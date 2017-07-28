Chess24 Jan London

104th British Chess Championships 2017 (Games and Results)

104th British Chess Championships 2017

Mark Crowther - Friday 28th July 2017

The 104th British Chess Championships take place in Llandudno, Wales, 29th July to 6th August 2017. Leading players: David Howell, Gawain Jones, Luke McShane, Jonathan Hawkins, Nicolas Pert, James Adair, Mark Hebden etc.

104th British Chess Championships 2017 (Llandudno WLS)
Sat 29th Jul 2017 - Sun 6th Aug 2017 - Official Site - Results - Live

104th ch-GBR 2017 (9 Rds Swiss Indiv TC:90m:30m+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games | Live

104th ch-GBR 2017 (9 Rds Swiss Indiv TC: 90m:30m+30spm(1))

104th ch-GBR 2017 Llandudno WLS Sat 29th Jul 2017 - Sun 6th Aug 2017
Leading Round 1 (of 9) Standings:
RkSNoNameTiRtgPts
11Howell David WlGM27021.0
2Jones Gawain CbGM26601.0
3Mcshane Luke JGM26441.0
4Hawkins JonathanGM25821.0
5Pert NicholasGM25581.0
6Adair James RIM24811.0
7Hebden Mark LGM24771.0
8Emms John MGM24681.0
9Zhou Yang-FanIM24681.0
10Ghasi Ameet KIM24671.0
11Gormally Daniel WGM24621.0
12Trent LawrenceIM24451.0
13Williams Simon KGM24421.0
14Ward Chris GGM24411.0
15Hanley Craig AIM24411.0
16Wells Peter KGM24341.0
17Merry Alan BIM24271.0
21Palliser Richard JdIM24081.0
22Houska JovankaIM24021.0
23Mcphillips JosephFM24001.0
24Eggleston David JIM23941.0
26Zakarian DavidFM23601.0
27Fitzsimons DavidFM23521.0
28Pritchett Craig WIM23261.0
29Horton Andrew PFM23241.0
30Longson AlexanderFM23231.0
31Batchelor Peter JFM23091.0
32Kolbus DietmarIM23061.0
33Jackson James PFM22861.0
34Dineley Richard Dp22691.0
35Claridge-Hansen WilliamFM22671.0
36Rudd JackIM22521.0
37Toma KatarzynaWGM22521.0
39Richardson John RFM22371.0
40Golding Alex22221.0
41Merriman John22211.0
42Storey Charles HFM22141.0
44Graham David B22011.0
46Horton Jamie A21781.0
48Jones Steven A21711.0
51Abrahams Daniel21621.0
89Arkell Nicholas D19981.0
96Anilkumar Anantha P (jnr)19321.0
98Fathallah Joe19191.0
100Munshi Aditya19011.0
103Rush Stephen01.0
4718Arkell Keith CGM24240.5
19Hunt Adam CIM24240.5
25Arakhamia-Grant Ketevan EGM23640.5
43Willmoth Robert FCM22110.5
103 players

