French Chess Championships 2017 (Games and Results)
French Team Championships 2017
Mark Crowther - Monday 29th May 2017
The French Team Top 12 Championships took place 18th to 28th May 2017. Clichy took the title by a point from Bischwiller.
TCh-FRA Top 12 2017 (Chartres FRA)
Thu 18th May 2017 - Sun 28th May 2017 - Official Site - Results - Live
TCh-FRA Top 12 2017 (11 Rds League Club ) - Games in PGN: Games
| TCh-FRA Top 12 2017 Chartres FRA Thu 18th May 2017 - Sun 28th May 2017
Leading Final Round 11 Standings:
|Rk
|Team
|Gms
|Mpts
|TB1
|TB2
|TB3
|1
|Clichy
|11
|31
|33
|42
|9
|2
|Bischwiller
|11
|30
|35
|44
|9
|3
|Nice Alekhine
|11
|27
|19
|33
|14
|4
|Mulhouse Philidor
|11
|27
|16
|32
|16
|5
|Bois-Colombes
|11
|24
|14
|33
|19
|6
|Grasse Echecs
|11
|23
|6
|21
|15
|7
|Saint Quentin
|11
|21
|0
|23
|23
|8
|Tremblay-En-France
|11
|20
|2
|27
|25
|9
|Vandoeuvre
|11
|19
|-3
|22
|25
|10
|Strasbourg
|11
|18
|-5
|20
|25
|11
|Montpellier
|11
|13
|-56
|4
|60
|12
|Lisieux
|11
|11
|-61
|6
|67
|12 teams
