World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships 2016 (Games and Results) World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships 2016 Mark Crowther - Saturday 24th December 2016

The World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships take place in Doha 26th to 30th December 2016. World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen is back to defend his rapid title and to try and regain the blitz. This year the women's rapid and blitz also takes place at the same time and venue. 5 rounds a day for the rapid 26th-28th December, then two days of blitz.

Leading players: Magnus Carlsen, Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, Levon Aronian, Sergey Karjakin, Viswanathan Anand, Hikaru Nakamura, Ian Nepomniachtchi, Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, Pavel Eljanov, Vassily Ivanchuk, Radoslaw Wojtaszek, Peter Svidler, Leinier Dominguez Perez, Alexander Grischuk, Chao Li, Evgeny Tomashevsky, Yangyi Yu, Nikita Vitiugov, Francisco Vallejo Pons, Ernesto Inarkiev, Dmitry Jakovenko, Yi Wei, Baadur Jobava, Xiangzhi Bu, Vladimir Malakhov, Teimour Radjabov, Peter Leko, Maxim Matlakov, Ivan Cheparinov, Anton Korobov, Alexander Morozevich, Aleksey Dreev, Nils Grandelius, David Howell, Victor Bologan, Vladislav Artemiev, Simen Agdestein, Aryan Tari, Olexandr Bortnyk, Aleksej Aleksandrov, etc

World Rapid and Blitz Championships 2016 (Doha QAT)

Mon 26th Dec 2016 - Fri 30th Dec 2016 - Official Site World Rapid 2016 (15 Rds Swiss Indiv TC:15m+10spm) World Blitz 2016 (21 Rds Swiss Indiv TC:3m+2spm) World Rapid Women 2016 (15 Rds Swiss Indiv TC:15m+10spm) World Blitz Women 2016 (21 Rds Swiss Indiv TC:3m+2spm)

World Rapid 2016 (15 Rds Swiss Indiv TC: 15m+10spm)

World Blitz 2016 (21 Rds Swiss Indiv TC: 3m+2spm)

World Rapid Women 2016 (15 Rds Swiss Indiv TC: 15m+10spm)