4NCL 2016-17 (Games and Results)
4NCL 2016-17
Mark Crowther - Tuesday 2nd May 2017
The 4NCL took place 19th November 2016 to 1st May 2017. Guildford 1 won the title.
4NCL 2016-17 (Reading ENG)
Sat 19th Nov 2016 - Mon 1st May 2017 - Official Site
4NCL 2016-17 (11 Rds League Club TC:90m:30m+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games
4NCL 2016-17 (11 Rds League Club TC: 90m:30m+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games
vs
ChessTempo viewer
| 4NCL 2016-17 Reading ENG Sat 19th Nov 2016 - Mon 1st May 2017
Leading Final Round 11 Standings:
|Rk
|Team
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|Mpts
|Bpts
|1
|Guildford 1
|6½-1½
|6½-1½
|8-0
|5-3
|4½-3½
|7-1
|7½-½
|14
|45
|2
|Cheddleton 1
|1½-6½
|6-2
|5½-2½
|4-4
|5-3
|3-5
|5½-2½
|9
|30½
|3
|Guildford 2
|1½-6½
|2-6
|2½-5½
|5-3
|4½-3½
|5-3
|5½-2½
|8
|26
|4
|3Cs 1
|0-8
|2½-5½
|5½-2½
|2-6
|4½-3½
|4½-3½
|6½-1½
|8
|25½
|5
|White Rose 1
|3-5
|4-4
|3-5
|6-2
|4-4
|5-3
|4-4
|7
|29
|6
|Barbican 4NCL 1
|3½-4½
|3-5
|3½-4½
|3½-4½
|4-4
|4½-3½
|4½-3½
|5
|26½
|7
|Wood Green HK
|1-7
|5-3
|3-5
|3½-4½
|3-5
|3½-4½
|5-3
|4
|24
|8
|Grantham Sharks 1
|½-7½
|2½-5½
|2½-5½
|1½-6½
|4-4
|3½-4½
|3-5
|1
|17½
|1
|Blackthorne Russia
|4½-3½
|6-2
|4½-3½
|3-5
|4½-3½
|5½-2½
|5-3
|12
|33
|2
|Barbican 4NCL 2
|3½-4½
|6-2
|2-5
|6-2
|5½-2½
|5½-2½
|5½-2½
|10
|34
|3
|Oxford 1
|2-6
|2-6
|6-2
|5½-2½
|6½-1½
|3-5
|6½-1½
|8
|31½
|4
|South Wales Dragons
|3½-4½
|5-2
|2-6
|5½-2½
|4-4
|5½-1½
|3½-4½
|7
|29
|5
|North East England
|5-3
|2-6
|2½-5½
|2½-5½
|5½-2½
|4½-3½
|3½-4½
|6
|25½
|6
|Anglian Avengers 1
|3½-4½
|2½-5½
|1½-6½
|4-4
|2½-5½
|5½-2½
|6½-1½
|5
|26
|7
|Kings Head
|2½-5½
|2½-5½
|5-3
|1½-5½
|3½-4½
|2½-5½
|5½-2½
|4
|23
|8
|Celtic Tigers
|3-5
|2½-5½
|1½-6½
|4½-3½
|4½-3½
|1½-6½
|2½-5½
|4
|20
|16 teams
TWIC is 22. First issue 17th September 1994.