Bundesliga 2017-18 (Games and Results)

Bundesliga 2017-18

Mark Crowther - Friday 20th October 2017

The German Bundesliga takes place 21st October to 1st May 2018. Baden-Baden are defending champions and top seeds.

Bundesliga 2017-18 (Germany GER)
Sat 21st Oct 2017 - Tue 1st May 2018

Bundesliga 2017-18 (15 Rds League Club TC:100:50:15+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games

Bundesliga 2017-18 (15 Rds League Club TC: 100:50:15+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games

Bundesliga 2017-18 Germany GER Sat 21st Oct 2017 - Tue 1st May 2018
Leading Round 2 (of 15) Standings:
RkTeamGms+-=MptsBpts
1SG Solingen2200411
2OSG Baden-Baden2200411
3SV 1930 Hockenheim2200411
4SF Berlin 1903220049.5
5DJK Aufwaerts Aachen2101310
6USV TU Dresden210139.5
7SV Werder Bremen211029.5
8Schachfreunde Deizisau211029
9SK Schwaebisch Hall211029
10SV 1920 Hofheim211026.5
11Hamburger SK201117.5
12MSA Zugzwang 82201115.5
13SK Norderstedt 1975202005.5
14FC Bayern Muenchen202005.5
15SV Muelheim Nord202005
16SG Speyer-Schwegenheim202003
16 teams

