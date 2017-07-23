Chess24 Jan London

Home » Chess News » Events » 50th Biel Chess Festival 2017

50th Biel Chess Festival 2017 (Games and Results)

50th Biel Chess Festival 2017

Mark Crowther - Sunday 23rd July 2017

The 50th Biel Chess Festival takes place 23rd July to 2nd August 2017. Players main GM event: David Navara, Pentala Harikrishna, Etienne Bacrot, Ruslan Ponomariov, Peter Leko, Alexander Morozevich, Hou Yifan, Rafael Vaganian, Nico Georgiadis and Noel Studer. There was an initial 8 player Rapid tournament including Anatoly Karpov.

50th Biel Chess Festival 2017 (Biel SUI)
Sun 23rd Jul 2017 - Wed 2nd Aug 2017 - Official Site

50th Biel GM 2017 (10 players 9 Rds SRR Indiv TC:100:50:15+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games | Live

50th Biel ACCENTUS Rapid (8 players 3 Rds KO Indiv TC:10m+5spm) - Games in PGN: Rapid Games

50th Biel Master Open (9 Rds Swiss Indiv TC:90m:30m+30spm(1))

50th Biel GM 2017 (10 players 9 Rds SRR Indiv TC: 100:50:15+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games

vs

ChessTempo viewer

50th Biel GM 2017 Biel (SUI), 23 vii-2 viii 2017 cat. XVI (2646)
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0
1. Bacrot, Etienne g FRA 2715 * ½ ½ . . . 1 . 1 . 3 2801
2. Ponomariov, Ruslan g UKR 2699 ½ * . ½ . . . 1 ½ . 2750
3. Georgiadis, Nico m SUI 2496 ½ . * . ½ ½ . . 1 . 2782
4. Hou, Yifan g CHN 2666 . ½ . * . . 1 ½ . ½ 2731
5. Harikrishna, Pentala g IND 2737 . . ½ . * . ½ . ½ 1 2651
6. Navara, David g CZE 2737 . . ½ . . * 0 1 . ½ 2 2585
7. Morozevich, Alexander g RUS 2675 0 . . 0 ½ 1 * . . . 2626
8. Leko, Peter g HUN 2678 . 0 . ½ . 0 . * . 1 2561
9. Vaganian, Rafael A g ARM 2562 0 ½ 0 . ½ . . . * . 1 2468
10. Studer, Noel m SUI 2493 . . . ½ 0 ½ . 0 . * 1 2511
Round 1 (July 24, 2017)
Bacrot, Etienne - Ponomariov, Ruslan ½-½ 44 B11 Caro Kann Two Knights
Georgiadis, Nico - Navara, David ½-½ 59 B84 Sicilian Scheveningen
Morozevich, Alexander - Hou, Yifan 0-1 37 A08 Barcza System
Vaganian, Rafael A - Harikrishna, Pentala ½-½ 21 D39 QGD Ragozin
Studer, Noel - Leko, Peter 0-1 66 A62 Benoni
Round 2 (July 25, 2017)
Bacrot, Etienne - Vaganian, Rafael A 1-0 33 C17 French Winawer
Ponomariov, Ruslan - Leko, Peter 1-0 46 C53 Giuoco Piano
Hou, Yifan - Studer, Noel ½-½ 57 C11 French Defence
Harikrishna, Pentala - Georgiadis, Nico ½-½ 55 A05 Various
Navara, David - Morozevich, Alexander 0-1 40 A62 Benoni
Round 3 (July 26, 2017)
Georgiadis, Nico - Bacrot, Etienne ½-½ 37 C67 Ruy Lopez Berlin
Morozevich, Alexander - Harikrishna, Pentala ½-½ 41 E37 Nimzo Indian 4.Qc2
Leko, Peter - Hou, Yifan ½-½ 30 C42 Petroff's Defence
Vaganian, Rafael A - Ponomariov, Ruslan ½-½ 40 D73 Gruenfeld 3.g3
Studer, Noel - Navara, David ½-½ 83 A62 Benoni
Round 4 (July 27, 2017)
Bacrot, Etienne - Morozevich, Alexander 1-0 40 B52 Sicilian Rossolimo
Ponomariov, Ruslan - Hou, Yifan ½-½ 49 C24 Bishop's Opening
Harikrishna, Pentala - Studer, Noel 1-0 24 C11 French Defence
Navara, David - Leko, Peter 1-0 39 D38 QGD Ragozin
Vaganian, Rafael A - Georgiadis, Nico 0-1 39 A48 King's Indian Defence /c2-c4

50th Biel ACCENTUS Rapid (8 players 3 Rds KO Indiv TC: 10m+5spm) - Games in PGN: Rapid Games

vs

ChessTempo viewer

50th Biel Master Open (9 Rds Swiss Indiv TC: 90m:30m+30spm(1))

NIC Magazine No 4 2017

Chess and Bridge Shop

Chess.com Titled Tuesday

American Chess Magazine 3

50 Moves Magazine

Prodigy Program Deal

ChessBase Ad 1 Video

Ginger GM - Chess Grandmaster Simon Williams

Contact Mark Crowther (TWIC) if you wish to advertise here.

The Week in Chess Magazine

Send a £30 donation via Paypal and contact me via email (Email Mark Crowther - mdcrowth@btinternet.com) I'll send you an address for a cbv file of my personal copy of every issue of the games in one database. Over 2 million games.

Read about 20 years of TWIC.

TWIC 1185 24th July 2017 - 7249 games

Read TWIC 1185

Download TWIC 1185 PGN

Download TWIC 1185 ChessBase

.