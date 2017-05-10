Chess24 Jan Nimzo

23rd Sigeman & Co Chess Tournament 2017

Mark Crowther - Wednesday 10th May 2017

The 23rd Tepe Sigeman & Co Chess Tournament takes place in Malmo 10th to 14th May 2017. The event returns after a three year hiatus. Players: Pavel Eljanov, Baadur Jobava, Nigel Short, Nils Grandelius, Erik Blomqvist and Dronavalli Harika,

Sigeman & Co Chess Tournament 2017 (Malmo SWE)
Wed 10th May 2017 - Sun 14th May 2017 - Official Site - Live

23rd Sigeman & Co 2017 (6 players 5 Rds SRR Indiv ) - Games in PGN: Games

23rd Sigeman & Co 2017 Malmo SWE (SWE), 10-14 v 2017 cat. XVI (2650)
1 2 3 4 5 6
1. Jobava, Baadur g GEO 2713 * . 1 ½ ½ . 2 2827
2. Blomqvist, Erik g SWE 2546 . * 0 . 1 1 2 2783
3. Short, Nigel D g ENG 2688 0 1 * ½ . . 2641
4. Grandelius, Nils g SWE 2665 ½ . ½ * . ½ 2644
5. Eljanov, Pavel g UKR 2755 ½ 0 . . * ½ 1 2471
6. Harika, Dronavalli g IND 2531 . 0 . ½ ½ * 1 2530
Round 1 (May 10, 2017)
Jobava, Baadur - Grandelius, Nils ½-½ 45 A45 Trompowsky
Short, Nigel D - Blomqvist, Erik 1-0 36 C92 Ruy Lopez Chigorin
Eljanov, Pavel - Harika, Dronavalli ½-½ 41 A05 Various
Round 2 (May 11, 2017)
Jobava, Baadur - Short, Nigel D 1-0 71 A45 Trompowsky
Blomqvist, Erik - Eljanov, Pavel 1-0 46 C03 French Tarrasch
Grandelius, Nils - Harika, Dronavalli ½-½ 51 B23 Sicilian Closed
Round 3 (May 12, 2017)
Short, Nigel D - Grandelius, Nils ½-½ 69 C89 Ruy Lopez Marshall
Eljanov, Pavel - Jobava, Baadur ½-½ 58 B92 Sicilian Najdorf with 6.Be2
Harika, Dronavalli - Blomqvist, Erik 0-1 50 B65 Sicilian Rauzer

