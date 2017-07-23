50th Biel Chess Festival 2017 (Games and Results)
50th Biel Chess Festival 2017
Mark Crowther - Sunday 23rd July 2017
The 50th Biel Chess Festival takes place 23rd July to 2nd August 2017. Players main GM event: David Navara, Pentala Harikrishna, Etienne Bacrot, Ruslan Ponomariov, Peter Leko, Alexander Morozevich, Hou Yifan, Rafael Vaganian, Nico Georgiadis and Noel Studer. There was an initial 8 player Rapid tournament including Anatoly Karpov.
50th Biel Chess Festival 2017 (Biel SUI)
Sun 23rd Jul 2017 - Wed 2nd Aug 2017 - Official Site
50th Biel GM 2017 (10 players 9 Rds SRR Indiv TC:100:50:15+30spm(1))
50th Biel ACCENTUS Rapid (8 players 3 Rds KO Indiv TC:10m+5spm)
50th Biel Master Open (9 Rds Swiss Indiv TC:90m:30m+30spm(1))
50th Biel GM 2017 (10 players 9 Rds SRR Indiv TC: 100:50:15+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games
|50th Biel GM 2017 Biel (SUI), 23 vii-2 viii 2017
|cat. XVI (2646)
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|0
|1.
|Bacrot, Etienne
|g
|FRA
|2715
|*
|½
|½
|.
|.
|.
|1
|.
|1
|.
|3
|2801
|2.
|Ponomariov, Ruslan
|g
|UKR
|2699
|½
|*
|.
|½
|.
|.
|.
|1
|½
|.
|2½
|2750
|3.
|Georgiadis, Nico
|m
|SUI
|2496
|½
|.
|*
|.
|½
|½
|.
|.
|1
|.
|2½
|2782
|4.
|Hou, Yifan
|g
|CHN
|2666
|.
|½
|.
|*
|.
|.
|1
|½
|.
|½
|2½
|2731
|5.
|Harikrishna, Pentala
|g
|IND
|2737
|.
|.
|½
|.
|*
|.
|½
|.
|½
|1
|2½
|2651
|6.
|Navara, David
|g
|CZE
|2737
|.
|.
|½
|.
|.
|*
|0
|1
|.
|½
|2
|2585
|7.
|Morozevich, Alexander
|g
|RUS
|2675
|0
|.
|.
|0
|½
|1
|*
|.
|.
|.
|1½
|2626
|8.
|Leko, Peter
|g
|HUN
|2678
|.
|0
|.
|½
|.
|0
|.
|*
|.
|1
|1½
|2561
|9.
|Vaganian, Rafael A
|g
|ARM
|2562
|0
|½
|0
|.
|½
|.
|.
|.
|*
|.
|1
|2468
|10.
|Studer, Noel
|m
|SUI
|2493
|.
|.
|.
|½
|0
|½
|.
|0
|.
|*
|1
|2511
|Round 1 (July 24, 2017)
|Bacrot, Etienne
|- Ponomariov, Ruslan
|½-½
|44
|B11
|Caro Kann Two Knights
|Georgiadis, Nico
|- Navara, David
|½-½
|59
|B84
|Sicilian Scheveningen
|Morozevich, Alexander
|- Hou, Yifan
|0-1
|37
|A08
|Barcza System
|Vaganian, Rafael A
|- Harikrishna, Pentala
|½-½
|21
|D39
|QGD Ragozin
|Studer, Noel
|- Leko, Peter
|0-1
|66
|A62
|Benoni
|Round 2 (July 25, 2017)
|Bacrot, Etienne
|- Vaganian, Rafael A
|1-0
|33
|C17
|French Winawer
|Ponomariov, Ruslan
|- Leko, Peter
|1-0
|46
|C53
|Giuoco Piano
|Hou, Yifan
|- Studer, Noel
|½-½
|57
|C11
|French Defence
|Harikrishna, Pentala
|- Georgiadis, Nico
|½-½
|55
|A05
|Various
|Navara, David
|- Morozevich, Alexander
|0-1
|40
|A62
|Benoni
|Round 3 (July 26, 2017)
|Georgiadis, Nico
|- Bacrot, Etienne
|½-½
|37
|C67
|Ruy Lopez Berlin
|Morozevich, Alexander
|- Harikrishna, Pentala
|½-½
|41
|E37
|Nimzo Indian 4.Qc2
|Leko, Peter
|- Hou, Yifan
|½-½
|30
|C42
|Petroff's Defence
|Vaganian, Rafael A
|- Ponomariov, Ruslan
|½-½
|40
|D73
|Gruenfeld 3.g3
|Studer, Noel
|- Navara, David
|½-½
|83
|A62
|Benoni
|Round 4 (July 27, 2017)
|Bacrot, Etienne
|- Morozevich, Alexander
|1-0
|40
|B52
|Sicilian Rossolimo
|Ponomariov, Ruslan
|- Hou, Yifan
|½-½
|49
|C24
|Bishop's Opening
|Harikrishna, Pentala
|- Studer, Noel
|1-0
|24
|C11
|French Defence
|Navara, David
|- Leko, Peter
|1-0
|39
|D38
|QGD Ragozin
|Vaganian, Rafael A
|- Georgiadis, Nico
|0-1
|39
|A48
|King's Indian Defence /c2-c4
50th Biel ACCENTUS Rapid (8 players 3 Rds KO Indiv TC: 10m+5spm)
50th Biel Master Open (9 Rds Swiss Indiv TC: 90m:30m+30spm(1))
