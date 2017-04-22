Chinese Championships 2017 (Games and Results)
Chinese Championships 2017
Mark Crowther - Thursday 4th May 2017
The Chinese Championships took place 22nd April to 4th May 2017. Wei Yi won the men's event with 8.5/11 half a point clear of Shanglei Lu and Yang Wen. Tingjie Lei won the women's event with 9/11.
Chinese Championships 2017 (Xinghua CHN)
Sat 22nd Apr 2017 - Thu 4th May 2017 - Official Site - Results - Live
ch-CHN 2017 (12 players 11 Rds SRR Indiv TC:90m+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games Men | Live
ch-CHN w 2017 (12 players 11 Rds SRR Indiv TC:90m+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games Women | Women Live
ch-CHN 2017 (12 players 11 Rds SRR Indiv TC: 90m+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games Men
| ch-CHN 2017 Xinghua CHN Sat 22nd Apr 2017 - Thu 4th May 2017
Leading Final Round 11 Standings:
|Rk
|SNo
|Name
|FED
|Rtg
|Pts
|TB1
|TB2
|TB3
|1
|10
|Wei Yi
|CHN
|2727
|8.5
|0.0
|41.00
|6
|2
|5
|Lu Shanglei
|CHN
|2615
|8.0
|0.5
|38.75
|5
|3
|1
|Wen Yang
|CHN
|2613
|8.0
|0.5
|37.00
|6
|4
|12
|Zhou Jianchao
|CHN
|2613
|7.5
|0.0
|38.50
|5
|5
|11
|Wang Chen
|CHN
|2505
|5.5
|0.5
|26.75
|2
|6
|7
|Gao Rui
|CHN
|2543
|5.5
|0.5
|25.75
|2
|7
|2
|Bai Jinshi
|CHN
|2585
|5.0
|0.0
|27.25
|1
|8
|6
|Zeng Chongsheng
|CHN
|2536
|4.5
|0.0
|16.75
|3
|9
|9
|Xu Yinglun
|CHN
|2557
|4.0
|0.5
|20.50
|0
|10
|3
|Xu Yi
|CHN
|2454
|4.0
|0.5
|20.25
|0
|11
|4
|Xu Minghui
|CHN
|2283
|3.0
|0.0
|13.25
|0
|12
|8
|Fang Yan
|CHN
|2447
|2.5
|0.0
|10.75
|0
|12 players
ch-CHN w 2017 (12 players 11 Rds SRR Indiv TC: 90m+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games Women
| ch-CHN w 2017 Xinghua CHN Sat 22nd Apr 2017 - Thu 4th May 2017
Leading Final Round 11 Standings:
|Rk
|SNo
|Name
|FED
|Rtg
|Pts
|TB1
|TB2
|TB3
|1
|9
|Lei Tingjie
|CHN
|2471
|9.0
|0.0
|42.25
|8
|2
|11
|Wang Jue
|CHN
|2335
|8.5
|0.5
|40.75
|7
|3
|4
|Tan Zhongyi
|CHN
|2508
|8.5
|0.5
|39.50
|6
|4
|6
|Guo Qi
|CHN
|2413
|8.0
|0.0
|37.25
|6
|5
|8
|Yuan Ye
|CHN
|2306
|5.5
|0.5
|23.00
|4
|6
|2
|Ren Xiaoyi
|CHN
|2262
|5.5
|0.5
|22.50
|3
|7
|3
|Xiao Yiyi
|CHN
|2290
|5.0
|1.0
|22.50
|3
|8
|10
|Zhai Mo
|CHN
|2303
|5.0
|0.0
|19.25
|4
|9
|5
|Zhang Lanlin
|CHN
|2080
|4.0
|0.0
|17.00
|2
|10
|7
|Gu Tianlu
|CHN
|2212
|3.0
|0.0
|14.75
|1
|11
|12
|Zhu Jiner
|CHN
|2154
|2.5
|0.0
|9.00
|1
|12
|1
|Zhu Ying
|CHN
|2107
|1.5
|0.0
|4.75
|0
|12 players
