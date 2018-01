Wei Yi - David Navara Match 2017-18 (Games and Results) Wei Yi - David Navara Match 2017-18 Mark Crowther - Wednesday 3rd January 2018

The Hengda Cup in Yancheng, China took place 30th December 2017 to 3rd January 2018. The four game classical match was drawn 2-2. There was then a two game blitz match which was drawn 1-1. Wei Yi drew with the black pieces in a final Armageddon sudden death game to win the event.

Wei Yi - David Navara Match 2017-18 (Yancheng CHN)

Fri 29th Dec 2017 - Wed 3rd Jan 2018

Wei Yi-Navara Match Match Yancheng Wei, Yi - Navara, David 0-1 41 B12 Caro Kann Advanced Navara, David - Wei, Yi ½-½ 39 C42 Petroff's Defence Wei, Yi - Navara, David 1-0 46 D27 QGA Navara, David - Wei, Yi ½-½ 36 A30 English Symmetrical

Wei Yi-Navara Match Match Yancheng (CHN), 30 xii 2017-2 i 2018 Name Ti NAT Rtg 1 2 3 4 Total Perf Wei, Yi g CHN 2743 0 ½ 1 ½ 2 2740 Navara, David g CZE 2740 1 ½ 0 ½ 2 2743

