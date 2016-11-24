World Chess Championship 2016 (9) Carlsen keeps his hopes alive after clinging on to draw World Championship Game 9 Mark Crowther - Thursday 24th November 2016

Magnus Carlsen came under severe pressure in game 9 of the World Chess Championship as his hopes of retaining his title hung in the balance.

Carlsen played one of the sharper variations of the Ruy Lopez with 1. e4 e5 2. Nf3 Nc6 3. Bb5 a6 4. Ba4 Nf6 5. O-O b5 6. Bb3 Bc5 this may or may not be called the Arkhangelsk depending on who you consult. Carlsen ended up a pawn down in a position that should be holdable but was under undeniable pressure.

33.Qc2?! Rb4! allowed equalisation but instead after 33...Ra8?! Carlsen's whole campaign was in the balance. 38...Ne7 was a commital decision which was not liked by computers but for humans it was probably fine. 39.Qb3 was the move recommended by a computer but after 39.Bxf7 the game drifted to a draw where Carlsen wasn't seriously in trouble.

Carlsen has the first of his two remain games with the white pieces on Thursday

Score Karjakin 5 - Carlsen 4.

Game 10 Carlsen-Karjakn Tnursday 24th November 2016 2pm local 7pm UK time.

WCh New York Carlsen, Magnus - Karjakin, Sergey ½-½ 42 A45 Trompowsky Karjakin, Sergey - Carlsen, Magnus ½-½ 33 C84 Ruy Lopez Centre Attack Carlsen, Magnus - Karjakin, Sergey ½-½ 78 C67 Ruy Lopez Berlin Karjakin, Sergey - Carlsen, Magnus ½-½ 94 C88 Ruy Lopez Closed Carlsen, Magnus - Karjakin, Sergey ½-½ 51 C50 Giuoco Piano Karjakin, Sergey - Carlsen, Magnus ½-½ 32 C88 Ruy Lopez Closed Karjakin, Sergey - Carlsen, Magnus ½-½ 33 D10 Slav Defence Carlsen, Magnus - Karjakin, Sergey 0-1 52 D05 Colle System Karjakin, Sergey - Carlsen, Magnus ½-½ 74 C78 Ruy Lopez Moeller Defence

WCh New York (USA), 11-30 xi 2016 Name Ti NAT Rtng 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 Total Perf Karjakin, Sergey g RUS 2772 ½ ½ ½ ½ ½ ½ ½ 1 ½ . . . 5 2896 Carlsen, Magnus g NOR 2853 ½ ½ ½ ½ ½ ½ ½ 0 ½ . . . 4 2729

