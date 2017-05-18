Chess24 Jan Nimzo

French Team Championships 2017

Mark Crowther - Monday 29th May 2017

The French Team Top 12 Championships took place 18th to 28th May 2017. Clichy took the title by a point from Bischwiller.

Thu 18th May 2017 - Sun 28th May 2017 - Official Site - Results - Live

Leading Final Round 11 Standings:
RkTeamGmsMptsTB1TB2TB3
1Clichy113133429
2Bischwiller113035449
3Nice Alekhine1127193314
4Mulhouse Philidor1127163216
5Bois-Colombes1124143319
6Grasse Echecs112362115
7Saint Quentin112102323
8Tremblay-En-France112022725
9Vandoeuvre1119-32225
10Strasbourg1118-52025
11Montpellier1113-56460
12Lisieux1111-61667
12 teams

.