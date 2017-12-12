Dr Geza Hetenyi Memorial 2017 (Games and Results) Dr Geza Hetenyi Memorial 2017 Mark Crowther - Tuesday 12th December 2017

The Dr Geza Hetenyi Memorial takes place 12th to 21st December 2017. Two groups: A-Group: Berkes, Bauer, Banusz, Markus, Gledura, etc. – average rating 2597 and B-Group: Sedlak, Cs. Horvath, Vargan, Galyas, etc. – average rating 2464

Dr. Geza Hetenyi (1950-2016) was a player and respected figure in Hungarian chess.

Dr Geza Hetenyi Mem 2017 (Budapest HUN)

Dr Geza Hetenyi Mem GM (10 players 9 Rds SRR Indiv TC:90m:30m+30spm(1))
Dr Geza Hetenyi Mem IM (10 players 9 Rds SRR Indiv TC:90m:30m+30spm(1))

Dr Geza Hetenyi Mem GM (10 players 9 Rds SRR Indiv TC: 90m:30m+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games GM

Dr Geza Hetenyi Mem GM Budapest (HUN), 12-21 xii 2017 cat. XIV (2597) 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0 1. Aczel, Gergely m HUN 2549 * . . . . . 1 . . 1 2 2. Medvegy, Zoltan g HUN 2539 . * . ½ . . . . 1 . 1½ 2763 3. Markus, Robert g SRB 2617 . . * . ½ ½ . . . . 1 2621 4. Ruck, Robert g HUN 2529 . ½ . * . . . ½ . . 1 2593 5. Banusz, Tamas g HUN 2629 . . ½ . * . . . ½ . 1 2614 6. Gledura, Benjamin g HUN 2613 . . ½ . . * . . . ½ 1 2598 7. Berkes, Ferenc g HUN 2658 0 . . . . . * 1 . . 1 2598 8. Bauer, Christian g FRA 2647 . . . ½ . . 0 * . . ½ 2400 9. Indjic, Aleksandar g SRB 2611 . 0 . . ½ . . . * . ½ 2391 10. Vajda, Levente g ROU 2579 0 . . . . ½ . . . * ½ 2388

Round 1 (December 12, 2017) Aczel, Gergely - Berkes, Ferenc 1-0 63 D35 QGD Exchange Medvegy, Zoltan - Indjic, Aleksandar 1-0 59 A20 English Opening Banusz, Tamas - Markus, Robert ½-½ 30 E69 King's Indian Fianchetto Bauer, Christian - Ruck, Robert ½-½ 75 A45 Trompowsky Vajda, Levente - Gledura, Benjamin ½-½ 32 D12 Slav Defence Round 2 (December 13, 2017) Ruck, Robert - Medvegy, Zoltan ½-½ 35 A15 English counter King's Fianchetto Gledura, Benjamin - Markus, Robert ½-½ 33 A05 Various Berkes, Ferenc - Bauer, Christian 1-0 57 D37 QGD 5.Bf4 Indjic, Aleksandar - Banusz, Tamas ½-½ 38 D10 Slav Defence Vajda, Levente - Aczel, Gergely 0-1 43 B50 Sicilian Defence

Dr Geza Hetenyi Mem IM (10 players 9 Rds SRR Indiv TC: 90m:30m+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games IM

Dr Geza Hetenyi Mem IM Budapest (HUN), 12-21 xii 2017 cat. VIII (2442) 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0 1. Sedlak, Nikola g SRB 2564 * . . . . . 1 . 1 . 2 2. Galyas, Miklos m HUN 2484 . * . . . . . 1 . 1 2 3. Gonda, Laszlo g HUN 2507 . . * ½ . . . . 1 . 1½ 2659 4. Kosic, Dragan g MNE 2454 . . ½ * ½ . . . . . 1 2443 5. Paschall, William m USA 2379 . . . ½ * ½ . . . . 1 2461 6. Czebe, Attila g HUN 2469 . . . . ½ * . ½ . . 1 2365 7. Sredojevic, Ivan m SRB 2376 0 . . . . . * . . 1 1 2461 8. Martini, Balazs f HUN 2351 . 0 . . . ½ . * . . ½ 2283 9. Bokros, Albert m HUN 2478 0 . 0 . . . . . * . 0 10. Jakab, Attila m HUN 2359 . 0 . . . . 0 . . * 0