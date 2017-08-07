3rd Wenzhou Grandmaster Match 2017 ()
3rd Wenzhou Grandmaster Match 2017
Mark Crowther - Friday 11th August 2017
The 3rd Wenzhou Grandmaster Match took place 8th to 11th August 2017. Anish Giri beat Ding Liren 2.5-1.5 in a four game match.
Ding Liren vs Giri Match 2017 (Wenzhou CHN)
Mon 7th Aug 2017 - Sat 12th Aug 2017 - Official Site - Live
Ding Liren vs Giri Match (2 players 4 Rds Match Indiv TC:90m:30m+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games
vs
|Ding-Giri Match Match Wenzhou
|Giri, Anish
|-
|Ding, Liren
|½-½
|57
|C84
|Ruy Lopez Centre Attack
|Ding, Liren
|-
|Giri, Anish
|0-1
|45
|C50
|Giuoco Piano
|Giri, Anish
|-
|Ding, Liren
|½-½
|61
|C88
|Ruy Lopez Closed
|Ding, Liren
|-
|Giri, Anish
|½-½
|33
|A09
|Reti Opening
|Ding-Giri Match Match Wenzhou (CHN), 8-12 viii 2017
|Name
|Ti
|NAT
|Rtg
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Total
|Perf
|Giri, Anish
|g
|NED
|2772
|½
|1
|½
|½
|2½
|2872
|Ding, Liren
|g
|CHN
|2777
|½
|0
|½
|½
|1½
|2685
