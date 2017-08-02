Gelfand-Inarkiev Match 2017 (Games and Results)
Gelfand-Inarkiev Match 2017
Mark Crowther - Friday 4th August 2017
Tower of Concord Chess Festival takes place 2nd to 13th August 2017. The main event is an 18 game match between Boris Gelfand and Ernesto Inarkiev over one classical and two rapid time controls.
Tower of Concord Chess Festival 2017 (Nazran RUS)
Wed 2nd Aug 2017 - Sun 13th Aug 2017 - Official Site - Results - Live
Tower of Concord Match (2 players 6 Rds Match Indiv TC:90m:30m+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games
Tower of Concord Rapid 1 (2 players 6 Rds Match Indiv TC:25m+10spm)
Tower of Concord Rapid 2 (2 players 6 Rds Match Indiv TC:10m+10spm)
vs
| Tower of Concord Match Nazran RUS Wed 2nd Aug 2017 - Sun 13th Aug 2017
Leading Round 2 (of 6) Standings:
|Rk
|Name
|Ti
|FED
|Rtg
|1
|2
|3
|5
|6
|Pts
|1
|Gelfand, Boris
|GM
|ISR
|2729
|1
|=
|1.5
|2
|Inarkiev, Ernesto
|GM
|RUS
|2702
|0
|=
|0.5
|2 players
