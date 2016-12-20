Wei Yi - Richard Rapport Match 2016 (Games and Results)
Wei Yi - Richard Rapport Match 2016
Mark Crowther - Tuesday 20th December 2016
Wei Yi plays Richard Rapport in a four game match in Yancheng, China 20th to 23rd December 2016.
Wei Yi - Richard Rapport Match 2016 (Yancheng CHN)
Tue 20th Dec 2016 - Fri 23rd Dec 2016 - Official Site - Live
Wei Yi - Rapport Match (2 players 4 Rds Match Indiv ) - Games in PGN: Games
|Wei Yi - Rapport Match Yancheng
|Wei, Yi
|Rapport, Richard
|1-0
|36
|C03
|French Tarrasch
|Rapport, Richard
|Wei, Yi
|1-0
|45
|A45
|Trompowsky
|Wei, Yi
|Rapport, Richard
|½-½
|50
|B15
|Caro Kann
|Wei Yi - Rapport Match Yancheng (CHN), 20-23 xii 2016
|Name
|Ti
|NAT
|Rtg
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Total
|Perf
|Wei, Yi
|g
|CHN
|2707
|1
|0
|½
|.
|1½
|2717
|Rapport, Richard
|g
|HUN
|2717
|0
|1
|½
|.
|1½
|2707
