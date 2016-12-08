Chess24 Learn from Carlsen

British Knockout Championships 2016 (Games and Results)

Mark Crowther - Saturday 17th December 2016

The British Knockout Championships took place 8th to 16th December 2016. It's really part of the London Chess Classic but I found it easier to separate out the two events. Nigel Short beat David Howell 3.5-2.5 in the final winning the last game.

British Knockout Championships 2016 (London ENG)
Thu 8th Dec 2016 - Fri 16th Dec 2016 - Official Site

British ch-KO 2016 (8 players 3 Rds KO Indiv ) - Games in PGN: Games

