Bundesliga 2017-18 (Games and Results)
Bundesliga 2017-18
Mark Crowther - Friday 20th October 2017
The German Bundesliga takes place 21st October to 1st May 2018. Baden-Baden are defending champions and top seeds.
Bundesliga 2017-18 (Germany GER)
Sat 21st Oct 2017 - Tue 1st May 2018 - Official Site - Live
Bundesliga 2017-18 (15 Rds League Club TC:100:50:15+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games
| Bundesliga 2017-18 Germany GER Sat 21st Oct 2017 - Tue 1st May 2018
Leading Round 2 (of 15) Standings:
|Rk
|Team
|Gms
|+
|-
|=
|Mpts
|Bpts
|1
|SG Solingen
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|11
|2
|OSG Baden-Baden
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|11
|3
|SV 1930 Hockenheim
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|11
|4
|SF Berlin 1903
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|9.5
|5
|DJK Aufwaerts Aachen
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|10
|6
|USV TU Dresden
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|9.5
|7
|SV Werder Bremen
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|9.5
|8
|Schachfreunde Deizisau
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|9
|9
|SK Schwaebisch Hall
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|9
|10
|SV 1920 Hofheim
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|6.5
|11
|Hamburger SK
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|7.5
|12
|MSA Zugzwang 82
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|5.5
|13
|SK Norderstedt 1975
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|5.5
|14
|FC Bayern Muenchen
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|5.5
|15
|SV Muelheim Nord
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|5
|16
|SG Speyer-Schwegenheim
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|16 teams
