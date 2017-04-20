Chess24 Jan Nimzo

4th Vugar Gashimov Memorial 2017 (Games and Results)

4th Vugar Gashimov Memorial 2017

Mark Crowther - Thursday 20th April 2017

The 4th Vugar Gashimov Memorial takes place 21st to 30th April 2017. Players Wesley So, Vladimir Kramnik, Sergey Karjakin, Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, Michael Adams, Pentala Harikrishna, Pavel Eljanov, Radoslaw Wojtaszek, Veselin Topalov and Teimour Radjabov.

4th Vugar Gashimov Memorial 2017 (Shamkir AZE)
Thu 20th Apr 2017 - Sun 30th Apr 2017 - Official Site

Vugar Gashimov Mem 2017 (10 players 9 Rds SRR Indiv TC:120m:60m:15m+30spm(61))

Vugar Gashimov Mem 2017 (10 players 9 Rds SRR Indiv TC: 120m:60m:15m+30spm(61))

.