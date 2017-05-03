Chess.com Speed Chess Championship 2017 (Games and Results) Chess.com Speed Chess Championship 2017 Mark Crowther - Monday 29th May 2017

The Chess.com Speed Chess Championship takes place May 3rd to December 21st 2017. 16 top players qualified: Three time controls 5 minutes plus 2 seconds per move, 3 minutes plus 2 second per move and bullet 1 minute plus 1 second per move. Each section ends with a single chess960 game.

1/8th Finals: May 3rd: Nakamura 20.5-7.5 Grigoriants, May 24th Karjakin 19-7 Meier, May 25th So 15.5-14.5 Giri, July 20th: Grischuk-Rapport, Aug 23rd: Nepomniachtchi-Aronian, Aug 24th: Caruana-Hou Yifan, Aug 31st: Vachier-Lagrave-Xiong, Oct 5th: Carlsen-Guseinov.

Quarter-Finals: Oct 12, Oct 19, Nov 2nd, Nov 9th

Semi-Finals: Nov 16th, Dec 7th

Final Dec 21st.

I have removed the Chess960 games as they are problematic for many chess programs. Here is a PGN file including the Chess960 games.

chess.com Speed Chess 2017 (chess.com INT)

Wed 3rd May 2017 - Thu 21st Dec 2017 - Official Site - Results - Live chess.com Speed 2017 (16 players 4 Rds KO Indiv ) - Games in PGN: Games

chess.com Speed 2017 (16 players 4 Rds KO Indiv ) - Games in PGN: Games

vs

ChessTempo viewer