chess.com IoM Masters 2017 (Games and Results)
chess.com IoM Masters 2017
Mark Crowther - Friday 22nd September 2017
The chess.com Isle of Man Masters takes place 22nd September to 1st October 2016. The World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen heads up and extremely strong field aided by the sponsorship of the Scheinberg family. Leading players: Carlsen, Kramnik, Caruana, Anand, Nakamura, Adams, Gelfand, Eljanov, Vallejo Pons, Almasi, Naiditsch, Vidit, Howell, Short, Rodshtein, Sutovsky, Leko, Kasimdzhanov, Rapport, Movsesian, Adhiban, Hou Yifan, Gawain Jones, Riazantsev, Akobian, Fressinet, Granda Zuniga, Grandelius, Sargissian, Xiong, Shirov, Bok, Sethuraman, Erwin L'ami, Ivan Sokolov, Bogner, Bindrich, Huschenbeth, Svane, Tregubov, Tari etc A novelty is that the first round draw was entirely random producing the strong pairings Caruana-Kramnik and Adhiban-Gelfand.
chess.com Isle of Man International 2017 (Douglas ENG)
Sat 23rd Sep 2017 - Sun 1st Oct 2017 - Official Site - Results - Live
chess.com IoM Masters (9 Rds Swiss Indiv TC:100:50:15+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games | Live
chess.com IoM Masters (9 Rds Swiss Indiv TC: 100:50:15+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games
vs
ChessTempo viewer
| chess.com IoM Masters Douglas ENG Sat 23rd Sep 2017 - Sun 1st Oct 2017
Leading Round 2 (of 9) Standings:
|Rk
|SNo
|Name
|FED
|Rtg
|TB1
|1
|1
|Carlsen Magnus
|NOR
|2827
|2.0
|5
|Nakamura Hikaru
|USA
|2781
|2.0
|6
|Adams Michael
|ENG
|2738
|2.0
|8
|Eljanov Pavel
|UKR
|2734
|2.0
|9
|Vallejo Pons Francisco
|ESP
|2716
|2.0
|14
|Short Nigel D
|ENG
|2698
|2.0
|18
|Kasimdzhanov Rustam
|UZB
|2676
|2.0
|26
|Fressinet Laurent
|FRA
|2657
|2.0
|27
|Granda Zuniga Julio E
|PER
|2653
|2.0
|28
|Grandelius Nils
|SWE
|2653
|2.0
|30
|Xiong Jeffery
|USA
|2633
|2.0
|31
|Shirov Alexei
|LAT
|2630
|2.0
|32
|Bok Benjamin
|NED
|2620
|2.0
|37
|Bindrich Falko
|GER
|2598
|2.0
|41
|Tari Aryan
|NOR
|2588
|2.0
|45
|Sunilduth Lyna Narayanan
|IND
|2568
|2.0
|46
|Lenderman Aleksandr
|USA
|2565
|2.0
|49
|Deac Bogdan-Daniel
|ROU
|2559
|2.0
|55
|Swapnil S. Dhopade
|IND
|2532
|2.0
|56
|Harika Dronavalli
|IND
|2528
|2.0
|21
|3
|Caruana Fabiano
|USA
|2799
|1.5
|4
|Anand Viswanathan
|IND
|2794
|1.5
|7
|Gelfand Boris
|ISR
|2737
|1.5
|10
|Almasi Zoltan
|HUN
|2707
|1.5
|11
|Naiditsch Arkadij
|AZE
|2702
|1.5
|12
|Vidit Santosh Gujrathi
|IND
|2702
|1.5
|13
|Howell David W L
|ENG
|2701
|1.5
|15
|Rodshtein Maxim
|ISR
|2695
|1.5
|16
|Sutovsky Emil
|ISR
|2683
|1.5
|17
|Leko Peter
|HUN
|2679
|1.5
|20
|Movsesian Sergei
|ARM
|2671
|1.5
|22
|Hou Yifan
|CHN
|2670
|1.5
|23
|Jones Gawain C B
|ENG
|2668
|1.5
|29
|Sargissian Gabriel
|ARM
|2652
|1.5
|33
|Sethuraman S.P.
|IND
|2617
|1.5
|39
|Svane Rasmus
|GER
|2595
|1.5
|42
|Ju Wenjun
|CHN
|2574
|1.5
|44
|Timman Jan H
|NED
|2573
|1.5
|51
|Brunello Sabino
|ITA
|2555
|1.5
|52
|Kosteniuk Alexandra
|RUS
|2552
|1.5
|53
|Vishnu Prasanna. V
|IND
|2543
|1.5
|54
|Mekhitarian Krikor Sevag
|BRA
|2534
|1.5
|58
|Lubbe Nikolas
|GER
|2515
|1.5
|59
|Lampert Jonas
|GER
|2514
|1.5
|62
|Brown Michael William
|USA
|2499
|1.5
|63
|Nihal Sarin
|IND
|2483
|1.5
|65
|Khmelniker Ilya
|ISR
|2480
|1.5
|68
|Batsiashvili Nino
|GEO
|2472
|1.5
|72
|Christiansen Johan-Sebastian
|NOR
|2457
|1.5
|89
|Wallace John Paul
|AUS
|2413
|1.5
|160 players
TWIC is 22. First issue 17th September 1994.