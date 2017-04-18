Chess24 Jan Nimzo

Chinese Team Championship 2017 (Games and Results)

Chinese Team Championship 2017

Mark Crowther - Friday 21st April 2017

The Chinese Team Championship takes place 18th April to 5th December 2017.

TCh-CHN 2017 (China CHN)
Tue 18th Apr 2017 - Tue 5th Dec 2017

TCh-CHN 2017 (22 Rds League Club TC:90m+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games

TCh-CHN 2017 (22 Rds League Club TC: 90m+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games

TCh-CHN 2017 China CHN Tue 18th Apr 2017 - Tue 5th Dec 2017
Leading Round 4 (of 22) Standings:
RkTeam1a1b2a2b3a3b4a4b5a5b6a6b7a7b8a8b9a9b10a10bTB1TB2
1Chongqing**33812.5
2Shanghai2**612.5
3Zhejiang**511.0
4Chengdu**1510.5
5Hebei**410.5
6Jiangsu2**3410.0
7Tianjin**49.5
Shenzhen4½2**49.5
Beijing**349.5
10Hangzhou2**28.5
11Shandong22218.5
12Qingdao217.5
12 teams

.