European Club Cup 2017 (Games and Results)
European Club Cup 2017
Mark Crowther - Saturday 7th October 2017
The European Club Cup takes place in Antalya, Turkey 8th to 14th October 2017. Leading players: Kramnik, Mamedyarov, Grischuk, Karjakin, Giri, Nepomniachtchi, Korobov, Khismatullin (these 8 all play for the overwhelming top seeds Globus from Russia) Ding Liren, Svidler, Yu Yangyi, Wojtaszek, Fedoseev, Harikrishna, Matlakov, Vitiugov, Navara, Eljanov, Jakovenko, Andreikin, Naiditsch, Najer, Rodshtein, Inarkiev etc
33rd European Club Cup 2017 (Antalya TUR)
Sat 7th Oct 2017 - Sun 15th Oct 2017 - Official Site - Results
33rd ECC Open 2017 (7 Rds EurC Club TC:90m:30m+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games Open | Live
33rd ECC Women 2017 (7 Rds League Club TC:90m:30m+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games Wemen | Live Women
33rd ECC Open 2017 (7 Rds EurC Club TC: 90m:30m+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games Open
| 33rd ECC Open 2017 Antalya TUR Sat 7th Oct 2017 - Sun 15th Oct 2017
Leading Round 1 (of 7) Standings:
|Rk
|SNo
|Team
|Gms
|+
|-
|=
|TB1
|TB2
|TB3
|1
|1
|Globus
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0.0
|6.0
|2
|3
|Mednyi Vsadnik
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0.0
|6.0
|3
|4
|AVE Nový Bor
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0.0
|6.0
|4
|11
|Sk Dunajská Streda
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0.0
|6.0
|5
|14
|Gambit Asseco See
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0.0
|6.0
|6
|18
|Skakklubben Nordkalotten
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0.0
|6.0
|7
|5
|SHSM Legacy Square Capita
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0.0
|5.5
|8
|6
|Odlar Yurdu
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0.0
|5.5
|9
|7
|Csm Baia Mare
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0.0
|5.5
|10
|9
|Nice Alekhine
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0.0
|5.5
|11
|8
|Beer Sheva Chess Club
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0.0
|5.0
|12
|10
|Obiettivo Risarcimento Pa
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0.0
|5.0
|13
|16
|Beşiktaş Jimnastik Kulübü
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0.0
|5.0
|14
|17
|LSK 'MAKABI'
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0.0
|5.0
|15
|2
|Alkaloid
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0.0
|4.5
|16
|13
|Riga Technical University
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0.0
|4.0
|17
|12
|LSG Leiden
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0.0
|3.5
|18
|15
|Oslo Schakselskap
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0.0
|3.0
|19
|33
|Karaman Belediyesi Spor K
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0.0
|3.0
|20
|30
|Gonzaga
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|2.5
|21
|31
|Adare Chess Club
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|2.0
|22
|20
|Augusta Perusia
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|1.5
|23
|26
|Hasan Pristina
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|1.0
|24
|28
|Genç Akademisyenler Eğiti
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|1.0
|25
|34
|Benildus Chess Club
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|1.0
|26
|35
|Chania Chess Academy
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|1.0
|27
|23
|3CS
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|0.5
|28
|24
|White Rose
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|0.5
|29
|25
|Club Gambit Bonnevoie
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|0.5
|30
|27
|SK Elektroprivreda
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|0.5
|31
|19
|Fjölnir Chess Club
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|32
|21
|Etelä-Vantaan Shakki
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|33
|22
|Vålerenga Sjakklubb
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|34
|29
|Dardania Chess Club
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|35
|32
|Viking Chess Club
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|36
|36
|Hatay Büyükşehir Belediye
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|36 teams
33rd ECC Women 2017 (7 Rds League Club TC: 90m:30m+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games Wemen
| 33rd ECC Women 2017 Antalya TUR Sat 7th Oct 2017 - Sun 15th Oct 2017
Leading Round 1 (of 7) Standings:
|Rk
|SNo
|Team
|Gms
|+
|-
|=
|TB1
|TB2
|TB3
|1
|5
|Bossa Nova
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0.0
|4.0
|2
|3
|SHSM Legacy Square Capital
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0.0
|3.5
|3
|4
|Odlar Yurdu
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0.0
|3.5
|4
|6
|Cs Studentesc Medicina Timisoara
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0.0
|3.5
|5
|2
|UGRA Chess Club
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0.0
|3.0
|6
|1
|Batumi Chess Club NONA
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0.0
|2.5
|7
|7
|Anatolia
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|1.5
|8
|8
|Mulhouse Philidor
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|1.0
|9
|9
|Marmara
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|0.5
|10
|10
|Beer Sheva Chess Club
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|0.5
|11
|12
|Mediterranean
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|0.5
|12
|11
|Aegean
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|12 teams
