chess.com IoM Masters 2017 (Games and Results)

Mark Crowther - Friday 22nd September 2017

The chess.com Isle of Man Masters takes place 22nd September to 1st October 2016. The World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen heads up and extremely strong field aided by the sponsorship of the Scheinberg family. Leading players: Carlsen, Kramnik, Caruana, Anand, Nakamura, Adams, Gelfand, Eljanov, Vallejo Pons, Almasi, Naiditsch, Vidit, Howell, Short, Rodshtein, Sutovsky, Leko, Kasimdzhanov, Rapport, Movsesian, Adhiban, Hou Yifan, Gawain Jones, Riazantsev, Akobian, Fressinet, Granda Zuniga, Grandelius, Sargissian, Xiong, Shirov, Bok, Sethuraman, Erwin L'ami, Ivan Sokolov, Bogner, Bindrich, Huschenbeth, Svane, Tregubov, Tari etc A novelty is that the first round draw was entirely random producing the strong pairings Caruana-Kramnik and Adhiban-Gelfand.

Sat 23rd Sep 2017 - Sun 1st Oct 2017 - Official Site - Results - Live

Leading Round 2 (of 9) Standings:
RkSNoNameFEDRtgTB1
11Carlsen MagnusNOR28272.0
5Nakamura HikaruUSA27812.0
6Adams MichaelENG27382.0
8Eljanov PavelUKR27342.0
9Vallejo Pons FranciscoESP27162.0
14Short Nigel DENG26982.0
18Kasimdzhanov RustamUZB26762.0
26Fressinet LaurentFRA26572.0
27Granda Zuniga Julio EPER26532.0
28Grandelius NilsSWE26532.0
30Xiong JefferyUSA26332.0
31Shirov AlexeiLAT26302.0
32Bok BenjaminNED26202.0
37Bindrich FalkoGER25982.0
41Tari AryanNOR25882.0
45Sunilduth Lyna NarayananIND25682.0
46Lenderman AleksandrUSA25652.0
49Deac Bogdan-DanielROU25592.0
55Swapnil S. DhopadeIND25322.0
56Harika DronavalliIND25282.0
213Caruana FabianoUSA27991.5
4Anand ViswanathanIND27941.5
7Gelfand BorisISR27371.5
10Almasi ZoltanHUN27071.5
11Naiditsch ArkadijAZE27021.5
12Vidit Santosh GujrathiIND27021.5
13Howell David W LENG27011.5
15Rodshtein MaximISR26951.5
16Sutovsky EmilISR26831.5
17Leko PeterHUN26791.5
20Movsesian SergeiARM26711.5
22Hou YifanCHN26701.5
23Jones Gawain C BENG26681.5
29Sargissian GabrielARM26521.5
33Sethuraman S.P.IND26171.5
39Svane RasmusGER25951.5
42Ju WenjunCHN25741.5
44Timman Jan HNED25731.5
51Brunello SabinoITA25551.5
52Kosteniuk AlexandraRUS25521.5
53Vishnu Prasanna. VIND25431.5
54Mekhitarian Krikor SevagBRA25341.5
58Lubbe NikolasGER25151.5
59Lampert JonasGER25141.5
62Brown Michael WilliamUSA24991.5
63Nihal SarinIND24831.5
65Khmelniker IlyaISR24801.5
68Batsiashvili NinoGEO24721.5
72Christiansen Johan-SebastianNOR24571.5
89Wallace John PaulAUS24131.5
160 players

