World Chess Championship 2016 (11)
World Championship match heads into the final game all square
Mark Crowther - Saturday 26th November 2016
The eleventh game of the World Chess Championship in New York was drawn leaving the match tied at 5.5-5.5 with just Monday's game to go. If that game is also drawn the match will finish on Wednesday with a rapid and possibly blitz tie-break match.
Carlsen replied to Karjakin's Ruy Lopez with the classical 3...a6 instead of the Berlin. 16.f5 was a novelty from Karjakin but it was Carlsen who took the initiative after 18.h3 with the sequence 18...c3 19.bxc3 d5! Karjakin thought for 25 minutes before playing 20.Bg5. The position remained objectively equal even though Carlsen was a pawn down. Carlsen kept the game alive wtih 24...e3 but soon the logical finish was a perpetual check and they finished on move 34.
Carlsen will surely be happy to draw comfortably with black and cause some mild discomfort for his opponent.
There is a rest day Sunday.
Score Carlsen 5.5 Karjakin 5.5
Game 12 Monday 28th November 2pm local time 7pm UK time. Carlsen vs Karjakin.
|WCh New York
|Carlsen, Magnus
|-
|Karjakin, Sergey
|½-½
|42
|A45
|Trompowsky
|Karjakin, Sergey
|-
|Carlsen, Magnus
|½-½
|33
|C84
|Ruy Lopez Centre Attack
|Carlsen, Magnus
|-
|Karjakin, Sergey
|½-½
|78
|C67
|Ruy Lopez Berlin
|Karjakin, Sergey
|-
|Carlsen, Magnus
|½-½
|94
|C88
|Ruy Lopez Closed
|Carlsen, Magnus
|-
|Karjakin, Sergey
|½-½
|51
|C50
|Giuoco Piano
|Karjakin, Sergey
|-
|Carlsen, Magnus
|½-½
|32
|C88
|Ruy Lopez Closed
|Karjakin, Sergey
|-
|Carlsen, Magnus
|½-½
|33
|D10
|Slav Defence
|Carlsen, Magnus
|-
|Karjakin, Sergey
|0-1
|52
|D05
|Colle System
|Karjakin, Sergey
|-
|Carlsen, Magnus
|½-½
|74
|C78
|Ruy Lopez Moeller Defence
|Carlsen, Magnus
|-
|Karjakin, Sergey
|1-0
|75
|C65
|Ruy Lopez Berlin
|Karjakin, Sergey
|-
|Carlsen, Magnus
|½-½
|34
|C84
|Ruy Lopez Centre Attack
|WCh New York (USA), 11-30 xi 2016
|Name
|Ti
|NAT
|Rtng
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|Total
|Perf
|Carlsen, Magnus
|g
|NOR
|2853
|½
|½
|½
|½
|½
|½
|½
|0
|½
|1
|½
|.
|5½
|2772
|Karjakin, Sergey
|g
|RUS
|2772
|½
|½
|½
|½
|½
|½
|½
|1
|½
|0
|½
|.
|5½
|2853
