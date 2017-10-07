Chess24 Sopiko Scotch

European Club Cup 2017 (Games and Results)

European Club Cup 2017

Mark Crowther - Saturday 7th October 2017

The European Club Cup takes place in Antalya, Turkey 8th to 14th October 2017. Leading players: Kramnik, Mamedyarov, Grischuk, Karjakin, Giri, Nepomniachtchi, Korobov, Khismatullin (these 8 all play for the overwhelming top seeds Globus from Russia) Ding Liren, Svidler, Yu Yangyi, Wojtaszek, Fedoseev, Harikrishna, Matlakov, Vitiugov, Navara, Eljanov, Jakovenko, Andreikin, Naiditsch, Najer, Rodshtein, Inarkiev etc

33rd European Club Cup 2017 (Antalya TUR)
Sat 7th Oct 2017 - Sun 15th Oct 2017 - Official Site - Results

33rd ECC Open 2017 (7 Rds EurC Club TC:90m:30m+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games Open | Live

33rd ECC Women 2017 (7 Rds League Club TC:90m:30m+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games Wemen | Live Women

33rd ECC Open 2017 (7 Rds EurC Club TC: 90m:30m+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games Open

vs

33rd ECC Open 2017 Antalya TUR Sat 7th Oct 2017 - Sun 15th Oct 2017
Leading Round 1 (of 7) Standings:
RkSNoTeamGms+-=TB1TB2TB3
11Globus110020.06.0
23Mednyi Vsadnik110020.06.0
34AVE Nový Bor110020.06.0
411Sk Dunajská Streda110020.06.0
514Gambit Asseco See110020.06.0
618Skakklubben Nordkalotten110020.06.0
75SHSM Legacy Square Capita110020.05.5
86Odlar Yurdu110020.05.5
97Csm Baia Mare110020.05.5
109Nice Alekhine110020.05.5
118Beer Sheva Chess Club110020.05.0
1210Obiettivo Risarcimento Pa110020.05.0
1316Beşiktaş Jimnastik Kulübü110020.05.0
1417LSK 'MAKABI'110020.05.0
152Alkaloid110020.04.5
1613Riga Technical University110020.04.0
1712LSG Leiden110020.03.5
1815Oslo Schakselskap100110.03.0
1933Karaman Belediyesi Spor K100110.03.0
2030Gonzaga101000.02.5
2131Adare Chess Club101000.02.0
2220Augusta Perusia101000.01.5
2326Hasan Pristina101000.01.0
2428Genç Akademisyenler Eğiti101000.01.0
2534Benildus Chess Club101000.01.0
2635Chania Chess Academy101000.01.0
27233CS101000.00.5
2824White Rose101000.00.5
2925Club Gambit Bonnevoie101000.00.5
3027SK Elektroprivreda101000.00.5
3119Fjölnir Chess Club101000.00.0
3221Etelä-Vantaan Shakki101000.00.0
3322Vålerenga Sjakklubb101000.00.0
3429Dardania Chess Club101000.00.0
3532Viking Chess Club101000.00.0
3636Hatay Büyükşehir Belediye101000.00.0
36 teams

33rd ECC Women 2017 (7 Rds League Club TC: 90m:30m+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games Wemen

vs

33rd ECC Women 2017 Antalya TUR Sat 7th Oct 2017 - Sun 15th Oct 2017
Leading Round 1 (of 7) Standings:
RkSNoTeamGms+-=TB1TB2TB3
15Bossa Nova110020.04.0
23SHSM Legacy Square Capital110020.03.5
34Odlar Yurdu110020.03.5
46Cs Studentesc Medicina Timisoara110020.03.5
52UGRA Chess Club110020.03.0
61Batumi Chess Club NONA110020.02.5
77Anatolia101000.01.5
88Mulhouse Philidor101000.01.0
99Marmara101000.00.5
1010Beer Sheva Chess Club101000.00.5
1112Mediterranean101000.00.5
1211Aegean101000.00.0
12 teams

.