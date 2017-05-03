Chess.com Speed Chess Championship 2017 (Games and Results)
Chess.com Speed Chess Championship 2017
Mark Crowther - Monday 29th May 2017
The Chess.com Speed Chess Championship takes place May 3rd to December 21st 2017. 16 top players qualified: Three time controls 5 minutes plus 2 seconds per move, 3 minutes plus 2 second per move and bullet 1 minute plus 1 second per move. Each section ends with a single chess960 game.
1/8th Finals: May 3rd: Nakamura 20.5-7.5 Grigoriants, May 24th Karjakin 19-7 Meier, May 25th So 15.5-14.5 Giri, July 20th: Grischuk-Rapport, Aug 23rd: Nepomniachtchi-Aronian, Aug 24th: Caruana-Hou Yifan, Aug 31st: Vachier-Lagrave-Xiong, Oct 5th: Carlsen-Guseinov.
Quarter-Finals: Oct 12, Oct 19, Nov 2nd, Nov 9th
Semi-Finals: Nov 16th, Dec 7th
Final Dec 21st.
I have removed the Chess960 games as they are problematic for many chess programs. Here is a PGN file including the Chess960 games.
chess.com Speed Chess 2017 (chess.com INT)
Wed 3rd May 2017 - Thu 21st Dec 2017 - Official Site - Results - Live
chess.com Speed 2017 (16 players 4 Rds KO Indiv ) - Games in PGN: Games
chess.com Speed 2017 (16 players 4 Rds KO Indiv ) - Games in PGN: Games
vs
ChessTempo viewer
| chess.com Speed 2017 chess.com INT Wed 3rd May 2017 - Thu 21st Dec 2017
Leading Round 1 (of 4) Standings:
|Rk
|Name
|Ti
|FED
|Rtg
|Pts
|1
|Nakamura, Hikaru
|GM
|USA
|2786
|20.5
|2
|Grigoriants, Sergey
|GM
|RUS
|2576
|7.5
|1
|Karjakin, Sergey
|GM
|RUS
|2783
|19
|2
|Meier, Georg
|GM
|GER
|2630
|7
|1
|So, Wesley
|GM
|USA
|2815
|15.5
|2
|Giri, Anish
|GM
|NED
|2785
|14.5
|Grischuk, Alexander
|GM
|RUS
|2750
|Rapport, Richard
|GM
|HUN
|2698
|Nepomniachtchi, Ian
|GM
|RUS
|2751
|Aronian, Levon
|GM
|ARM
|2789
|Caruana, Fabiano
|GM
|USA
|2802
|Hou, Yifan
|GM
|CHN
|2652
|Vachier-Lagrave, Maxime
|GM
|FRA
|2795
|Xiong, Jeffery
|GM
|USA
|2652
|Carlsen, Magnus
|GM
|NOR
|2832
|Guseinov, Gadir
|GM
|AZE
|2645
|16 players
TWIC is 22. First issue 17th September 1994.