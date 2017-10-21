21st Hoogeveen Chess 2017 (Games and Results)
21st Hoogeveen Chess 2017
Mark Crowther - Saturday 21st October 2017
The 21st Hoogeveen Chess tournament takes place 21st to 28th October 2017. There are two matches. Vassily ivanchuk vs Wei Yi and Jorden van Foreest vs Adhiban Baskaran. Alongside is an open.
21st Hoogeveen Chess 2017 (Hoogeveen NED)
Sat 21st Oct 2017 - Thu 26th Oct 2017 - Official Site - Live
Ivanchuk-Wei Yi m 2017 (2 players 6 Rds Match Indiv TC:90m:30m+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games M1 | Live M1
Van Foreest-Adhiban m (2 players 6 Rds Match Indiv TC:90m:30m+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games M2 | Live M2
21st Hoogeveen Open 2017 (9 Rds Swiss Indiv TC:90m:30m+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games Open
Ivanchuk-Wei Yi m 2017 (2 players 6 Rds Match Indiv TC: 90m:30m+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games M1
vs
|Hoogeveen Matches
|Ivanchuk, Vassily
|-
|Wei, Yi
|½-½
|43
|E32
|Nimzo Indian 4.Qc2
|Wei, Yi
|-
|Ivanchuk, Vassily
|½-½
|29
|B84
|Sicilian Scheveningen
|Ivanchuk, Vassily
|-
|Wei, Yi
|1-0
|25
|D38
|QGD Ragozin
|Wei, Yi
|-
|Ivanchuk, Vassily
|½-½
|33
|B46
|Sicilian Paulsen
|Ivanchuk, Vassily
|-
|Wei, Yi
|*
|63
|E53
|Nimzo Indian
|Hoogeveen Matches Hoogeveen (NED), 21-26 x 2017
|Name
|Ti
|FED
|Rtg
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|Pts
|Perf
|Ivanchuk, Vassily
|g
|UKR
|2732
|½
|½
|1
|½
|.
|.
|2½
|2835
|Wei, Yi
|g
|CHN
|2740
|½
|½
|0
|½
|.
|.
|1½
|2645
Van Foreest-Adhiban m (2 players 6 Rds Match Indiv TC: 90m:30m+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games M2
vs
|Hoogeveen Matches
|Adhiban, Baskaran
|-
|Van Foreest, Jorden
|½-½
|40
|D26
|QGA
|Van Foreest, Jorden
|-
|Adhiban, Baskaran
|0-1
|72
|C50
|Giuoco Piano
|Adhiban, Baskaran
|-
|Van Foreest, Jorden
|0-1
|49
|D26
|QGA
|Van Foreest, Jorden
|-
|Adhiban, Baskaran
|1-0
|48
|C50
|Giuoco Piano
|Adhiban, Baskaran
|-
|Van Foreest, Jorden
|*
|55
|D26
|QGA
|Hoogeveen Matches Hoogeveen (NED), 21-26 x 2017
|Name
|Ti
|FED
|Rtg
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|Pts
|Perf
|Van Foreest, Jorden
|g
|NED
|2609
|½
|0
|1
|1
|.
|.
|2½
|2766
|Adhiban, Baskaran
|g
|IND
|2671
|½
|1
|0
|0
|.
|.
|1½
|2522
21st Hoogeveen Open 2017 (9 Rds Swiss Indiv TC: 90m:30m+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games Open
vs
| 21st Hoogeveen Open 2017 Hoogeveen NED Sat 21st Oct 2017 - Thu 26th Oct 2017
Leading Round 4 (of 9) Standings:
|Rk
|SNo
|Name
|FED
|Rtg
|Pts
|1
|8
|Saduakassova Dinara
|KAZ
|2448
|4.0
|2
|2
|Xu Xiangyu
|CHN
|2549
|3.5
|3
|4
|Pruijssers Roeland
|NED
|2512
|3.5
|4
|9
|Schoppen Casper
|NED
|2440
|3.5
|5
|7
|Gritsak Orest
|UKR
|2468
|3.5
|6
|3
|Ernst Sipke
|NED
|2548
|3.0
|7
|5
|Kollars Dmitrij
|GER
|2498
|3.0
|8
|1
|Kuljasevic Davorin
|CRO
|2549
|3.0
|9
|18
|Maris Ivo
|NED
|2340
|3.0
|10
|12
|Kuipers Stefan
|NED
|2411
|3.0
|11
|29
|Van Dael Siem
|NED
|2286
|3.0
|12
|14
|Tania Sachdev
|IND
|2386
|3.0
|13
|22
|Buckels Valentin
|GER
|2318
|3.0
|14
|10
|Beerdsen Thomas
|NED
|2428
|3.0
|15
|23
|Colijn Stefan
|NED
|2308
|3.0
|16
|35
|Pajeken Jakob Leon
|GER
|2203
|2.5
|17
|13
|Jonkman Harmen
|NED
|2410
|2.5
|18
|15
|Uksini Bardhyl
|GER
|2363
|2.5
|19
|11
|Carlstedt Jonathan
|GER
|2413
|2.5
|20
|17
|Engel Luis
|GER
|2344
|2.5
|21
|30
|Strating Sybolt
|NED
|2262
|2.5
|22
|27
|Wempe Joost
|NED
|2289
|2.5
|23
|16
|De Jong Migchiel
|NED
|2352
|2.5
|24
|6
|Van Foreest Lucas
|NED
|2489
|2.5
|25
|37
|Balje Jan
|NED
|2191
|2.5
|26
|19
|Okkes Menno
|NED
|2332
|2.5
|27
|28
|Schippers Maurice
|NED
|2289
|2.5
|28
|25
|Warakomska Anna
|POL
|2295
|2.5
|29
|32
|Hilwerda Jonas
|NED
|2216
|2.5
|30
|36
|Clemens Adrian
|NED
|2198
|2.5
|31
|20
|Videnova Iva
|FID
|2326
|2.5
|32
|34
|Stanetzek Carsten
|GER
|2211
|2.0
|33
|26
|Paszewski Mateusz
|POL
|2289
|2.0
|34
|47
|Hendriks Richard
|NED
|2087
|2.0
|35
|33
|Klapwijk Bram
|NED
|2211
|2.0
|36
|40
|Sparenberg Erik
|NED
|2175
|2.0
|37
|50
|Vistisen Lars
|DEN
|2073
|2.0
|38
|74
|Van Foreest Machteld
|NED
|1829
|2.0
|39
|31
|O`gorman Tom
|IRL
|2240
|2.0
|40
|53
|Hoffman Ron
|NED
|2038
|2.0
|41
|45
|Boer Alef
|NED
|2107
|2.0
|42
|24
|De Boer Eelke
|NED
|2301
|2.0
|43
|67
|Aan Sikka
|IND
|1918
|2.0
|44
|75
|Van Twillert Laurents
|NED
|0
|2.0
|45
|58
|Damen Jip
|NED
|2016
|1.5
|46
|43
|De Boer Bas
|NED
|2120
|1.5
|47
|42
|Vroombout Enrico
|NED
|2133
|1.5
|48
|66
|De Jongh Benno
|NED
|1919
|1.5
|49
|55
|Kouwenhoven Derk
|NED
|2028
|1.5
|50
|48
|Roebers Jan
|NED
|2086
|1.5
|75 players
