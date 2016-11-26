World Chess Championship 2016 (11) World Championship match heads into the final game all square Mark Crowther - Saturday 26th November 2016

The eleventh game of the World Chess Championship in New York was drawn leaving the match tied at 5.5-5.5 with just Monday's game to go. If that game is also drawn the match will finish on Wednesday with a rapid and possibly blitz tie-break match.

Carlsen replied to Karjakin's Ruy Lopez with the classical 3...a6 instead of the Berlin. 16.f5 was a novelty from Karjakin but it was Carlsen who took the initiative after 18.h3 with the sequence 18...c3 19.bxc3 d5! Karjakin thought for 25 minutes before playing 20.Bg5. The position remained objectively equal even though Carlsen was a pawn down. Carlsen kept the game alive wtih 24...e3 but soon the logical finish was a perpetual check and they finished on move 34.

Carlsen will surely be happy to draw comfortably with black and cause some mild discomfort for his opponent.

There is a rest day Sunday.

Score Carlsen 5.5 Karjakin 5.5

Game 12 Monday 28th November 2pm local time 7pm UK time. Carlsen vs Karjakin.

WCh New York Carlsen, Magnus - Karjakin, Sergey ½-½ 42 A45 Trompowsky Karjakin, Sergey - Carlsen, Magnus ½-½ 33 C84 Ruy Lopez Centre Attack Carlsen, Magnus - Karjakin, Sergey ½-½ 78 C67 Ruy Lopez Berlin Karjakin, Sergey - Carlsen, Magnus ½-½ 94 C88 Ruy Lopez Closed Carlsen, Magnus - Karjakin, Sergey ½-½ 51 C50 Giuoco Piano Karjakin, Sergey - Carlsen, Magnus ½-½ 32 C88 Ruy Lopez Closed Karjakin, Sergey - Carlsen, Magnus ½-½ 33 D10 Slav Defence Carlsen, Magnus - Karjakin, Sergey 0-1 52 D05 Colle System Karjakin, Sergey - Carlsen, Magnus ½-½ 74 C78 Ruy Lopez Moeller Defence Carlsen, Magnus - Karjakin, Sergey 1-0 75 C65 Ruy Lopez Berlin Karjakin, Sergey - Carlsen, Magnus ½-½ 34 C84 Ruy Lopez Centre Attack

WCh New York (USA), 11-30 xi 2016 Name Ti NAT Rtng 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 Total Perf Carlsen, Magnus g NOR 2853 ½ ½ ½ ½ ½ ½ ½ 0 ½ 1 ½ . 5½ 2772 Karjakin, Sergey g RUS 2772 ½ ½ ½ ½ ½ ½ ½ 1 ½ 0 ½ . 5½ 2853

