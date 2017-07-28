104th British Chess Championships 2017 (Games and Results)
104th British Chess Championships 2017
Mark Crowther - Friday 28th July 2017
The 104th British Chess Championships take place in Llandudno, Wales, 29th July to 6th August 2017. Leading players: David Howell, Gawain Jones, Luke McShane, Jonathan Hawkins, Nicolas Pert, James Adair, Mark Hebden etc.
104th British Chess Championships 2017 (Llandudno WLS)
Sat 29th Jul 2017 - Sun 6th Aug 2017 - Official Site - Results - Live
104th ch-GBR 2017 (9 Rds Swiss Indiv TC: 90m:30m+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games
Leading Round 1 (of 9) Standings:
|Rk
|SNo
|Name
|Ti
|Rtg
|Pts
|1
|1
|Howell David Wl
|GM
|2702
|1.0
|2
|Jones Gawain Cb
|GM
|2660
|1.0
|3
|Mcshane Luke J
|GM
|2644
|1.0
|4
|Hawkins Jonathan
|GM
|2582
|1.0
|5
|Pert Nicholas
|GM
|2558
|1.0
|6
|Adair James R
|IM
|2481
|1.0
|7
|Hebden Mark L
|GM
|2477
|1.0
|8
|Emms John M
|GM
|2468
|1.0
|9
|Zhou Yang-Fan
|IM
|2468
|1.0
|10
|Ghasi Ameet K
|IM
|2467
|1.0
|11
|Gormally Daniel W
|GM
|2462
|1.0
|12
|Trent Lawrence
|IM
|2445
|1.0
|13
|Williams Simon K
|GM
|2442
|1.0
|14
|Ward Chris G
|GM
|2441
|1.0
|15
|Hanley Craig A
|IM
|2441
|1.0
|16
|Wells Peter K
|GM
|2434
|1.0
|17
|Merry Alan B
|IM
|2427
|1.0
|21
|Palliser Richard Jd
|IM
|2408
|1.0
|22
|Houska Jovanka
|IM
|2402
|1.0
|23
|Mcphillips Joseph
|FM
|2400
|1.0
|24
|Eggleston David J
|IM
|2394
|1.0
|26
|Zakarian David
|FM
|2360
|1.0
|27
|Fitzsimons David
|FM
|2352
|1.0
|28
|Pritchett Craig W
|IM
|2326
|1.0
|29
|Horton Andrew P
|FM
|2324
|1.0
|30
|Longson Alexander
|FM
|2323
|1.0
|31
|Batchelor Peter J
|FM
|2309
|1.0
|32
|Kolbus Dietmar
|IM
|2306
|1.0
|33
|Jackson James P
|FM
|2286
|1.0
|34
|Dineley Richard Dp
|2269
|1.0
|35
|Claridge-Hansen William
|FM
|2267
|1.0
|36
|Rudd Jack
|IM
|2252
|1.0
|37
|Toma Katarzyna
|WGM
|2252
|1.0
|39
|Richardson John R
|FM
|2237
|1.0
|40
|Golding Alex
|2222
|1.0
|41
|Merriman John
|2221
|1.0
|42
|Storey Charles H
|FM
|2214
|1.0
|44
|Graham David B
|2201
|1.0
|46
|Horton Jamie A
|2178
|1.0
|48
|Jones Steven A
|2171
|1.0
|51
|Abrahams Daniel
|2162
|1.0
|89
|Arkell Nicholas D
|1998
|1.0
|96
|Anilkumar Anantha P (jnr)
|1932
|1.0
|98
|Fathallah Joe
|1919
|1.0
|100
|Munshi Aditya
|1901
|1.0
|103
|Rush Stephen
|0
|1.0
|47
|18
|Arkell Keith C
|GM
|2424
|0.5
|19
|Hunt Adam C
|IM
|2424
|0.5
|25
|Arakhamia-Grant Ketevan E
|GM
|2364
|0.5
|43
|Willmoth Robert F
|CM
|2211
|0.5
|103 players
TWIC is 22. First issue 17th September 1994.