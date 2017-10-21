Chess24 Sopiko Scotch

21st Hoogeveen Chess 2017 (Games and Results)

21st Hoogeveen Chess 2017

Mark Crowther - Saturday 21st October 2017

The 21st Hoogeveen Chess tournament takes place 21st to 28th October 2017. There are two matches. Vassily ivanchuk vs Wei Yi and Jorden van Foreest vs Adhiban Baskaran. Alongside is an open.

21st Hoogeveen Chess 2017 (Hoogeveen NED)
Sat 21st Oct 2017 - Thu 26th Oct 2017 - Official Site - Live

Ivanchuk-Wei Yi m 2017 (2 players 6 Rds Match Indiv TC:90m:30m+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games M1 | Live M1

Van Foreest-Adhiban m (2 players 6 Rds Match Indiv TC:90m:30m+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games M2 | Live M2

21st Hoogeveen Open 2017 (9 Rds Swiss Indiv TC:90m:30m+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games Open

Ivanchuk-Wei Yi m 2017 (2 players 6 Rds Match Indiv TC: 90m:30m+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games M1

vs

Hoogeveen Matches
Ivanchuk, Vassily - Wei, Yi ½-½ 43 E32 Nimzo Indian 4.Qc2
Wei, Yi - Ivanchuk, Vassily ½-½ 29 B84 Sicilian Scheveningen
Ivanchuk, Vassily - Wei, Yi 1-0 25 D38 QGD Ragozin
Wei, Yi - Ivanchuk, Vassily ½-½ 33 B46 Sicilian Paulsen
Ivanchuk, Vassily - Wei, Yi * 63 E53 Nimzo Indian

Hoogeveen Matches Hoogeveen (NED), 21-26 x 2017
Name Ti FED Rtg 1 2 3 4 5 6 Pts Perf
Ivanchuk, Vassily g UKR 2732 ½ ½ 1 ½ . . 2835
Wei, Yi g CHN 2740 ½ ½ 0 ½ . . 2645

Van Foreest-Adhiban m (2 players 6 Rds Match Indiv TC: 90m:30m+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games M2

vs

Hoogeveen Matches
Adhiban, Baskaran - Van Foreest, Jorden ½-½ 40 D26 QGA
Van Foreest, Jorden - Adhiban, Baskaran 0-1 72 C50 Giuoco Piano
Adhiban, Baskaran - Van Foreest, Jorden 0-1 49 D26 QGA
Van Foreest, Jorden - Adhiban, Baskaran 1-0 48 C50 Giuoco Piano
Adhiban, Baskaran - Van Foreest, Jorden * 55 D26 QGA

Hoogeveen Matches Hoogeveen (NED), 21-26 x 2017
Name Ti FED Rtg 1 2 3 4 5 6 Pts Perf
Van Foreest, Jorden g NED 2609 ½ 0 1 1 . . 2766
Adhiban, Baskaran g IND 2671 ½ 1 0 0 . . 2522

21st Hoogeveen Open 2017 (9 Rds Swiss Indiv TC: 90m:30m+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games Open

vs

21st Hoogeveen Open 2017 Hoogeveen NED Sat 21st Oct 2017 - Thu 26th Oct 2017
Leading Round 4 (of 9) Standings:
RkSNoNameFEDRtgPts
18Saduakassova DinaraKAZ24484.0
22Xu XiangyuCHN25493.5
34Pruijssers RoelandNED25123.5
49Schoppen CasperNED24403.5
57Gritsak OrestUKR24683.5
63Ernst SipkeNED25483.0
75Kollars DmitrijGER24983.0
81Kuljasevic DavorinCRO25493.0
918Maris IvoNED23403.0
1012Kuipers StefanNED24113.0
1129Van Dael SiemNED22863.0
1214Tania SachdevIND23863.0
1322Buckels ValentinGER23183.0
1410Beerdsen ThomasNED24283.0
1523Colijn StefanNED23083.0
1635Pajeken Jakob LeonGER22032.5
1713Jonkman HarmenNED24102.5
1815Uksini BardhylGER23632.5
1911Carlstedt JonathanGER24132.5
2017Engel LuisGER23442.5
2130Strating SyboltNED22622.5
2227Wempe JoostNED22892.5
2316De Jong MigchielNED23522.5
246Van Foreest LucasNED24892.5
2537Balje JanNED21912.5
2619Okkes MennoNED23322.5
2728Schippers MauriceNED22892.5
2825Warakomska AnnaPOL22952.5
2932Hilwerda JonasNED22162.5
3036Clemens AdrianNED21982.5
3120Videnova IvaFID23262.5
3234Stanetzek CarstenGER22112.0
3326Paszewski MateuszPOL22892.0
3447Hendriks RichardNED20872.0
3533Klapwijk BramNED22112.0
3640Sparenberg ErikNED21752.0
3750Vistisen LarsDEN20732.0
3874Van Foreest MachteldNED18292.0
3931O`gorman TomIRL22402.0
4053Hoffman RonNED20382.0
4145Boer AlefNED21072.0
4224De Boer EelkeNED23012.0
4367Aan SikkaIND19182.0
4475Van Twillert LaurentsNED02.0
4558Damen JipNED20161.5
4643De Boer BasNED21201.5
4742Vroombout EnricoNED21331.5
4866De Jongh BennoNED19191.5
4955Kouwenhoven DerkNED20281.5
5048Roebers JanNED20861.5
75 players

.