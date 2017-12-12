Chess24 Sopiko Scotch

Home » Chess News » Events » Dr Geza Hetenyi Memorial 2017

Dr Geza Hetenyi Memorial 2017 (Games and Results)

Dr Geza Hetenyi Memorial 2017

Mark Crowther - Tuesday 12th December 2017

The Dr Geza Hetenyi Memorial takes place 12th to 21st December 2017. Two groups: A-Group: Berkes, Bauer, Banusz, Markus, Gledura, etc. – average rating 2597 and B-Group: Sedlak, Cs. Horvath, Vargan, Galyas, etc. – average rating 2464

Dr. Geza Hetenyi (1950-2016) was a player and respected figure in Hungarian chess.

Dr Geza Hetenyi Mem 2017 (Budapest HUN)
Tue 12th Dec 2017 - Thu 21st Dec 2017 - Official Site - Results

Dr Geza Hetenyi Mem GM (10 players 9 Rds SRR Indiv TC:90m:30m+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games GM | Live GM

Dr Geza Hetenyi Mem IM (10 players 9 Rds SRR Indiv TC:90m:30m+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games IM | Live IM

Dr Geza Hetenyi Mem GM (10 players 9 Rds SRR Indiv TC: 90m:30m+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games GM

vs

ChessTempo viewer

Dr Geza Hetenyi Mem GM Budapest (HUN), 12-21 xii 2017 cat. XIV (2597)
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0
1. Aczel, Gergely m HUN 2549 * . . . . . 1 . . 1 2
2. Medvegy, Zoltan g HUN 2539 . * . ½ . . . . 1 . 2763
3. Markus, Robert g SRB 2617 . . * . ½ ½ . . . . 1 2621
4. Ruck, Robert g HUN 2529 . ½ . * . . . ½ . . 1 2593
5. Banusz, Tamas g HUN 2629 . . ½ . * . . . ½ . 1 2614
6. Gledura, Benjamin g HUN 2613 . . ½ . . * . . . ½ 1 2598
7. Berkes, Ferenc g HUN 2658 0 . . . . . * 1 . . 1 2598
8. Bauer, Christian g FRA 2647 . . . ½ . . 0 * . . ½ 2400
9. Indjic, Aleksandar g SRB 2611 . 0 . . ½ . . . * . ½ 2391
10. Vajda, Levente g ROU 2579 0 . . . . ½ . . . * ½ 2388
Round 1 (December 12, 2017)
Aczel, Gergely - Berkes, Ferenc 1-0 63 D35 QGD Exchange
Medvegy, Zoltan - Indjic, Aleksandar 1-0 59 A20 English Opening
Banusz, Tamas - Markus, Robert ½-½ 30 E69 King's Indian Fianchetto
Bauer, Christian - Ruck, Robert ½-½ 75 A45 Trompowsky
Vajda, Levente - Gledura, Benjamin ½-½ 32 D12 Slav Defence
Round 2 (December 13, 2017)
Ruck, Robert - Medvegy, Zoltan ½-½ 35 A15 English counter King's Fianchetto
Gledura, Benjamin - Markus, Robert ½-½ 33 A05 Various
Berkes, Ferenc - Bauer, Christian 1-0 57 D37 QGD 5.Bf4
Indjic, Aleksandar - Banusz, Tamas ½-½ 38 D10 Slav Defence
Vajda, Levente - Aczel, Gergely 0-1 43 B50 Sicilian Defence

Dr Geza Hetenyi Mem IM (10 players 9 Rds SRR Indiv TC: 90m:30m+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games IM

vs

ChessTempo viewer

Dr Geza Hetenyi Mem IM Budapest (HUN), 12-21 xii 2017 cat. VIII (2442)
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0
1. Sedlak, Nikola g SRB 2564 * . . . . . 1 . 1 . 2
2. Galyas, Miklos m HUN 2484 . * . . . . . 1 . 1 2
3. Gonda, Laszlo g HUN 2507 . . * ½ . . . . 1 . 2659
4. Kosic, Dragan g MNE 2454 . . ½ * ½ . . . . . 1 2443
5. Paschall, William m USA 2379 . . . ½ * ½ . . . . 1 2461
6. Czebe, Attila g HUN 2469 . . . . ½ * . ½ . . 1 2365
7. Sredojevic, Ivan m SRB 2376 0 . . . . . * . . 1 1 2461
8. Martini, Balazs f HUN 2351 . 0 . . . ½ . * . . ½ 2283
9. Bokros, Albert m HUN 2478 0 . 0 . . . . . * . 0
10. Jakab, Attila m HUN 2359 . 0 . . . . 0 . . * 0
Round 1 (December 12, 2017)
Kosic, Dragan - Gonda, Laszlo ½-½ 35 A46 Queen's Pawn Opening
Czebe, Attila - Paschall, William ½-½ 79 A04 Dutch System
Sredojevic, Ivan - Jakab, Attila 1-0 41 A09 Reti Opening
Martini, Balazs - Galyas, Miklos 0-1 40 A41 Modern Defence
Bokros, Albert - Sedlak, Nikola 0-1 47 B15 Caro Kann
Round 2 (December 13, 2017)
Sedlak, Nikola - Sredojevic, Ivan 1-0 43 D02 Queen's Pawn Game
Galyas, Miklos - Jakab, Attila 1-0 25 D00 Queen's Pawn Game
Gonda, Laszlo - Bokros, Albert 1-0 37 A13 Reti Opening
Paschall, William - Kosic, Dragan ½-½ 30 A07 Barcza System
Martini, Balazs - Czebe, Attila ½-½ 59 A04 Dutch System

NIC Timmans Titans

Chess and Bridge Shop

Chess.com Titled Tuesday

American Chess Magazine 4

ChessBase Ad 1 Video

Ginger GM - Chess Grandmaster Simon Williams

Contact Mark Crowther (TWIC) if you wish to advertise here.

The Week in Chess Magazine

Send a £30 donation via Paypal and contact me via email (Email Mark Crowther - mdcrowth@btinternet.com) I'll send you an address for a cbv file of my personal copy of every issue of the games in one database. Over 2 million games.

Read about 20 years of TWIC.

Read about issue 1200.

TWIC 1205 11th December 2017 - 3349 games

Read TWIC 1205

Download TWIC 1205 PGN

Download TWIC 1205 ChessBase

.