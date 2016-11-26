Chess24 Learn from Carlsen

Home » Chess News » Events » World Chess Championship 2016 » World Championship match heads into the final game all square

World Chess Championship 2016 (11)

World Championship match heads into the final game all square

Mark Crowther - Saturday 26th November 2016

The eleventh game of the World Chess Championship in New York was drawn leaving the match tied at 5.5-5.5 with just Monday's game to go. If that game is also drawn the match will finish on Wednesday with a rapid and possibly blitz tie-break match.

Carlsen replied to Karjakin's Ruy Lopez with the classical 3...a6 instead of the Berlin. 16.f5 was a novelty from Karjakin but it was Carlsen who took the initiative after 18.h3 with the sequence 18...c3 19.bxc3 d5! Karjakin thought for 25 minutes before playing 20.Bg5. The position remained objectively equal even though Carlsen was a pawn down. Carlsen kept the game alive wtih 24...e3 but soon the logical finish was a perpetual check and they finished on move 34.

Carlsen will surely be happy to draw comfortably with black and cause some mild discomfort for his opponent.

There is a rest day Sunday.

Score Carlsen 5.5 Karjakin 5.5

Game 12 Monday 28th November 2pm local time 7pm UK time. Carlsen vs Karjakin.

WCh New York
Carlsen, Magnus - Karjakin, Sergey ½-½ 42 A45 Trompowsky
Karjakin, Sergey - Carlsen, Magnus ½-½ 33 C84 Ruy Lopez Centre Attack
Carlsen, Magnus - Karjakin, Sergey ½-½ 78 C67 Ruy Lopez Berlin
Karjakin, Sergey - Carlsen, Magnus ½-½ 94 C88 Ruy Lopez Closed
Carlsen, Magnus - Karjakin, Sergey ½-½ 51 C50 Giuoco Piano
Karjakin, Sergey - Carlsen, Magnus ½-½ 32 C88 Ruy Lopez Closed
Karjakin, Sergey - Carlsen, Magnus ½-½ 33 D10 Slav Defence
Carlsen, Magnus - Karjakin, Sergey 0-1 52 D05 Colle System
Karjakin, Sergey - Carlsen, Magnus ½-½ 74 C78 Ruy Lopez Moeller Defence
Carlsen, Magnus - Karjakin, Sergey 1-0 75 C65 Ruy Lopez Berlin
Karjakin, Sergey - Carlsen, Magnus ½-½ 34 C84 Ruy Lopez Centre Attack

WCh New York (USA), 11-30 xi 2016
Name Ti NAT Rtng 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 Total Perf
Carlsen, Magnus g NOR 2853 ½ ½ ½ ½ ½ ½ ½ 0 ½ 1 ½ . 2772
Karjakin, Sergey g RUS 2772 ½ ½ ½ ½ ½ ½ ½ 1 ½ 0 ½ . 2853

View the games on this Page

Download the PGN from this page

vs

NIC Magazine 8 2016

Chess and Bridge Gelfand 2 Book

Chess.com Titled Tuesday

ChessBase 14 Ad 7

American Chess Magazine

Dover 1 Endgame Study

Ginger GM - Chess Grandmaster Simon Williams

Contact Mark Crowther (TWIC) if you wish to advertise here.

The Week in Chess Magazine

Send a £30 donation via Paypal and contact me via email (Email Mark Crowther - mdcrowth@btinternet.com) I'll send you an address for a cbv file of my personal copy of every issue of the games in one database. Over 1.6 million games.

Read about 20 years of TWIC.

TWIC 1154 19th December 2016 - 4464 games

Read TWIC 1154

Download TWIC 1154 PGN

Download TWIC 1154 ChessBase

.