23rd Sigeman & Co Chess Tournament 2017 (Games and Results)
23rd Sigeman & Co Chess Tournament 2017
Mark Crowther - Wednesday 10th May 2017
The 23rd Tepe Sigeman & Co Chess Tournament takes place in Malmo 10th to 14th May 2017. The event returns after a three year hiatus. Players: Pavel Eljanov, Baadur Jobava, Nigel Short, Nils Grandelius, Erik Blomqvist and Dronavalli Harika,
Sigeman & Co Chess Tournament 2017 (Malmo SWE)
Wed 10th May 2017 - Sun 14th May 2017 - Official Site - Live
23rd Sigeman & Co 2017 (6 players 5 Rds SRR Indiv ) - Games in PGN: Games | Live
23rd Sigeman & Co 2017 (6 players 5 Rds SRR Indiv ) - Games in PGN: Games
vs
ChessTempo viewer
|23rd Sigeman & Co 2017 Malmo SWE (SWE), 10-14 v 2017
|cat. XVI (2650)
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|1.
|Jobava, Baadur
|g
|GEO
|2713
|*
|.
|1
|½
|½
|.
|2
|2827
|2.
|Blomqvist, Erik
|g
|SWE
|2546
|.
|*
|0
|.
|1
|1
|2
|2783
|3.
|Short, Nigel D
|g
|ENG
|2688
|0
|1
|*
|½
|.
|.
|1½
|2641
|4.
|Grandelius, Nils
|g
|SWE
|2665
|½
|.
|½
|*
|.
|½
|1½
|2644
|5.
|Eljanov, Pavel
|g
|UKR
|2755
|½
|0
|.
|.
|*
|½
|1
|2471
|6.
|Harika, Dronavalli
|g
|IND
|2531
|.
|0
|.
|½
|½
|*
|1
|2530
|Round 1 (May 10, 2017)
|Jobava, Baadur
|- Grandelius, Nils
|½-½
|45
|A45
|Trompowsky
|Short, Nigel D
|- Blomqvist, Erik
|1-0
|36
|C92
|Ruy Lopez Chigorin
|Eljanov, Pavel
|- Harika, Dronavalli
|½-½
|41
|A05
|Various
|Round 2 (May 11, 2017)
|Jobava, Baadur
|- Short, Nigel D
|1-0
|71
|A45
|Trompowsky
|Blomqvist, Erik
|- Eljanov, Pavel
|1-0
|46
|C03
|French Tarrasch
|Grandelius, Nils
|- Harika, Dronavalli
|½-½
|51
|B23
|Sicilian Closed
|Round 3 (May 12, 2017)
|Short, Nigel D
|- Grandelius, Nils
|½-½
|69
|C89
|Ruy Lopez Marshall
|Eljanov, Pavel
|- Jobava, Baadur
|½-½
|58
|B92
|Sicilian Najdorf with 6.Be2
|Harika, Dronavalli
|- Blomqvist, Erik
|0-1
|50
|B65
|Sicilian Rauzer
TWIC is 22. First issue 17th September 1994.