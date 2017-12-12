Dr Geza Hetenyi Memorial 2017 (Games and Results)
Dr Geza Hetenyi Memorial 2017
Mark Crowther - Tuesday 12th December 2017
The Dr Geza Hetenyi Memorial takes place 12th to 21st December 2017. Two groups: A-Group: Berkes, Bauer, Banusz, Markus, Gledura, etc. – average rating 2597 and B-Group: Sedlak, Cs. Horvath, Vargan, Galyas, etc. – average rating 2464
Dr. Geza Hetenyi (1950-2016) was a player and respected figure in Hungarian chess.
Dr Geza Hetenyi Mem 2017 (Budapest HUN)
Tue 12th Dec 2017 - Thu 21st Dec 2017 - Official Site - Results
Dr Geza Hetenyi Mem GM (10 players 9 Rds SRR Indiv TC:90m:30m+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games GM | Live GM
Dr Geza Hetenyi Mem IM (10 players 9 Rds SRR Indiv TC:90m:30m+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games IM | Live IM
vs
|Dr Geza Hetenyi Mem GM Budapest (HUN), 12-21 xii 2017
|cat. XIV (2597)
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|0
|1.
|Aczel, Gergely
|m
|HUN
|2549
|*
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|1
|.
|.
|1
|2
|2.
|Medvegy, Zoltan
|g
|HUN
|2539
|.
|*
|.
|½
|.
|.
|.
|.
|1
|.
|1½
|2763
|3.
|Markus, Robert
|g
|SRB
|2617
|.
|.
|*
|.
|½
|½
|.
|.
|.
|.
|1
|2621
|4.
|Ruck, Robert
|g
|HUN
|2529
|.
|½
|.
|*
|.
|.
|.
|½
|.
|.
|1
|2593
|5.
|Banusz, Tamas
|g
|HUN
|2629
|.
|.
|½
|.
|*
|.
|.
|.
|½
|.
|1
|2614
|6.
|Gledura, Benjamin
|g
|HUN
|2613
|.
|.
|½
|.
|.
|*
|.
|.
|.
|½
|1
|2598
|7.
|Berkes, Ferenc
|g
|HUN
|2658
|0
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|*
|1
|.
|.
|1
|2598
|8.
|Bauer, Christian
|g
|FRA
|2647
|.
|.
|.
|½
|.
|.
|0
|*
|.
|.
|½
|2400
|9.
|Indjic, Aleksandar
|g
|SRB
|2611
|.
|0
|.
|.
|½
|.
|.
|.
|*
|.
|½
|2391
|10.
|Vajda, Levente
|g
|ROU
|2579
|0
|.
|.
|.
|.
|½
|.
|.
|.
|*
|½
|2388
|Round 1 (December 12, 2017)
|Aczel, Gergely
|- Berkes, Ferenc
|1-0
|63
|D35
|QGD Exchange
|Medvegy, Zoltan
|- Indjic, Aleksandar
|1-0
|59
|A20
|English Opening
|Banusz, Tamas
|- Markus, Robert
|½-½
|30
|E69
|King's Indian Fianchetto
|Bauer, Christian
|- Ruck, Robert
|½-½
|75
|A45
|Trompowsky
|Vajda, Levente
|- Gledura, Benjamin
|½-½
|32
|D12
|Slav Defence
|Round 2 (December 13, 2017)
|Ruck, Robert
|- Medvegy, Zoltan
|½-½
|35
|A15
|English counter King's Fianchetto
|Gledura, Benjamin
|- Markus, Robert
|½-½
|33
|A05
|Various
|Berkes, Ferenc
|- Bauer, Christian
|1-0
|57
|D37
|QGD 5.Bf4
|Indjic, Aleksandar
|- Banusz, Tamas
|½-½
|38
|D10
|Slav Defence
|Vajda, Levente
|- Aczel, Gergely
|0-1
|43
|B50
|Sicilian Defence
vs
|Dr Geza Hetenyi Mem IM Budapest (HUN), 12-21 xii 2017
|cat. VIII (2442)
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|0
|1.
|Sedlak, Nikola
|g
|SRB
|2564
|*
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|1
|.
|1
|.
|2
|2.
|Galyas, Miklos
|m
|HUN
|2484
|.
|*
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|1
|.
|1
|2
|3.
|Gonda, Laszlo
|g
|HUN
|2507
|.
|.
|*
|½
|.
|.
|.
|.
|1
|.
|1½
|2659
|4.
|Kosic, Dragan
|g
|MNE
|2454
|.
|.
|½
|*
|½
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|1
|2443
|5.
|Paschall, William
|m
|USA
|2379
|.
|.
|.
|½
|*
|½
|.
|.
|.
|.
|1
|2461
|6.
|Czebe, Attila
|g
|HUN
|2469
|.
|.
|.
|.
|½
|*
|.
|½
|.
|.
|1
|2365
|7.
|Sredojevic, Ivan
|m
|SRB
|2376
|0
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|*
|.
|.
|1
|1
|2461
|8.
|Martini, Balazs
|f
|HUN
|2351
|.
|0
|.
|.
|.
|½
|.
|*
|.
|.
|½
|2283
|9.
|Bokros, Albert
|m
|HUN
|2478
|0
|.
|0
|.
|.
|.
|.
|.
|*
|.
|0
|10.
|Jakab, Attila
|m
|HUN
|2359
|.
|0
|.
|.
|.
|.
|0
|.
|.
|*
|0
|Round 1 (December 12, 2017)
|Kosic, Dragan
|- Gonda, Laszlo
|½-½
|35
|A46
|Queen's Pawn Opening
|Czebe, Attila
|- Paschall, William
|½-½
|79
|A04
|Dutch System
|Sredojevic, Ivan
|- Jakab, Attila
|1-0
|41
|A09
|Reti Opening
|Martini, Balazs
|- Galyas, Miklos
|0-1
|40
|A41
|Modern Defence
|Bokros, Albert
|- Sedlak, Nikola
|0-1
|47
|B15
|Caro Kann
|Round 2 (December 13, 2017)
|Sedlak, Nikola
|- Sredojevic, Ivan
|1-0
|43
|D02
|Queen's Pawn Game
|Galyas, Miklos
|- Jakab, Attila
|1-0
|25
|D00
|Queen's Pawn Game
|Gonda, Laszlo
|- Bokros, Albert
|1-0
|37
|A13
|Reti Opening
|Paschall, William
|- Kosic, Dragan
|½-½
|30
|A07
|Barcza System
|Martini, Balazs
|- Czebe, Attila
|½-½
|59
|A04
|Dutch System
