Wei Yi - Richard Rapport Match 2016

Mark Crowther - Tuesday 20th December 2016

Wei Yi plays Richard Rapport in a four game match in Yancheng, China 20th to 23rd December 2016.

Tue 20th Dec 2016 - Fri 23rd Dec 2016 - Official Site - Live

Wei Yi - Rapport Match (2 players 4 Rds Match Indiv ) - Games in PGN: Games | Live

Wei Yi - Rapport Match (2 players 4 Rds Match Indiv ) - Games in PGN: Games

Wei, Yi - Rapport, Richard 1-0 36 C03 French Tarrasch
Rapport, Richard - Wei, Yi 1-0 45 A45 Trompowsky
Wei, Yi - Rapport, Richard ½-½ 50 B15 Caro Kann
Name Ti NAT Rtg 1 2 3 4 Total Perf
Wei, Yi g CHN 2707 1 0 ½ . 2717
Rapport, Richard g HUN 2717 0 1 ½ . 2707

