3rd Wenzhou Grandmaster Match 2017

Mark Crowther - Friday 11th August 2017

The 3rd Wenzhou Grandmaster Match took place 8th to 11th August 2017. Anish Giri beat Ding Liren 2.5-1.5 in a four game match.

Ding Liren vs Giri Match 2017 (Wenzhou CHN)
Mon 7th Aug 2017 - Sat 12th Aug 2017 - Official Site - Live

Ding Liren vs Giri Match (2 players 4 Rds Match Indiv TC: 90m:30m+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games

vs

Giri, Anish - Ding, Liren ½-½ 57 C84 Ruy Lopez Centre Attack
Ding, Liren - Giri, Anish 0-1 45 C50 Giuoco Piano
Giri, Anish - Ding, Liren ½-½ 61 C88 Ruy Lopez Closed
Ding, Liren - Giri, Anish ½-½ 33 A09 Reti Opening
Name Ti NAT Rtg 1 2 3 4 Total Perf
Giri, Anish g NED 2772 ½ 1 ½ ½ 2872
Ding, Liren g CHN 2777 ½ 0 ½ ½ 2685

