Chess24 Learn from Carlsen

Home » Chess News » Events » World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships 2016

World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships 2016 (Games and Results)

World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships 2016

Mark Crowther - Saturday 24th December 2016

The World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships take place in Doha 26th to 30th December 2016. World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen is back to defend his rapid title and to try and regain the blitz. This year the women's rapid and blitz also takes place at the same time and venue. 5 rounds a day for the rapid 26th-28th December, then two days of blitz.

Leading players: Magnus Carlsen, Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, Levon Aronian, Sergey Karjakin, Viswanathan Anand, Hikaru Nakamura, Ian Nepomniachtchi, Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, Pavel Eljanov, Vassily Ivanchuk, Radoslaw Wojtaszek, Peter Svidler, Leinier Dominguez Perez, Alexander Grischuk, Chao Li, Evgeny Tomashevsky, Yangyi Yu, Nikita Vitiugov, Francisco Vallejo Pons, Ernesto Inarkiev, Dmitry Jakovenko, Yi Wei, Baadur Jobava, Xiangzhi Bu, Vladimir Malakhov, Teimour Radjabov, Peter Leko, Maxim Matlakov, Ivan Cheparinov, Anton Korobov, Alexander Morozevich, Aleksey Dreev, Nils Grandelius, David Howell, Victor Bologan, Vladislav Artemiev, Simen Agdestein, Aryan Tari, Olexandr Bortnyk, Aleksej Aleksandrov, etc

World Rapid and Blitz Championships 2016 (Doha QAT)
Mon 26th Dec 2016 - Fri 30th Dec 2016 - Official Site

World Rapid 2016 (15 Rds Swiss Indiv TC:15m+10spm)

World Blitz 2016 (21 Rds Swiss Indiv TC:3m+2spm)

World Rapid Women 2016 (15 Rds Swiss Indiv TC:15m+10spm)

World Blitz Women 2016 (21 Rds Swiss Indiv TC:3m+2spm)

World Rapid 2016 (15 Rds Swiss Indiv TC: 15m+10spm)

World Blitz 2016 (21 Rds Swiss Indiv TC: 3m+2spm)

World Rapid Women 2016 (15 Rds Swiss Indiv TC: 15m+10spm)

World Blitz Women 2016 (21 Rds Swiss Indiv TC: 3m+2spm)

NIC Magazine 8 2016

Chess and Bridge Gelfand 2 Book

Chess.com Titled Tuesday

ChessBase 14 Ad 7

American Chess Magazine

Dover 1 Endgame Study

Ginger GM - Chess Grandmaster Simon Williams

Contact Mark Crowther (TWIC) if you wish to advertise here.

The Week in Chess Magazine

Send a £30 donation via Paypal and contact me via email (Email Mark Crowther - mdcrowth@btinternet.com) I'll send you an address for a cbv file of my personal copy of every issue of the games in one database. Over 1.6 million games.

Read about 20 years of TWIC.

TWIC 1154 19th December 2016 - 4464 games

Read TWIC 1154

Download TWIC 1154 PGN

Download TWIC 1154 ChessBase

.