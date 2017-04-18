Chinese Team Championship 2017 (Games and Results)
Chinese Team Championship 2017
Mark Crowther - Friday 21st April 2017
The Chinese Team Championship takes place 18th April to 5th December 2017.
TCh-CHN 2017 (China CHN)
Tue 18th Apr 2017 - Tue 5th Dec 2017 - Official Site - Results - Live
TCh-CHN 2017 (22 Rds League Club TC:90m+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games
| TCh-CHN 2017 China CHN Tue 18th Apr 2017 - Tue 5th Dec 2017
Leading Round 4 (of 22) Standings:
|Rk
|Team
|1a
|1b
|2a
|2b
|3a
|3b
|4a
|4b
|5a
|5b
|6a
|6b
|7a
|7b
|8a
|8b
|9a
|9b
|10a
|10b
|TB1
|TB2
|1
|Chongqing
|*
|*
|3
|3½
|3
|8
|12.5
|2
|Shanghai
|2
|*
|*
|3½
|3½
|3½
|6
|12.5
|3
|Zhejiang
|*
|*
|2½
|2½
|2½
|5
|11.0
|4
|Chengdu
|2½
|*
|*
|3½
|1
|5
|10.5
|5
|Hebei
|1½
|*
|*
|4½
|1½
|4
|10.5
|6
|Jiangsu
|2
|1½
|*
|*
|3
|3½
|4
|10.0
|7
|Tianjin
|2½
|1½
|*
|*
|2½
|4
|9.5
|Shenzhen
|4
|½
|2
|*
|*
|4
|9.5
|Beijing
|1½
|2½
|2½
|*
|*
|3
|4
|9.5
|10
|Hangzhou
|1½
|3½
|1½
|2
|*
|*
|2
|8.5
|11
|Shandong
|2
|2
|2
|1
|8.5
|12
|Qingdao
|1½
|1½
|2
|1
|7.5
|12 teams
