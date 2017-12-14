European Rapid and Blitz Championships 2017 (Games and Results)
European Rapid and Blitz Championships 2017
Mark Crowther - Friday 15th December 2017
The European Rapid and Blitz Championships take place in Katowice 15th to 17th December 2017. Leading players: Ernesto Inarkiev, David Navara, Ruslan Ponomariov, Igor Kovalenko, Sergei Zhigalko, Luke J McShane, Sergey A Fedorchuk, Radoslaw Wojtaszek, Evgeny Alekseev, Jan-Krzysztof Duda, Pavel Ponkratov, Mateusz Bartel, Daniel Fridman, Kiril Georgiev, Vladimir Potkin, Maxim Rodshtein etc
European Rapid and Blitz Championships 2017 (Katowice POL)
Thu 14th Dec 2017 - Mon 18th Dec 2017 - Official Site - Results - Live
European Rapid 2017 (11 Rds Swiss Indiv TC:15m+10spm) - Games in PGN: Games Rapid | Rapid Live
European Blitz 2017 (22 Rds Swiss Indiv TC:3m+2spm) - Games in PGN: Games Blitz
European Rapid 2017 (11 Rds Swiss Indiv TC: 15m+10spm) - Games in PGN: Games Rapid
vs
ChessTempo viewer
| European Rapid 2017 Katowice POL Thu 14th Dec 2017 - Mon 18th Dec 2017
Leading Round 6 (of 11) Standings:
|Rk
|SNo
|Name
|FED
|Rtg
|Pts
|TB1
|1
|4
|Kovalenko Igor
|LAT
|2721
|6.0
|0
|10
|Duda Jan-Krzysztof
|POL
|2678
|6.0
|0
|15
|Potkin Vladimir
|RUS
|2647
|6.0
|0
|38
|Dziuba Marcin
|POL
|2570
|6.0
|0
|5
|1
|Inarkiev Ernesto
|RUS
|2767
|5.5
|0
|2
|Navara David
|CZE
|2751
|5.5
|0
|3
|Ponomariov Ruslan
|UKR
|2731
|5.5
|0
|5
|Zhigalko Sergei
|BLR
|2707
|5.5
|0
|6
|McShane Luke J
|ENG
|2697
|5.5
|0
|8
|Wojtaszek Radoslaw
|POL
|2685
|5.5
|0
|11
|Ponkratov Pavel
|RUS
|2673
|5.5
|0
|13
|Fridman Daniel
|GER
|2660
|5.5
|0
|19
|Chigaev Maksim
|RUS
|2632
|5.5
|0
|20
|Ragger Markus
|AUT
|2631
|5.5
|0
|23
|Piorun Kacper
|POL
|2617
|5.5
|0
|24
|Andriasian Zaven
|ARM
|2615
|5.5
|0
|28
|Plat Vojtech
|CZE
|2606
|5.5
|0
|32
|Moranda Wojciech
|POL
|2588
|5.5
|0
|33
|Gajewski Grzegorz
|POL
|2585
|5.5
|0
|39
|Pavlidis Antonios
|GRE
|2566
|5.5
|0
|43
|Hracek Zbynek
|CZE
|2550
|5.5
|0
|44
|Krasenkow Michal
|POL
|2547
|5.5
|0
|55
|Moskalenko Alexander
|RUS
|2516
|5.5
|0
|62
|Castellanos Rodriguez Renier
|ESP
|2501
|5.5
|0
|67
|Zwardon Vojtech
|CZE
|2488
|5.5
|0
|26
|7
|Fedorchuk Sergey A
|UKR
|2695
|5.0
|0
|12
|Bartel Mateusz
|POL
|2663
|5.0
|0
|18
|Brunello Sabino
|ITA
|2637
|5.0
|0
|25
|Fressinet Laurent
|FRA
|2612
|5.0
|0
|26
|Demidov Mikhail
|RUS
|2609
|5.0
|0
|27
|Kovalev Vladislav
|BLR
|2608
|5.0
|0
|30
|Saric Ivan
|CRO
|2597
|5.0
|0
|35
|Saric Ante
|CRO
|2581
|5.0
|0
|36
|Tari Aryan
|NOR
|2581
|5.0
|0
|37
|Meskovs Nikita
|LAT
|2580
|5.0
|0
|46
|Miezis Normunds
|LAT
|2545
|5.0
|0
|47
|Mikhalchishin Adrian
|SLO
|2544
|5.0
|0
|48
|Stupak Kirill
|BLR
|2543
|5.0
|0
|50
|Warakomski Tomasz
|POL
|2537
|5.0
|0
|52
|Bosiocic Marin
|CRO
|2524
|5.0
|0
|53
|Kantans Toms
|LAT
|2524
|5.0
|0
|57
|Laurusas Tomas
|LTU
|2511
|5.0
|0
|58
|Jaracz Pawel
|POL
|2510
|5.0
|0
|65
|Klekowski Maciej
|POL
|2488
|5.0
|0
|66
|Sammalvuo Tapani
|FIN
|2488
|5.0
|0
|68
|Vavulin Maksim
|RUS
|2485
|5.0
|0
|71
|Brodowski Piotr
|POL
|2456
|5.0
|0
|73
|Valsecchi Alessio
|ITA
|2450
|5.0
|0
|75
|Feuerstack Aljoscha
|GER
|2438
|5.0
|0
|78
|Dobrowolski Piotr
|POL
|2434
|5.0
|0
|1181 players
European Blitz 2017 (22 Rds Swiss Indiv TC: 3m+2spm) - Games in PGN: Games Blitz
vs
ChessTempo viewer
| European Blitz 2017 Katowice POL Thu 14th Dec 2017 - Mon 18th Dec 2017
Leading Final Round 22 Standings:
|Rk
|Name
|Ti
|Rtg
|Pts
|TB1
|TB2
|1
|Zhigalko, Sergei
|GM
|2586
|18
|301
|326
|2
|McShane, Luke J
|GM
|2702
|17.5
|301
|323
|3
|Michalik, Peter
|GM
|2598
|17.5
|298
|319
|4
|Duda, Jan-Krzysztof
|GM
|2682
|17
|316
|337.5
|5
|Navara, David
|GM
|2712
|17
|313
|336
|6
|Kovalenko, Igor
|GM
|2641
|17
|312
|332
|7
|Fressinet, Laurent
|GM
|2608
|17
|309
|332
|8
|Aleksandrov, Aleksej
|GM
|2554
|17
|292
|316
|9
|Tomczak, Jacek
|GM
|2527
|17
|292
|314
|10
|Ponkratov, Pavel
|GM
|2599
|17
|291
|313
|11
|Gajewski, Grzegorz
|GM
|2515
|17
|286
|311
|12
|Jakubowski, Krzysztof
|GM
|2439
|17
|282
|305
|13
|Valsecchi, Alessio
|IM
|2431
|16.5
|273.5
|294.5
|14
|Andriasian, Zaven
|GM
|2755
|16
|306
|328
|15
|Jaracz, Pawel
|GM
|2544
|16
|304
|321
|16
|Georgiev, Kiril
|GM
|2629
|16
|296
|320
|17
|Bosiocic, Marin
|GM
|2572
|16
|296
|320
|18
|Schneider, Ilja
|IM
|2503
|16
|294
|315
|19
|Tari, Aryan
|GM
|2550
|16
|292
|314
|20
|Dvirnyy, Danyyil
|GM
|2573
|16
|291
|314
|21
|Piorun, Kacper
|GM
|2541
|16
|291
|313
|22
|Stupak, Kirill
|GM
|2511
|16
|291
|311
|23
|Warakomski, Tomasz
|GM
|2532
|16
|290
|312
|24
|Manik, Mikulas
|GM
|2546
|16
|289
|309
|25
|Jussupow, Artur
|GM
|2486
|16
|288.5
|310.5
|26
|Wojtaszek, Radoslaw
|GM
|2718
|16
|287
|308
|27
|Fridman, Daniel
|GM
|2627
|16
|286
|310
|28
|Moranda, Wojciech
|GM
|2595
|16
|284
|305
|29
|Trent, Lawrence
|IM
|2556
|16
|279
|303
|30
|Tomczak, Mikolaj
|FM
|2339
|16
|279
|302
|31
|Kislinsky, Alexey
|GM
|2512
|16
|277
|299
|32
|Klekowski, Maciej
|IM
|2564
|16
|275
|297
|33
|Miton, Kamil
|GM
|2541
|16
|256
|275
|34
|Ponomariov, Ruslan
|GM
|2711
|15.5
|301
|326
|35
|Mastrovasilis, Dimitrios
|GM
|2609
|15.5
|300
|322
|36
|Chigaev, Maksim
|GM
|2569
|15.5
|292
|313
|37
|Bartel, Mateusz
|GM
|2597
|15.5
|292
|312
|38
|Ladva, Ottomar
|GM
|2491
|15.5
|292
|310
|39
|Pavlidis, Antonios
|GM
|2623
|15.5
|291
|314
|40
|Brunello, Sabino
|GM
|2666
|15.5
|290
|311
|41
|Heberla, Bartlomiej
|GM
|2531
|15.5
|288
|308
|42
|Plat, Vojtech
|GM
|2646
|15.5
|287
|307
|43
|Shubin, Kirill
|FM
|2249
|15.5
|285
|305
|44
|Zwardon, Vojtech
|IM
|2577
|15.5
|282
|300
|45
|Castellanos Rodriguez, Renier
|IM
|2555
|15.5
|281
|302
|46
|Neiksans, Arturs
|GM
|2534
|15.5
|279
|302
|47
|Meskovs, Nikita
|IM
|2537
|15.5
|274
|297
|48
|Krause, Jonah
|FM
|2397
|15.5
|274
|295
|49
|Mikrut, Dariusz
|IM
|2419
|15.5
|274
|295
|50
|Shkapenko, Pavel
|IM
|2382
|15.5
|271
|292
|1091 players
TWIC is 23. First issue 17th September 1994.