European Rapid and Blitz Championships 2017 (Games and Results)

European Rapid and Blitz Championships 2017

Mark Crowther - Friday 15th December 2017

The European Rapid and Blitz Championships take place in Katowice 15th to 17th December 2017. Leading players: Ernesto Inarkiev, David Navara, Ruslan Ponomariov, Igor Kovalenko, Sergei Zhigalko, Luke J McShane, Sergey A Fedorchuk, Radoslaw Wojtaszek, Evgeny Alekseev, Jan-Krzysztof Duda, Pavel Ponkratov, Mateusz Bartel, Daniel Fridman, Kiril Georgiev, Vladimir Potkin, Maxim Rodshtein etc

European Rapid and Blitz Championships 2017 (Katowice POL)
European Rapid 2017 Katowice POL Thu 14th Dec 2017 - Mon 18th Dec 2017
Leading Round 6 (of 11) Standings:
RkSNoNameFEDRtgPtsTB1
14Kovalenko IgorLAT27216.00
10Duda Jan-KrzysztofPOL26786.00
15Potkin VladimirRUS26476.00
38Dziuba MarcinPOL25706.00
51Inarkiev ErnestoRUS27675.50
2Navara DavidCZE27515.50
3Ponomariov RuslanUKR27315.50
5Zhigalko SergeiBLR27075.50
6McShane Luke JENG26975.50
8Wojtaszek RadoslawPOL26855.50
11Ponkratov PavelRUS26735.50
13Fridman DanielGER26605.50
19Chigaev MaksimRUS26325.50
20Ragger MarkusAUT26315.50
23Piorun KacperPOL26175.50
24Andriasian ZavenARM26155.50
28Plat VojtechCZE26065.50
32Moranda WojciechPOL25885.50
33Gajewski GrzegorzPOL25855.50
39Pavlidis AntoniosGRE25665.50
43Hracek ZbynekCZE25505.50
44Krasenkow MichalPOL25475.50
55Moskalenko AlexanderRUS25165.50
62Castellanos Rodriguez RenierESP25015.50
67Zwardon VojtechCZE24885.50
267Fedorchuk Sergey AUKR26955.00
12Bartel MateuszPOL26635.00
18Brunello SabinoITA26375.00
25Fressinet LaurentFRA26125.00
26Demidov MikhailRUS26095.00
27Kovalev VladislavBLR26085.00
30Saric IvanCRO25975.00
35Saric AnteCRO25815.00
36Tari AryanNOR25815.00
37Meskovs NikitaLAT25805.00
46Miezis NormundsLAT25455.00
47Mikhalchishin AdrianSLO25445.00
48Stupak KirillBLR25435.00
50Warakomski TomaszPOL25375.00
52Bosiocic MarinCRO25245.00
53Kantans TomsLAT25245.00
57Laurusas TomasLTU25115.00
58Jaracz PawelPOL25105.00
65Klekowski MaciejPOL24885.00
66Sammalvuo TapaniFIN24885.00
68Vavulin MaksimRUS24855.00
71Brodowski PiotrPOL24565.00
73Valsecchi AlessioITA24505.00
75Feuerstack AljoschaGER24385.00
78Dobrowolski PiotrPOL24345.00
1181 players

European Blitz 2017 Katowice POL Thu 14th Dec 2017 - Mon 18th Dec 2017
Leading Final Round 22 Standings:
RkNameTiRtgPtsTB1TB2
1Zhigalko, SergeiGM258618301326
2McShane, Luke JGM270217.5301323
3Michalik, PeterGM259817.5298319
4Duda, Jan-KrzysztofGM268217316337.5
5Navara, DavidGM271217313336
6Kovalenko, IgorGM264117312332
7Fressinet, LaurentGM260817309332
8Aleksandrov, AleksejGM255417292316
9Tomczak, JacekGM252717292314
10Ponkratov, PavelGM259917291313
11Gajewski, GrzegorzGM251517286311
12Jakubowski, KrzysztofGM243917282305
13Valsecchi, AlessioIM243116.5273.5294.5
14Andriasian, ZavenGM275516306328
15Jaracz, PawelGM254416304321
16Georgiev, KirilGM262916296320
17Bosiocic, MarinGM257216296320
18Schneider, IljaIM250316294315
19Tari, AryanGM255016292314
20Dvirnyy, DanyyilGM257316291314
21Piorun, KacperGM254116291313
22Stupak, KirillGM251116291311
23Warakomski, TomaszGM253216290312
24Manik, MikulasGM254616289309
25Jussupow, ArturGM248616288.5310.5
26Wojtaszek, RadoslawGM271816287308
27Fridman, DanielGM262716286310
28Moranda, WojciechGM259516284305
29Trent, LawrenceIM255616279303
30Tomczak, MikolajFM233916279302
31Kislinsky, AlexeyGM251216277299
32Klekowski, MaciejIM256416275297
33Miton, KamilGM254116256275
34Ponomariov, RuslanGM271115.5301326
35Mastrovasilis, DimitriosGM260915.5300322
36Chigaev, MaksimGM256915.5292313
37Bartel, MateuszGM259715.5292312
38Ladva, OttomarGM249115.5292310
39Pavlidis, AntoniosGM262315.5291314
40Brunello, SabinoGM266615.5290311
41Heberla, BartlomiejGM253115.5288308
42Plat, VojtechGM264615.5287307
43Shubin, KirillFM224915.5285305
44Zwardon, VojtechIM257715.5282300
45Castellanos Rodriguez, RenierIM255515.5281302
46Neiksans, ArtursGM253415.5279302
47Meskovs, NikitaIM253715.5274297
48Krause, JonahFM239715.5274295
49Mikrut, DariuszIM241915.5274295
50Shkapenko, PavelIM238215.5271292
1091 players

