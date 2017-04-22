Chess24 Jan Nimzo

Home » Chess News » Events » Chinese Championships 2017

Chinese Championships 2017 (Games and Results)

Chinese Championships 2017

Mark Crowther - Thursday 4th May 2017

The Chinese Championships took place 22nd April to 4th May 2017. Wei Yi won the men's event with 8.5/11 half a point clear of Shanglei Lu and Yang Wen. Tingjie Lei won the women's event with 9/11.

Chinese Championships 2017 (Xinghua CHN)
Sat 22nd Apr 2017 - Thu 4th May 2017 - Official Site - Results - Live

ch-CHN 2017 (12 players 11 Rds SRR Indiv TC:90m+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games Men | Live

ch-CHN w 2017 (12 players 11 Rds SRR Indiv TC:90m+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games Women | Women Live

ch-CHN 2017 (12 players 11 Rds SRR Indiv TC: 90m+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games Men

vs

ChessTempo viewer

ch-CHN 2017 Xinghua CHN Sat 22nd Apr 2017 - Thu 4th May 2017
Leading Final Round 11 Standings:
RkSNoNameFEDRtgPtsTB1TB2TB3
110Wei YiCHN27278.50.041.006
25Lu ShangleiCHN26158.00.538.755
31Wen YangCHN26138.00.537.006
412Zhou JianchaoCHN26137.50.038.505
511Wang ChenCHN25055.50.526.752
67Gao RuiCHN25435.50.525.752
72Bai JinshiCHN25855.00.027.251
86Zeng ChongshengCHN25364.50.016.753
99Xu YinglunCHN25574.00.520.500
103Xu YiCHN24544.00.520.250
114Xu MinghuiCHN22833.00.013.250
128Fang YanCHN24472.50.010.750
12 players

ch-CHN w 2017 (12 players 11 Rds SRR Indiv TC: 90m+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games Women

vs

ChessTempo viewer

ch-CHN w 2017 Xinghua CHN Sat 22nd Apr 2017 - Thu 4th May 2017
Leading Final Round 11 Standings:
RkSNoNameFEDRtgPtsTB1TB2TB3
19Lei TingjieCHN24719.00.042.258
211Wang JueCHN23358.50.540.757
34Tan ZhongyiCHN25088.50.539.506
46Guo QiCHN24138.00.037.256
58Yuan YeCHN23065.50.523.004
62Ren XiaoyiCHN22625.50.522.503
73Xiao YiyiCHN22905.01.022.503
810Zhai MoCHN23035.00.019.254
95Zhang LanlinCHN20804.00.017.002
107Gu TianluCHN22123.00.014.751
1112Zhu JinerCHN21542.50.09.001
121Zhu YingCHN21071.50.04.750
12 players

NIC Magazine No 3 2017

Chess and Bridge Gelfand 2 Book

Chess.com Titled Tuesday

American Chess Magazine 2

ELite Chess Training

ChessBase Ad 3 PlayChess

Ginger GM - Chess Grandmaster Simon Williams

Contact Mark Crowther (TWIC) if you wish to advertise here.

The Week in Chess Magazine

Send a £30 donation via Paypal and contact me via email (Email Mark Crowther - mdcrowth@btinternet.com) I'll send you an address for a cbv file of my personal copy of every issue of the games in one database. Over 2 million games.

Read about 20 years of TWIC.

TWIC 1173 1st May 2017 - 3341 games

Read TWIC 1173

Download TWIC 1173 PGN

Download TWIC 1173 ChessBase

.